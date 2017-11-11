Michigan fullback Henry Poggi, second from right, celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the first half. (Photo: Patrick Semansky, AP)

College Park, Md. – With its final two regular-season games looming against the two best teams in the Big Ten, Michigan had one of its more uneven performances at Maryland.



The Wolverines outplayed Maryland in the first half and built a four-touchdown lead, and then, without leading rusher Karan Higdon in the second half because of an injury, looked disinterested in the second half. That was until Chris Evans scored on a 17-yard run for the final points in a 35-10 victory on Saturday at Byrd Stadium.

Michigan is now 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten and will travel to No. 4 Wisconsin next week. Maryland is 4-6, 2-5.



Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters, in his first road start, was 9-of-18 for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Higdon had 50 yards on 10 carries but did not play the second half after leaving late in the first half with an undisclosed injury. Chris Evans had 80 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.



Remarkably, Maryland outgained Michigan 340-305 for the game after outgaining the Wolverines, 228-93, in the second half.



After building a 28-0 first-half lead, the Wolverines looked lackluster in the second half, as the offense stalled and the defense looked uninterested. Maryland controlled the clock and pushed the Wolverines’ defense. Michigan gained a mere 21 yards in the third quarter, while the Terps had 148 yards and finally got on the board with a 20-yard field goal.



Maryland kept making noise into the fourth quarter and chewed up nearly five minutes on a 75-yard, 11-play drive that added a 10-yard touchdown making it 28-10.



Evans scored Michigan’s first points in the second half to build the 25-point lead and on the ensuing Maryland drive, Khaleke Hudson intercepted and returned it 22 yards to the Terps’ 19.



Michigan dominated the first half outgaining Maryland, 212-112. The Wolverines had a blocked punt and an interception while holding the Terps to 1-of-8 on third-down conversions.



Fullback Henry Poggi, a Baltimore native, gave the Wolverines their first points on a 2-yard touchdown run. It was his first career rushing touchdown.



The Wolverines built a 14-0 lead on a one-yard touchdown run by Chris Evans and after Maryland botched a fake punt, Michigan got the ball at the Terps’ 33-yard line. Peters connected with tight end Zach Gentry on a 33-yard touchdown pass.



Maryland’s punt after its next series was blocked by Josh Metellus that gave the Wolverines the ball at the Maryland 19-yard line. After Higdon’s 16-yard run tight end Sean McKeon scored on a three-yard touchdown pass from Peters.



With just more than eight minutes left in the first half, Maryland started to make some ground on the Michigan defense. Lorenzo Harrison rushed for 33 yards to the Michigan 33-yard line. The Terps reached the 9-yard line but were intercepted on third down in the end zone by David Long. Long returned it 80 yards to the Maryland 20. Quinn Nordin missed a 31-yard field goal, his third miss in three straight games after making 10 straight.

