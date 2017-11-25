Michigan vs. Ohio State
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer greets Michigan head
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer greets Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during pre-game warmups on the field at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan passing coordinator Pep Hamilton watches quarterback
Michigan passing coordinator Pep Hamilton watches quarterback John O'Korn throw a pass during pregame warm-ups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and senior defensive captain Mike
Michigan linebacker and senior defensive captain Mike McCray (9) leads his teammates in warm ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner smiles as
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner smiles as he watches the Wolverines warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football show outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who status for
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who status for the game is still unknown after suffering a concussion last week at Wisconsin, arrives smiling with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and defensive captain Mike McCray
Michigan linebacker and defensive captain Mike McCray arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game. Mike's dad was a captain at Ohio State, but the younger Mike McCray has never beaten the Buckeyes.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Bowling Green State University students (from left)
Bowling Green State University students (from left) Riley Steinbock, Kailyn Braun and Haley Jacobs laugh and cheer after winning a game of flip cup while tailgating before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football
At Michigan alum Tom Anderson's 'Wolverine 1' tailgate
At Michigan alum Tom Anderson's 'Wolverine 1' tailgate party, a tiny Buckeye football helmet dangles from the teeth of a stuffed Wolverine.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary arrives with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is flanked by tight
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is flanked by tight end Sean McKeon (left) and offensive lineman Jon Runyan (right) as they arrive with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Senior Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst arrives
Senior Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst arrives for his final home game with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
The Ohio State Marching Band marches toward Michigan
The Ohio State Marching Band marches toward Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Chris Gaddy of Jackson arrives for tailgating
Michigan fan Chris Gaddy of Jackson arrives for tailgating in the 'Wolverine 2' bus.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan alum Tom Anderson of Holland, Michigan greets
Michigan alum Tom Anderson of Holland, Michigan greets guests outside his 'Wolverine 1' tailgate bus before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    The Michigan defense held up on their first series of the day, dropping J.T. Barrett for a loss on first down before stuffing Mike Weber on second down. A short completion on third down wasn't enough to move the chains for the Buckeyes.

    With 11:48 to play in the first quarter, things are scoreless at The Big House.

    O'Korn misses third down throw

    John O'Korn took the field as Michigan's quarterback to start the game.

    It went about as well as you'd expect.

    On third-and-7 after two short runs, O'Korn overthrew Tyrone Wheatley Jr. who was wide open down the middle of the field. It would have been a big gain.

    The Buckeyes will start at their own 40 with 13:34 remaining in the first quarter.


    Ohio State at Michigan

    Kickoff: Noon, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

    TV/radio: Fox/950

    Records: Ohio State 9-2, 7-1 Big Ten; Michigan 8-3, 5-3

    Line: Ohio State by 10

