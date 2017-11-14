Michigan running back Karan Higdon, who appeared to sustain an ankle injury in last week's win at Maryland, was at practice Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh seemed optimistic on Monday that leading rusher Karan Higdon will be available for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin.



Running back Chris Evans said Tuesday after practice that Higdon was at practice. Evans said several players, including Higdon, who are “working through some things” were out there practicing.



“They should be ready to go this weekend,” Evans said, adding running back Ty Isaac to that list.



Higdon left before the end of the first half last Saturday at Maryland with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He has 854 yards and 10 touchdowns. Isaac has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. He’s the third-leading rusher with 548 yards and two touchdowns.

