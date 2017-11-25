Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett gets up and realizes he's hurt after getting tackled by Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the second half. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said quarterback J.T. Barrett, who was unable to finish the game against Michigan, was bumped in the knee on the crowded sideline by a “guy with a camera” while Barrett was warming early in the game.

Meyer was incensed in his postgame news conference after the Buckeyes defeated Michigan, 31-20, on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. He blamed “too many damn people on the sideline” for the incident.

Barrett said Michigan’s offense was facing third down its first series of the game while he warmed up behind the Ohio State bench. He said someone wearing grey “tried to squeeze through” and hit his knee and the knee “kind of shifted.” Barrett said he didn’t know if was “fans, or photo camera people.”

“He just kept walking,” Barrett said of the unidentified individual who hit him. “I’m pretty sure he got a little nervous.”

Barrett was asked if he thought it was intentional.

“I hope not,” Barrett told reporters. “I don’t think it’s that type of rivalry you try to do that.”

Barrett said the bump aggravated an issue he has had to deal with this season. He had to leave the game with 6:07 left in the third quarter, because he was unable to pop the knee back into place.

The Buckeyes will play Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship on Saturday, and Barrett said he will be available.

Meyer is determined to get answers and said he is launching an “all-out investigation.”

“I’m gonna find out who (did this),” Meyer said.

'Fake news'

There was a story last week that Fox’s Brady Quinn heard from “kind of an insider within the program” that Michigan is working on a lifetime contract for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. The News was not able to confirm that something like that is in the works.

Harbaugh was asked about chatter regarding a lifetime contract and was that a “distraction” for him or the team during the week.

“No,” Harbaugh said. “Fake news. That was irrelevant.”

