The Detroit News' John Niyo and Angelique S. Chengelis break down the Wolverines' 24-10 loss at Madison, Wisconsin.

It is a one-game season for Michigan. At least that’s how the Wolverines are looking at their regular-season finale against rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines dropped out of the national rankings with a 24-10 loss at Wisconsin. They are 8-3 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, and the playing status of redshirt freshman starting quarterback Brandon Peters is unclear as they prepare to face the Buckeyes on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Peters was knocked out of the Wisconsin game and transported to a local hospital where he underwent head scans before flying home with the team. John O’Korn, who started four games this season after starter Wilton Speight suffered three fractured vertebrae in the Big Ten opener, finished the game against the Badgers.

If Peters can’t play against Ohio State, O’Korn likely will start. Speight, who was cleared by doctors last week to throw but not take contact in practice, could also potentially be cleared to play.

Regardless, the Wolverines are finishing this season against the Big Ten’s two best teams. Wisconsin will represent the West Division in the Big Ten championship and Ohio State, coming off a 52-14 victory over Illinois, will represent the East.

The Buckeyes have won five straight against Michigan, including last year’s 30-27 double-overtime win in Columbus, and are 12-1 the last 13 games. The Wolverines last won in 2011.

“It’s big,” senior defensive tackle Maurice Hurst said after the Wisconsin loss. “I haven’t beat them since I’ve been here, so I think it’s such a big opportunity play them and try to grind out a win by any means necessary.

“We’ll definitely be ready and get as prepared as possible for this Ohio State game. It’s just one of those games you put everything on the line. It is a one-game season for us, so just focus on that game and put all our effort and everything we have into it.”

More: Niyo: There's no covering for Michigan's inadequacies

Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) – The Badgers finally got
1. Wisconsin (11-0, 8-0) – The Badgers finally got a win over a ranked opponent, wearing down Michigan to remain unbeaten. Jonathan Taylor ran for 132 yards for the Badgers, who have locked up the Big Ten West and a spot in the conference title game. They finish with Minnesota before preparing to face Ohio State with a spot in the College Football Playoff likely on the line. Last week: 1.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) – The win over Illinois was
2. Ohio State (9-2, 7-1) – The win over Illinois was about what was expected as the Buckeyes scored 28 points in the first quarter and were never challenged. The win locked up the Big Ten East title for the Buckeyes, who will take on Wisconsin in the conference title game. Before that, however, they head to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Last week: 2.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) – The usual suspects led
3. Northwestern (8-3, 6-2) – The usual suspects led the Wildcats in a drubbing of Minnesota. Quarterback Clayton Thorson threw for three touchdowns while running back Justin Jackson gained 166 yards. The Wildcats have now won six straight games and head into the final week of the season with a trip to Illinois and looking to improve their bowl standing. Last week: 3.  David Banks, Getty Images
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) – The Spartans bounced
4. Michigan State (8-3, 6-2) – The Spartans bounced back from last week’s ugly loss to Ohio State by getting the job done at home against Maryland. They did nothing through the air but ran for 271 yards as LJ Scott gained 147 yards and scored a touchdown. The Spartans close the season at Rutgers with a chance to land a solid bowl bid. Last week: 4.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – Saquon Barkley led an offensive
5. Penn State (9-2, 6-2) – Saquon Barkley led an offensive explosion in a win over Nebraska by gaining 224 total yards and scoring three touchdowns, giving him a program-record 39. The defense had its troubles slowing the Cornhuskers but it was just enough as the Nittany Lions head to Maryland to close out the season with their eye on a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 5.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – Getting a big win on the road
6. Michigan (8-3, 5-3) – Getting a big win on the road continues to be elusive for the Wolverines as they played Wisconsin tough but in the end their offense couldn’t get rolling. QB Brandon Peters was lost to an apparent head injury and his status remains unclear heading into the regular-season finale at home next week against Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Stacy Revere, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers, a team that played
7. Indiana (5-6, 2-6) – The Hoosiers, a team that played some of the best in the conference tough all season, is now on a winning streak after shutting out Rutgers a week after knocking off Illinois. The Hoosiers now find themselves in position to become bowl eligible if they can win at Purdue in the regular-season finale. Last week: 8.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – There seems little doubt first-year
8. Purdue (5-6, 3-5) – There seems little doubt first-year coach Jeff Brohm will get some votes for coach of the year as the Boilermakers are now one win from becoming bowl eligible. They’re in that position after going on the road and beating Iowa, and now must get a win at home over Indiana for the critical sixth victory. Last week: 9.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
9. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) – The most difficult team to figure
9. Iowa (6-5, 3-5) – The most difficult team to figure out in the entire conference has to be the Hawkeyes. The same team that lost to Penn State on the final play of the game and, two weeks ago, blitzed Ohio State, lost at home to Purdue a week after getting rolled by Wisconsin. They’ll make a bowl game, but the Hawkeyes have to be reeling. Last week: 7.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – The Terrapins started the
10. Maryland (4-7, 2-6) – The Terrapins started the season with a big win at Texas but it’s been all downhill from there. They alternated their third- and fourth-string quarterbacks at Michigan State but could generate very little offense. A bowl game likely is gone now as they head into the finale against Penn State. Last week: 12.  Al Goldis, Associated Press
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers were game
11. Nebraska (4-7, 3-5) – The Cornhuskers were game against Penn State but in the end simply couldn’t muster up a decent defense. Tanner Lee threw for 399 yards and three touchdowns but the Huskers gave up 609 yards to Penn State and are now likely out of a bowl game as the future of coach Mike Riley is in limbo. Last week: 13.  Chris Knight, Associated Press
Fullscreen
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – The Golden Gophers have
12. Minnesota (5-6, 2-6) – The Golden Gophers have now lost three of four after getting blanked at Northwestern. They’ve won just twice in the last eight weeks and now they’ll need to find a way to upset Wisconsin next week to reach a bowl game in coach P.J. Fleck’s first season. Last week: 10.  David Banks, Getty Images
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – The Scarlet Knights had a
13. Rutgers (4-7, 3-5) – The Scarlet Knights had a two-game win streak earlier in the Big Ten season but have now lost three of four after getting shut out on the road against Indiana. There’s still a shot at reaching a bowl game but the Scarlet Knights will have to knock off Michigan State next week to make that happen. Last week: 11.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – There wasn’t a team that
14. Illinois (2-9, 0-8) – There wasn’t a team that was likely going to stop Ohio State this week, but the Fighting Illini provided little resistance as the losing skid reached nine games. The Illini will close things at home against Northwestern as the future of coach Lovie Smith will likely start to become an issue heading to the offseason. Last week: 14.  Kirk Irwin, Getty Images
    The Buckeyes are zoned in on this game, as well. Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told reporters after the Illinois game that everything in their football building changes for this week. There are some new coaches on his staff who have not before coached in the game, so he planned to talk to them about it, as well.

    After clinching the Big Ten East title, Meyer said he wanted his players to move on.

    “We did celebrate it for a quick minute,” Meyer said. “And then it’s over. Now it’s time to put our laser lights on our rival.

    “I love our focus. I love the fact the way that we’re practicing and the focus. Intent focus is the mantra right now. And I like where we’re at.”

    Ohio State is still potentially a playoff team if things fall into place. For the Wolverines, upsetting their rivals will be top of their priority list, and they embrace the idea of playing spoiler.

    “It’s one of those games where you have to put everything on the line,” linebacker Devin Bush said.

    That is the approach the Buckeyes are taking, as well.

    “To beat the team up north, that better happen,” Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley told The Toledo Blade. “That’s like law. You don’t break that law. You better beat that team up north.”

    Worley said the Buckeyes haven’t thought about the Big Ten title game.

    “The only thing we’ve talked about so far is the team up north,” he said. “I mean, we have meetings throughout the whole year and throughout the summer about, ‘Beat the team up north.’ That’s the No. 1 thing.”

    Michigan’s freshmen have yet to play in "The Game," but already know what’s at stake.

    “We’re going to treat them like any other opponent,” receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones said. “We want to win. We’ve got to come out of there with a win.”

    Freshman defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon echoed his teammate.

    “It’s a must,” Solomon said. “We’ve got to. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.”

