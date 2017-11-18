Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is taken from the field on a cart after getting injured in the third quarter of the 24-10 Wisconsin Badger victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls in a long reception over University of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the 1-yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before being pushed out by Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard line, setting up a touchdown on the next play by Ben Mason in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed by Khalid Hill and backstops into the end zone to tie up the game at 7 going in at half.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the medical staff gather around injured quarterback Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' David Long goes over to see quarterback
Michigans' David Long goes over to see quarterback Brandon Peters as he is taken from the field on the cart after getting injured in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear of the cold as he and the Wolverines go to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down the tunnel to the field at Camp Randall Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall Stadium for the Wolverines, Badger matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler and Jon Runyan come off the field after arriving at Camp Randall.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Madison, Wisc. – The Michigan players had been hearing the talk, that they hadn’t won a game against a team with a winning record and that the program had not won a road game against a ranked opponent since 2006.

    That talk will continue.

    After an early spark and a stiff defensive showing, Michigan’s offense couldn’t get much going in the second half, gaining only 65 yards, and lost starting quarterback Brandon Peters to an undisclosed injury late in the third quarter at Wisconsin.

    BOX SCORE: Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10

    The No. 5 Badgers remain unbeaten at 11-0, 8-0 and on the doorstep of a spot in the national championship playoff, defeating Michigan, 24-10, on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin had only 99 yards in the first half but gained 230 in the second half.

    Michigan, ranked No. 19, is 8-3, 5-3 Big Ten and will face rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale next Saturday at Michigan Stadium. 

    The Wolverines, 0-4 at Camp Randall since their last win here in 2001, did not do much with some good field position. Three times they started in Wisconsin territory – on the 40 in the second quarter, the 41 in the third and the 29 in the third – and did little. They went fumble, punt, field goal, respectively, on those drives.

    Wolverines coach laments the inability to get it going against the Badgers in team's 24-10 loss Saturday. Angelique S. Chengelis



    Michigan took its only lead, 10-7, with 6:36 left in the third quarter when linebacker Devin Bush intercepted Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook to give Michigan the ball at the Badgers’ 29. Michigan reached the 17 but was pushed back three yards and couldn’t make any ground. Quinn Nordin, who had missed three field goals in each of the previous three games, hit a 39-yard field goal. 

    The Badgers regained the lead, 14-10, when Hornibrook led them on a 77-yard, seven-play drive and scored when he hit A.J. Taylor on a 24-yard pass.

    Peters left the game following a hard hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel after releasing a throw on third down and was on the field for a long time looking listless. The Michigan players gathered together nearby, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the medical staff tended to him. Peters was taken off the field by motorized cart with 2:13 left in the third quarter.

    John O’Korn, who had started four games before Peters took over early in the fourth game, took over for Michigan.

    Wolverines coach on his starting quarterback, who was knocked out of the game in the second half. Angelique S. Chengelis



    Wisconsin built on its lead, making it 21-10, when Kendric Pryor scored on a 32-yard run with 24 seconds left in the third quarter.

    Michigan dominated the first half, outgaining the Badgers, 199-99. Wisconsin had six drives and the Wolverines forced three, three-and-outs. The Badgers were 1-of-6 on third down.

    The Badgers took a 7-0 lead when Nick Nelson returned the punt 50 yards for the score, catching the Wolverines flat-footed.

    On the Wolverines next drive, a pair of running backs left the game with injury. Ty Isaac, back for the first time after missing two games with an undisclosed injury, left for the locker room just before the start of the second quarter, and leading rusher Karan Higdon was also hobbled and went to the trainer’s table for treatment on his right leg. 

    During the Wolverines first series in the second quarter — set up by a near-Khaleke Hudson blocked punt that started Michigan on the Badgers’ 40-yard line — Peters drove the team to the Wisconsin 6-yard line. Two plays later it appeared he hit Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 5-yard touchdown pass on the left side of the end zone. It was ruled incomplete and went to review. Replays showed Peoples-Jones got his left foot down in-bounds before his right quickly landed on the line.

    The call was upheld and after Peters gained three yards, he fumbled.



    Wisconsin was driving on the next series and appeared to have a 15-yard completion to receiver Danny Davis, for a first down to the Michigan 36, but the review overturned the call making it fourth-and-14. 

    The Wolverines, starting at their 16-yard line, then drove 84 yards on seven plays for their first score. On second down, Peters and Peoples-Jones connected on a 48-yard completion to the Wisconsin 36-yard line. Freshman fullback Ben Mason scored on a one-yard run, making it 7-7.

    Michigan played without top corner, Lavert Hill, who suffered a concussion last week at Maryland. Freshman Cesar Ruiz started again at right guard for Mike Onwenu, who is weeks removed from an injury but was dressed for the game.

    Wolverines coach discusses receiver's catch, which was ruled out of bounds near the end zone. Angelique S. Chengelis

