Madison, Wis. — There are always the shoulda, coulda, woulda plays, and maybe this was one that could have made a significant difference or maybe not.



But Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh mentioned a few times what appeared to be a Donovan Peoples-Jones touchdown in the second quarter that officials ruled he was out of bounds. The play was reviewed and upheld, but replays showed Peoples-Jones had his right foot down in bounds.



“I thought I was in,” Peoples-Jones said. “I thought the replay showed I was in. There’s not much I can do but come back the next play and try and score again.”



With Michigan at the Wisconsin 5, quarterback Brandon Peters ran for three yards and tried to stretch for the pylon and fumbled.





After the game Harbaugh what Michigan can do to overcome missed chances. He first referred to the Peoples-Jones play.

“I really thought it was a touchdown,” Harbaugh said. “From the reviews on the scoreboard, what the guys said in the press box, looked like the left foot got down first. As far as the fumble, that was a mistake. Shouldn’t be reaching the ball for the end zone unless it’s fourth down.”



Michigan gave up a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown to Nick Nelson late in the first quarter giving the Badgers their first points.



“Give him credit, he picked it up and maneuvered it for a touchdown,” Harbaugh said. “That hurt. Can’t let that happen.”

