Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, center, contest for a loose ball with Central Michigan guard Gavin Peppers, left, and forward David DiLeo, right, in the first half. Wagner finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Wolverines' 72-65 victory Monday at Crisler Center. (Photo: Tony Ding, Associated Press)



Ann Arbor — Another game, another less than ideal start.

Michigan found itself in an all-too-familiar situation for the second straight game having to dig out of an early hole during a lackluster first half.

But the Wolverines’ offense was able to wake out of its slumber in time to do just enough to survive Central Michigan, 72-65, on Monday night at Crisler Center in the first meeting between the teams since Dec. 29, 2012.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led the charge with 17 points for the Wolverines (2-0). Zavier Simpson and Charles Matthews each scored 13, Duncan Robinson added 10 points and Moritz Wagner recorded his second straight double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 72, Central Michigan 65

After laboring throughout much of the first half before taking one-point lead into halftime, Michigan opened the second half by making four of its first six shots. Abdur-Rahkman scored five straight on a layup and 3-pointer, Robinson knocked down a 3-pointer and Simpson scored on a scooping layup to extend the lead to 42-34 with 16:10 remaining.

Central (1-1) countered with an 11-2 run that featured a 3-pointer from David DiLeo and six points from Josh Kozinski on three free throws and a 3-pointer to reclaim a 45-44 lead with 12:45 to play.

Michigan quickly answered with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jaaron Simmons and Matthews to pull ahead 52-47 roughly two minutes later, a lead the Wolverines wouldn’t relinquish.

Central trimmed the deficit down to three points three times before Michigan’s defense forced seven straight empty possessions and the offense used a 6-0 run to start pulling away. Abdur-Rahkman hit a jumper, Robinson scored on a transition layup, and Matthews added a steal and dunk to give the Wolverines breathing room at 62-53 with 4:11 remaining.

Central managed to cut it to six twice in the final minute but Robinson and Simpson combined to make three free throws down the stretch to help seal it.

Through the first four minutes, Michigan got off to a sluggish start. The Wolverines opened with more turnovers (two) than shots made from the field (1-for-6) as the Chippewas used a 9-0 run on a three-point play from Shawn Roundtree (21 points) and 3-pointers by Luke Meyer (12 points) and Matt Beachler to put Michigan in an early 11-3 hole.

More: Beilein wants Matthews to stay aggressive on offensive

Simpson snapped the run with a driving layup to spark a 9-2 spurt and pull Michigan within one at 13-12 with 11:15 left in the first half. Wagner added a tough shot in the lane and a 3-pointer before Matthews muscled his way into the lane for a driving layup.

But Central countered with a flurry of 3-pointers as Roundtree drilled a pair and Gavin Peppers knocked own another to pull ahead 22-14 at the 7:47 mark.

Michigan managed to cut it down to two with a Simpson 3-pointer and three Wagner free throws but Central reestablished its eight-point advantage following a jumper and dunk by Meyer and two free throws from Cecil Williams to make it 28-20 with 4:39 remaining in the half.

That’s when Central’s offense went cold and Michigan’s finally started to wake up. The Chippewas missed their final four shots of the half and the Wolverines made four of their last six to close the half on a 10-1 run.

Robinson started the late push with a 3-pointer, Simpson had a driving layup, Jon Teske knocked down a pair of free throws and Abdur-Rahkman capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan a 32-31 edge – its first lead since the first two minutes of the game – at the break.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins