Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up ahead of the game against Ohio State Saturday. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)



Ann Arbor – Michigan fifth-year senior quarterback John O’Korn starts for the Wolverines against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium.



Michigan faces No. 8 Ohio State at noon.



Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters, who started the last three games, left last week’s Wisconsin game with a concussion. He was at the stadium Saturday but not in uniform.



Peters did not practice this week according to the pregame radio show.



O’Korn started four games after starter Wilton Speight was knocked out of the Purdue game on Sept. 23 with three broken vertebrae.

