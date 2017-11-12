Emma Way netted three goals as Michigan blanked Big Ten-rival Northwestern in an NCAA Tournament field hockey quarterfinal match Sunday at Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.
The Wolverines (21-2) advance to the Final Four where they face Maryland (15-6) in the semifinal Friday at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Faceoff is 4:45 p.m.
UM made quick work of the Wildcats, striking early as graduate student Carly Bennett set up Way for a redirect in front for the opening goal at 8:10.
The junior forward collected her second goal on a tip off a pass by freshman Kayla Reed at 38:57. The goal was the Mechanicsberg, Pa. native's 12th of the season.
Way's 13th — and third of the contest — came on a diving effort inside the circle off a pass from sophomore Meg Dowthwaite at 50:55.
Sam Swenson made five saves to earn her second shutout in as many days.
