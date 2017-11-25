Ohio State 31, Michigan 20
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson looks away as
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson looks away as Ohio State celebrates a touchdown by running back Mike Weber late in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 25, 2017. The touchdown sealed the 31-20 win for Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz (51) and Ben
Michigan offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz (51) and Ben Bredeson (74) pick quarterback John O'Korn up off the turf after he was sacked by Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard on the final play of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
These Michigan students look blue after the Buckeyes
These Michigan students look blue after the Buckeyes took the lead 21-20 in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State safety Damon Webb breaks up a pass intended
Ohio State safety Damon Webb breaks up a pass intended for Michigan running back Chris Evans on fourth-and-4, turning the ball over on downs to Ohio State in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard hit from
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard hit from Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Ohio
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett, injuring him on the play in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett gets up and realizes
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett gets up and realizes he's hurt after getting tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary with the Buckeyes' trailing 20-14 in the third quarter. Barrett left the game and did not return. He was replaced by freshman QB Dwayne Haskins, who led OSU to victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the scoreboard
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the scoreboard after Ohio State converted a point-after-touchdown to take the lead 21-20 in the third quarter. Earlier in the quarter Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin had missed an extra point.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fumbles the ball while
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fumbles the ball while under pressure from Ohio State defensive tackle Jashon Cornell in the third quarter. Michigan offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty (76) recovered, but then also fumbled the ball away and finally Michigan running back Chris Evans recovered the ball after a big loss of yardage.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom hauls in a long
Michigan wide receiver Eddie McDoom hauls in a long pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gains some yardage
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gains some yardage in the second half. Higdon ran the ball 11 times for 55 yards and a touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn and head coach Jim
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn and head coach Jim Harbaugh look up and the replay on the big screen after O'Korn threw and incomplete pass on fourth down in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws and interception
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws and interception late in the fourth quarter, sealing the Wolverines' fate.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller returns an interception
Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller returns an interception as Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford gives chase late in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber gets a lift from
Ohio State running back Mike Weber gets a lift from Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price after scoring on a 25-yard run late in the fourth quarter to salt away the victory. Weber is a graduate of Cass Tech High School in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hill tackles Michigan
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hill tackles Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans celebrate after the Buckeyes defeated
Ohio State fans celebrate after the Buckeyes defeated the University of Michigan 31-20.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer kisses his wife Shelley
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer kisses his wife Shelley after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is tended to after
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is tended to after being injured in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans can't reach this
Michigan running back Chris Evans can't reach this overthrown pass while under pressure from Ohio State safety Damon Webb in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan's defense in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball
Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball thrown by Michigan quarterback John O'Korn late in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) is all smiles
Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) is all smiles after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer walk away from each other after shaking hands after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines'
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines' first touchdown of the day in the first quarter during their game against Ohio State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 25, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive back Tyree Kinnel turn away as Ohio State celebrates its second touchdown of the day in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford evades a tackle
Michigan wide receiver Kekoa Crawford evades a tackle by Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes past Ohio
Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes past Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland for a touchdown in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas runs back a kick
Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas runs back a kick in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin has an extra point
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin has an extra point blocked after a touchdown in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin has an extra point
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin has an extra point blocked in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill tries to pull down
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill tries to pull down Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill during a run in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Jordan Glasgow pulls down Ohio
Michigan defensive back Jordan Glasgow pulls down Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus shoves Ohio State
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus shoves Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill during a run in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a first quarter
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a first quarter reception ahead of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon can't reach a pass that
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon can't reach a pass that was overthrown in the end zone in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball in
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a catch near the
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a catch near the end zone while under heavy coverage in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines'
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines' first touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pulls down Ohio
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pulls down Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long covers Ohio State
Michigan defensive back David Long covers Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin who can't complete this pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs back
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs back a punt deep into Ohio territory in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus drops what could
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus drops what could have been an interception in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is wrapped up by Ohio
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is wrapped up by Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass to fullback
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass to fullback Khalid Hill in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fumbles the ball in
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fumbles the ball in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks for an open
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is under pressure
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is under pressure by Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, left, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is pumped up after
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is pumped up after fullback Khalid Hill scored a rushing touchdown in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray tackles Ohio State
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett for a loss in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is pumped
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is pumped up on the sideline after sacking Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel tries to get the
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel tries to get the crowd fired up after a big defensive stop in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett tries to recover
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett tries to recover a botched shotgun snap late in the second quarter. Barrett did recover the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett dives on a shotgun
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett dives on a shotgun snap that got by him late in the second quarter. Michigan linebacker Mike McCray was not in time to get to the fumble and Barrett recovered.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon plays to the crowd after
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon plays to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter to put Michigan up 14-0.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray pressures Ohio State
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray pressures Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett into an incomplete pass in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer after the game. Harbaugh is now 0-3 against Meyer and the Buckeyes.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way through
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh makes his way through the crowd of photographers on the field after shaking hands with Ohio State coach Urban Meyer after the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Cass Tech graduate and Ohio State running back Mike
Cass Tech graduate and Ohio State running back Mike Weber high fives fans as he heads up the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the Buckeyes' 31-20 victory over the Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Weber rushed for 57 yards on 12 carries and scored the final touchdown of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Martha Speight, mother of Michigan quarterback Wilton
Martha Speight, mother of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and offensive lineman Jess Speight, wears a sticker thanking former Michigan head coach Brady Hoke during a senior day event on the field before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer greets Michigan head
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer greets Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during pregame warm-ups at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan passing coordinator Pep Hamilton watches quarterback
Michigan passing coordinator Pep Hamilton watches quarterback John O'Korn throw a pass during pregame warm-ups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and senior defensive captain Mike
Michigan linebacker and senior defensive captain Mike McCray (9) leads his teammates in warm-ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner smiles as
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner smiles as he watches the Wolverines warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football show outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who status for
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who status for the game is still unknown after suffering a concussion last week at Wisconsin, arrives smiling with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and defensive captain Mike McCray
Michigan linebacker and defensive captain Mike McCray arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game. Mike's dad was a captain at Ohio State, but the younger Mike McCray has never beaten the Buckeyes.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Bowling Green State University students (from left)
Bowling Green State University students (from left) Riley Steinbock, Kailyn Braun and Haley Jacobs laugh and cheer after winning a game of flip cup while tailgating before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football show outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
At Michigan alum Tom Anderson's 'Wolverine 1' tailgate
At Michigan alum Tom Anderson's 'Wolverine 1' tailgate party, a tiny Buckeye football helmet dangles from the teeth of a stuffed Wolverine.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary arrives with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is flanked by tight
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is flanked by tight end Sean McKeon (left) and offensive lineman Jon Runyan (right) as they arrive with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Senior Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst arrives
Senior Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst arrives for his final home game with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
The Ohio State Marching Band marches toward Michigan
The Ohio State Marching Band marches toward Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Chris Gaddy of Jackson arrives for tailgating
Michigan fan Chris Gaddy of Jackson arrives for tailgating in the 'Wolverine 2' bus.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan alum Tom Anderson of Holland, Michigan greets
Michigan alum Tom Anderson of Holland, Michigan greets guests outside his 'Wolverine 1' tailgate bus before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Michigan redshirt freshman Brandon Peters endured concussion symptoms all week, and fifth-year senior John O’Korn learned Monday he would be starting for the Wolverines against Ohio State.

