Emma Way celebrates after scoring one of her three goals Sunday against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo: Roger Hart, UM Photography, Roger Hart)

Emma Way netted three goals as Michigan blanked Big Ten-rival Northwestern in an NCAA Tournament field hockey quarterfinal match Sunday at Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines (21-2) advance to the Final Four where they face Maryland (15-6) in the semifinal Friday at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Faceoff is 4:45 p.m.

UM made quick work of the Wildcats, striking early as graduate student Carly Bennett set up Way for a redirect in front for the opening goal at 8:10.

The junior forward collected her second goal on a tip off a pass by freshman Kayla Reed at 38:57. The goal was the Mechanicsberg, Pa. native's 12th of the season.

Way's 13th — and third of the contest — came on a diving effort inside the circle off a pass from sophomore Meg Dowthwaite at 50:55.

Sam Swenson made five saves to earn her second shutout in as many days.