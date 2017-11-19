CLOSE

The Detroit News' John Niyo and Angelique S. Chengelis break down the Wolverines' 24-10 loss at Madison, Wisconsin.

Here are five takeaways from Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News following Michigan’s 24-10 loss at Wisconsin on Saturday.

O-line issues continue

Quarterback issues, running game issues — sure and sure — but those stem from a bigger issue, and that’s the offensive line. While it looked like it had taken a step forward in recent weeks, that progress came against some of the weakest teams in the Big Ten. The line was exposed against by Wisconsin, the nation’s top-ranked defense, and it cost another quarterback, this time, Brandon Peters, to get pounded and, eventually, knocked out of the game. Michigan has had two quarterbacks injured and forced to leave the game, with starter Wilton Speight suffering three fractured vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23.

“Brandon I thought was very good,” coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. “We can’t get him hit as much. I thought we needed to get better at that. They played a three-man pick stunt that was effectively holding our center and we weren’t able to slide off of that, and that got us beat a few times.”

Wisconsin had two sacks, five quarterback hurries, and held the Wolverines to 58 rushing yards (1.6 yards per carry). There’s been a new starter at right guard, Cesar Ruiz, but he isn’t the issue. There is inconsistency across the board in pass protection, veterans included. The line play was the question mark position group going into the season and has remained so the entire year.

Nordin responds

A week after Harbaugh and kicker Quinn Nordin had an exchange after the redshirt freshman missed his third straight field-goal attempt in three games, Nordin made a big kick on the road. He had a 39-yarder in the third quarter that gave Michigan a 10-7 lead. He had made 10 straight field goals when he had the lull, missing three field goals and two extra points in the previous four games.

“It was really good to see Quinn make that field goal with a backup snapper,” Harbaugh said. “Andrew Robinson was in the game after Camaron Cheeseman went out, so … good to see that.”

Wisconsin 24, Michigan 10
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is
University of Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters is taken from the field on a cart after getting injured in the third quarter of the 24-10 Wisconsin Badger victory at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls
University of Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones pulls in a long reception over University of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Garret Dooley nails Michigan quarterback
Wisconsin's Garret Dooley nails Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who is able to hang onto the ball, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Josh Metellus breaks up a reception by Wisconsin's
Michigan's Josh Metellus breaks up a reception by Wisconsin's Kyle Penniston in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the 1-yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters loses the ball near the one yard line and lands right in the hands of Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal, turning the ball over at the one in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before
Michigan's Chris Evans picks up a first down before being pushed out by Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard
Michigan's Sean McKeon gets the ball to the one yard line, setting up a touchdown on the next play by Ben Mason in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones who pulls in a reception but is ruled out of bounds, also confirmed after a review, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's
Wisconsin's Nick Nelson defends against Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones, who pulls in a reception but is ruled out of bounds in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli readies for a reception
Wisconsin's Troy Fumagalli readies for a reception in front of Michigan's Josh Metellus in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards stretches out and sacks Michigan
Wisconsin's T.J. Edwards stretches out and sacks Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws, with Wisconsin's
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws, with Wisconsin's Ryan Connelly defending, in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Aubrey Solomon and Maurice Hurst bring down
Michigan's Aubrey Solomon and Maurice Hurst bring down Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal reacts after a long first
Wisconsin's Derrick Tindal reacts after a long first down reception by Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jordan Glasgow brings down Wisconsin fullback
Michigan's Jordan Glasgow brings down Wisconsin fullback Alec Ingold at the line in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed
Michigan's Ben Mason is pulled by Ian Bunting and pushed by Khalid Hill and backstops into the end zone to tie up the game at 7 going in at half.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan punter Brad Robbins is able to bring down
Michigan punter Brad Robbins is able to bring down a high ball and get the kick off in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zach Gentry can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Zach Gentry can't hang onto a reception with Wisconsin's Joe Ferguson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Quinn Nordin celebrates a field goal in
Michigan's Quinn Nordin celebrates a field goal in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a call in
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a call in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulls in a touchdown reception
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulls in a touchdown reception in the end zone in front of Michigan's Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Adding insult to injury, a referee stumbles over Michigan's
Adding insult to injury, a referee stumbles over Michigan's Khaleke Hudson after Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor pulled in a touchdown reception in the end zone in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin's Danny Davis III sees a reception slapped
Wisconsin's Danny Davis III sees a reception slapped out of his hands by Michigan's Brandon Watson for an incompletion in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff and hides the ball until handing it off to wide receiver Kendrick Pryor who takes it all the way into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook fakes the handoff and hides the ball until handing it off to wide receiver Kendric Pryor who takes it all the way into the end zone for a score in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Chris Evans tries to evade Wisconsin's Natrell
Michigan's Chris Evans tries to evade Wisconsin's Natrell Jamerson but is brought down in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and members of the medical staff gather around injured quarterback Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's David Long goes over to see quarterback
Michigan's David Long goes over to see quarterback Brandon Peters as he is taken from the field on the cart after getting injured in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws after coming
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws after coming in for injured Brandon Peters in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is engulfed by
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is engulfed by Michigan defender Maurice Hurst for a sack in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a interference
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh questions a interference call in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson sacks Wisconsin quarterback
Michigan's Khaleke Hudson sacks Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook for a big loss in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is able to throw
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is able to throw the ball away but pays the price, getting thrown down to the turf by Michigans' Khaleke Hudson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto
Michigan's Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, with Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal on defense, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto
Michigans' Sean McKeon goes up but can't hang onto a reception, losing it on the way down, with Wisconsins' Derrick Tindal on defense, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor runs over Wolverines' Michael
Badgers' Jonathan Taylor runs over Wolverines' Michael Wroblewski in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh leaves the field after the Wisconsin victory, 24-10.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn, who came in for the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn, who came in for the injured Brandon Peters, leaves the field with the team after a 24-10 loss to Wisconsin.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear
University of Michigan's Kekoa Crawford has no fear of the cold as he and the Wolverines go to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison, Wisconsin on November 18, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way down the tunnel to the field at Camp Randall Stadium.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the
Wolverines quarterback Brandon Peters warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall
Players make their way form the bus into Camp Randall Stadium for the Wolverines, Badger matchup.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during
Wolverines' Eddie McDoom goes up for a reception during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to
Wolverines' Khalid Hill makes it onto the field to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder
Wolverines' Maurice Ways pulls in an over-the-shoulder reception during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler
An ugly morning in Madison as Wolverines' Patrick Kugler and Jon Runyan come off the field after arriving at Camp Randall.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Hill’s absence noticeable

    Cornerback Lavert Hill suffered a concussion in the game at Maryland and was held out of the Wisconsin game. Brandon Watson started in place of Hill, Michigan’s best corner, but freshman Jaylen Kelly-Powell got some playing time. Michigan had just taken a 10-7 lead on Quinn Nordin’s field goal when the Badgers came right back with a 77-yard scoring drive. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook hit A.J. Taylor for 51 yards on a third-and-13 and Kelly-Powell was on the coverage.

    On the Badgers’ next possession, Hornibrook made another big third-down completion to Danny Davis III for 27 yards. While Michigan’s defense had been playing well, giving up those key third-down conversions were significant.

    “We just didn’t execute on third down,” senior tackle Maurice Hurst said. “We got them there twice, and we didn’t follow through like we should have. That led to them getting points, and getting on the board.”

    So now what at quarterback?

    Peters was showing signs of getting very comfortable in the offense and was getting into a rhythm before taking the big hit that knocked him out of the game. Just as he seemed to give the entire offense a lift the first time he came in late in the first quarter of the Rutgers game, the offense seemed to deflate when he exited.

    If Peters isn’t able to go against Ohio State, more than likely John O’Korn will get the start.

    “John is completely capable of running our offense,” Hurst. said. “He’ll do a fine job for us. He treats every week like he’s going to be the starting quarterback. He’ll be ready to go for next week.”

    Is Speight a legitimate option to get in at quarterback? He needs to be cleared medically, but he did start throwing last week in practice. Because he hasn’t played in a game since Sept. 23, though, he seems like a long shot.

    Still remaining upbeat

    While a certain edge seems to be missing from this team as a whole, the players do keep remaining positive each week. The regular-season finale against Ohio State is on Saturday, and they all said it is a must-win. Will they catch an Ohio State team that already has clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game perhaps taking the game for granted? Doubtful.

    Michigan has tried all season to prove something significant in a big game, and here’s the last chance before the bowl game. A nine-win season would be a plus with the opportunity to play for a 10th in the bowl game. Do the Wolverines have it in them? Offensively, particularly the line, seems far from consistent performances, but can they get it together for one game? The players seem to think so, and that’s a start.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

