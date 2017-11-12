Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 12
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 12 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Patrick Semansky, AP
1. Wisconsin (10-0, 7-0) – The Badgers’ defense was dominant in a victory over Iowa, allowing just 66 total yards and not allowing the Hawkeyes to convert a single third down in 13 attempts as Iowa managed just five first downs. Wisconsin was impressive on the ground once again, running for 247 yards heading into next week’s matchup with Michigan. Last week: 1.  Morry Gash, AP
2. Ohio State (8-2, 6-1) – The Buckeyes bounced back from last week’s blowout loss at Iowa by rolling over Michigan State, running for more than 330 yards as Mike Weber rushed for 162 and two touchdowns and J.K. Dobbins had 124 yards. The Buckeyes are now in control in the Big Ten East with two games to play. Last week: 3.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
3. Northwestern (7-3, 5-2) – The Wildcats finally didn’t go overtime but have now won five straight after getting past Purdue. They haven’t been running away from teams, but the Wildcats are winning, and with games against Minnesota and Illinois to close the season, it doesn’t look a loss is coming anytime soon. Last week: 5.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
4. Michigan State (7-3, 5-2) – The Spartans were coming off a big win over Penn State, but in a first-place showdown were humbled as Ohio State handed them their worst loss in the Mark Dantonio era. There wasn’t much the Spartans did well, but with games against Maryland and Rutgers to close the season, nine victories look likely. Last week: 2.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Penn State (8-2, 5-2) – The Nittany Lions ended a two-game skid by taking care of business against Rutgers. The math says they still have a shot to win the Big Ten East, though they’ll need to get likely wins over Nebraska and Maryland over the last two weeks while hoping Ohio State and Michigan State collapse. Last week: 6.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
6. Michigan (8-2, 5-2) – The Wolverines continued to take advantage of the easiest stretch in their schedule by beating Maryland to win their third straight. How things finish over the next two weeks will say a lot as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin next week in an effort to play spoiler before closing at home against Ohio State. Last week: 7.  Associated Press
7. Iowa (6-4, 3-4) – After the blowout at home last week over Ohio State, confidence was high the Hawkeyes could go to Madison and pull another upset against Wisconsin. However, the Hawkeyes did nothing on offense, gaining just 61 total yards as they’ve now lost twice in the last four games. Last week: 4.  Morry Gash, AP
8. Indiana (4-6, 1-6) – The Hoosiers finally got their first Big Ten win and ended a four-game skid in the process as they went on the road to beat Illinois. The Hoosiers will now have their sights set on becoming bowl-eligible with wins in each of the last two, a decent possibility with games against Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 10.  Associated Press
9. Purdue (4-6, 2-5) – The Boilermakers made it tough on Northwestern this week but in the end didn’t have enough to avoid losing for the fourth time in the last five games. They’ll have a shot to get back to a bowl game if they can win their last two, but the odds will be long with a trip to Iowa and a home game with Indiana. Last week: 8.  Nam Y. Huh, AP
10. Minnesota (5-5, 2-5) – The Golden Gophers became the latest team to get the best of Nebraska and in the process won for the second time in the last four weeks. The schedule is tough to close the season with a trip to Northwestern followed by a home game with Wisconsin, but win one and the Gophers are bowl-eligible. Last week: 13.  Hannah Foslien, AP
11. Rutgers (4-6, 3-4) – The Scarlet Knights were overmatched on the road against Penn State and have now lost two of three. Getting to bowl eligibility is still possible for second-year coach Chris Ash, but the Scarlet Knights will need to get wins over Indiana and Michigan State to do so. Last week: 9.  Justin K. Aller, Getty Images
12. Maryland (4-6, 2-5) – The Terrapins are limping to the end of the season and have now lost five of six after falling at home to Michigan. Even with the mounting injuries and with losses piling up, two more wins could lead to a bowl game. However, with Michigan State and Penn State up next, it doesn’t look good. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
13. Nebraska (4-6, 3-4) – Things have to be getting pretty dicey in coach Mike Riley’s office after a one-sided loss at Minnesota. The Cornhuskers have now lost four the last five and aren’t showing any signs of turning things around. With games against Penn State and Iowa to close, they’ll need to win both to reach a bowl game. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, AP
14. Illinois (2-8, 0-7) – Not much to say about one of the worst teams in the FBS as the Fighting Illini have now lost eight straight with a home setback against Indiana. How second-year coach Lovie Smith builds any momentum heading into the offseason is hard to imagine. Last week: 14.  Associated Press
    The Michigan players have only heard about what it’s like to play at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium considering the program has not been to Madison since the 2009 season.

    Michigan is now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll after a 35-10 victory at Maryland and will play its second consecutive road game Saturday at No. 5 and unbeaten Wisconsin, which clinched a share of the Big Ten West with a 38-14 win over Iowa last weekend. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will be in Madison, as the Badgers are attempting to earn a national championship playoff spot.

    The Wolverines get another opportunity this season to break out of its lengthy slump against ranked teams on the road. They lost earlier this season at then-No. 2 Penn State, 42-13, extending their streak to 15 losses on the road against a ranked opponent.

    “All our focus is on Wisconsin and getting ready for that game,” senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said after the Maryland win. “It’s a huge game on the road. (We) sort of struggled in the past on the road. Just kind of keeping this streak going and keeping things rolling Just making sure we’re practicing really hard and do what we’re supposed to.

    “It’s huge. Just thinking about the confidence we have and bringing it to next week.”

    Michigan is 2-0 since redshirt freshman Brandon Peters took over as starting quarterback and 3-0 if you count the Rutgers game when he entered the game early and as held the starting job since.

    Peters has done, for the most part, what coach Jim Harbaugh wants, managing the game while avoiding turnovers. He made his first road start at Maryland, a much smaller stadium than Camp Randall and with a friendlier crowd featuring a good number of Michigan fans. But he needed to get a feel for a road environment before heading to Wisconsin to lead the offense.

    “It was very important even though Maryland is a smaller stadium (and) felt there were a lot of Michigan fans in the stands,” Peters said. “Playing on the road is always different. Away from the home crowd, I thought it was really important.”

    Peters has never been to Wisconsin.

    “I heard it’s pretty rowdy there,” he said. “I’m expecting it to be a big game so I’m expecting it to be pretty loud there.”

    Michigan is 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, while Wisconsin is 10-0, 7-0. Both teams boast strong defenses. Wisconsin is ranked No. 1 nationally, yielding an average 247.6 yards a game, while Michigan is No. 3 at 254.8. The Badgers also are No. 1 against the run (81.5), while the Wolverines are No. 9 (110.3). The Badgers allowed Iowa only 66 yards on 50 plays and stuffed the Hawkeyes on third-down attempts, 0-for-13.

    The Badgers have better offensive numbers but both do not have stellar pass-game statistics. Wisconsin is ranked 95th, averaging 188.1. Quarterback Alex Hornibrook has 11 interceptions to nine touchdowns in Big Ten play and against Iowa had three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns by Iowa’s Josh Jackson.

    Meanwhile, Harbaugh has been carefully bringing along Peters. Harbaugh praised the team after the victory at Maryland, calling it the most complete game the Wolverines have played this season, but that seemed only half true. The Wolverines were clicking in the first half and took a 28-0 lead, but in the second half, the Terps outgained Michigan, 228-93.

    Michigan’s run game has been the focus in recent weeks, but the unknown is the status of leading rusher Karan Higdon, who left the Maryland game at the half. He walked on his own to the locker room and Harbaugh offered his blanket “working through some things” comment.

    Sophomore Chris Evans led the team in rushing with 80 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.

    He is excited to visit Wisconsin and be part of the experience when the crowd, between the third and fourth quarters, goes crazy to “Jump Around.”

    “They say that Jump Around thing, I can’t wait,” Evans said. “I want to see that because everyone talks about it.

    “I think we have a lot of momentum right now. We’re building up a lot of good confidence. We’re really clicking on offense. We had a little slow down in the second half, but I think right now we have good confidence building with these last few games and keep it rolling.”

    Penn State lose one of their last two games.

    Michigan at Wisconsin

    Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wis.

    TV/radio: Fox/950

    Records: Michigan 8-2, 5-2 Big Ten; Wisconsin 10-0, 7-0

    Line: Wisconsin by 10