    Peters started the last three games after taking over for O’Korn but was knocked unconscious on the field at Wisconsin last week. 

    “There was no time he got to practice,” Harbaugh said of Peters after Michigan’s 31-20 loss to Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. “He wasn’t cleared for the ballgame.”

    O’Korn helped lead Michigan to a 14-0 lead, but he had two critical errors — a missed throw to Chris Evans on fourth-and-4 at the Ohio State 39 with about seven minutes left in the game. And after OSU’s Sean Nuernberger missed a 43-yard field goal with 2:47 left, O’Korn threw an interception to Jordan Fuller. The Buckeyes scored three plays later.

    Wolverines coach discusses the health of redshirt freshman quarterback. Angelique S. Chengelis



    “John misread the coverage,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said.

    Harbaugh liked the play call on fourth down.

    “Wish we could have executed it better,” he said. “Wanted to be aggressive. Wanted to attack. When we don’t pick it up, easy to say wish we had punted it. I felt good with the call, felt good with the decision.”

    Michigan has a good game plan and O’Korn threw to nine different players, including tailback Chris Evans, who led the team with five catches for 34 yards. He completed passes to four receivers, three running backs and two tight ends. 

    O’Korn, with eyeblack streaking down his face, shouldered the blame for the interception.

    An emotional John O'Korn shoulders responsibility for defeat. Angelique S. Chengelis


    “It was all on me,” O’Korn said. 

    He was 17-of-32 for 195 yards, the interception and a touchdown to Sean McKeon against the Buckeyes. For the season he was 83-156 for 956 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. 

    “Obviously, every game you’re gonna have some looks you weren’t really expecting,” O’Korn said of the Buckeyes’ defense. “I’d say in the secondary they didn’t do exactly what we expected them to do, but you have to adjust on the fly. Give them credit. They’re a really talented team. Their front seven is outstanding. We just didn’t take advantage of matchups in the secondary as much as we should have.”

    O’Korn, who came to Michigan as a transfer from Houston and sat out the 2015 season per NCAA transfer rules, is a fifth-year senior. 

    He became emotional when asked how frustrating it was to lose to Ohio State.

    “I think,” O’Korn said as he began to break down, “the hardest part for me is you come here to win this game and our senior class wasn’t able to do it, and I hold myself responsible for a lot of that. It sucks. I can’t imagine a worse feeling right now.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis


