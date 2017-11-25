The Michigan defense held up on their first series of the day, dropping J.T. Barrett for a loss on first down before stuffing Mike Weber on second down. A short completion on third down wasn't enough to move the chains for the Buckeyes.
With 11:48 to play in the first quarter, things are scoreless at The Big House.
O'Korn misses third down throw
John O'Korn took the field as Michigan's quarterback to start the game.
It went about as well as you'd expect.
On third-and-7 after two short runs, O'Korn overthrew Tyrone Wheatley Jr. who was wide open down the middle of the field. It would have been a big gain.
The Buckeyes will start at their own 40 with 13:34 remaining in the first quarter.
Ohio State at Michigan
Kickoff: Noon, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor
TV/radio: Fox/950
Records: Ohio State 9-2, 7-1 Big Ten; Michigan 8-3, 5-3
Line: Ohio State by 10
