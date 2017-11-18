Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is taken from the field on a cart after getting injured in the third quarter of the 24-10 Wisconsin Badger victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls in a long reception over University of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' Garret Dooley nails Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who is able to hang onto the ball, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Josh Metellus breaks up a reception by Wisconsins' Kyle Penniston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the 1-yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the one yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before being pushed out by Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard line, setting up a touchdown on the next play by Ben Mason in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' Nick Nelson defends against Michigans' Donovan Peoples-Jones who pulls in a reception but is ruled out of bounds, also confirmed after a review, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On what looks like a close call, Wisconsins' Nick Nelson defends against Michigans' Donovan Peoples-Jones who pulls in a reception but is ruled out of bounds, also confirmed after a review, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' Troy Fumagalli readies for a reception in front of Michigans' Josh Metellus in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' T.J. Edwards stretches out and sacks Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws, with Wisconsins' Ryan Connelly defending, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Aubrey Solomon and Maurice Hurst bring down Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal reacts after a long first down reception by Michigans' Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Jordan Glasgow brings down Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold at the line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed by Khalid Hill and backstops into the end zone to tie up the game at 7 going in at half.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan punter Brad Robbins is able to bring down a high ball and get the kick off in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Zach Gentry can't hang onto a reception with Wisconsins' Joe Ferguson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Quinn Nordin celebrates a field goal in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a call in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' A.J. Taylor pulls in a touchdown reception in the end zone in front of Michigans' Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Adding insult to injury, a referee stumbles over Michigans' Khaleke Hudson after Wisconsins' A.J. Taylor pulled in a touchdown reception in the end zone in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsins' Danny Davis III reception is slapped out of his hands by Michigans' Brandon Watson for an incompletion in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff and hides the ball till handing it off to wide receiver Kendrick Pryor who takes it all the way into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff and hides the ball till handing it off to wide receiver Kendrick Pryor who takes it all the way into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Chris Evans tries to evade Wisonsins' Natrell Jamerson but is brought down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the medical staff gather around injured quarterback Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' David Long goes over to see quarterback Brandon Peters as he is taken from the field on the cart after getting injured in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws after coming in for injured qb Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is engulfed by Michigan defender Maurice Hurst for a sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a interference call in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Khaleke Hudson sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook for a big loss in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is able to throw the ball away but pays the price, getting thrown down to the turf by Michigans' Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, with Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal on defense, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, with Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal on defense, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor runs over Wolverines' Michael Wroblewski in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after the Wisconsin victory, 24-10. University of Michigan Wolverines against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn, who came in for the injured Brandon Peters, leaves the field with the team after a 24-10 loss to Wisconsin.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear of the cold as he and the Wolverines go to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down the tunnel to the field at Camp Randall Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall Stadium for the Wolverines, Badger matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler and Jon Runyan come off the field after arriving at Camp Randall.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Madison, Wisc. — Michigan starting quarterback Brandon Peters underwent tests on his head after taking a hard hit late in the third quarter at Wisconsin.

    Peters had just released a throw when he was hit by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Ginkel, upon realizing the seriousness of the situation, began waving for medical personnel. 

    "He’s back now getting some tests at the hospital," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "He’s going to meet us at the plane. We’ll have a better idea after we see him.”

    Peters, a redshirt freshman making his third start, was on the field for a long time and looked listless and doctors tended to him. He eventually sat up. The Michigan players gathered together nearby. Peters was taken off the field by motorized cart with 2:13 left in the third quarter.

    He was transferred to a wheelchair to make his way up the tunnel and reportedly was met by his parents.

    For the third straight game, Peters took a hard hit. On the hit from Van Ginkel, Peters appeared to hit the ground with his left shoulder and then his head.

    This is the second time this season a Michigan quarterback has been knocked out of a game. Starter Wilton Speight was hit hard in the Big Ten opener at Purdue and suffered three cracked vertebrae. He was replaced by John O’Korn, who entered the game at Wisconsin when Peters was hurt.

    Wolverines running back talks about wanting to win it for "BP" after the quarterback was injured in the second half. Angelique S. Chengelis



    “In the huddle, we felt like we were going to do it for BP,” running back Chris Evans said of Peters. “We owed him this game. O’Korn came in, he was in the huddle, him himself said, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do this for BP.’ In our hearts, we were going for him. I don’t know what happened after that.”

    Peters was 9-of-18 for 157 yards and took two sacks. Pass protection has been an issue for the Michigan offensive line all season, and the Badgers also had five quarterback hurries.

    “Brandon was very good,” Harbaugh said. “We can’t get him hit as much. We need to get better at that.”

    If Peters is not cleared to play against Ohio State next Saturday at Michigan Stadium, it is likely John O’Korn would get the start. However, Speight was cleared to throw in practice last week but not for contact, so his status for the OSU game is unclear.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis