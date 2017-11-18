Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the medical staff gather around injured quarterback Brandon Peters in the third quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)



Madison, Wisc. — Michigan starting quarterback Brandon Peters underwent tests on his head after taking a hard hit late in the third quarter at Wisconsin.



Peters had just released a throw when he was hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Ginkel, upon realizing the seriousness of the situation, began waving for medical personnel.



"He’s back now getting some tests at the hospital," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "He’s going to meet us at the plane. We’ll have a better idea after we see him.”



Peters, a redshirt freshman making his third start, was on the field for a long time and looked listless and doctors tended to him. He eventually sat up. The Michigan players gathered together nearby. Peters was taken off the field by motorized cart with 2:13 left in the third quarter.



He was transferred to a wheelchair to make his way up the tunnel and reportedly was met by his parents.



For the third straight game, Peters took a hard hit. On the hit from Van Ginkel, Peters appeared to hit the ground with his left shoulder and then his head.



This is the second time this season a Michigan quarterback has been knocked out of a game. Starter Wilton Speight was hit hard in the Big Ten opener at Purdue and suffered three cracked vertebrae. He was replaced by John O’Korn, who entered the game at Wisconsin when Peters was hurt.

“In the huddle, we felt like we were going to do it for BP,” running back Chris Evans said of Peters. “We owed him this game. O’Korn came in, he was in the huddle, him himself said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this for BP.’ In our hearts, we were going for him. I don’t know what happened after that.”



Peters was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and took two sacks. Pass protection has been an issue for the Michigan offensive line all season, and the Badgers also had five quarterback hurries.



“Brandon was very good,” Harbaugh said. “We can’t get him hit as much. We need to get better at that.”



If Peters is not cleared to play against Ohio State next Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it is likely John O’Korn would get the start. However, Speight was cleared to throw in practice last week but not for contact, so his status for the OSU game is unclear.

