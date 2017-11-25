Ohio State 31, Michigan 20
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson looks away as Ohio State celebrates a touchdown by running back Mike Weber late in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 25, 2017. The touchdown sealed the 31-20 win for Ohio State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hill tackles Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State fans celebrate after the Buckeyes defeated the University of Michigan 31-20.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer kisses his wife Shelley after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is tended to after being injured in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans can't reach this overthrown pass while under pressure from Ohio State safety Damon Webb in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan's defense in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State cornerback Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball thrown by Michigan quarterback John O'Korn late in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back Mike Weber (25) is all smiles after scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer walk away from each other after shaking hands after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines' first touchdown of the day in the first quarter during their game against Ohio State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, November 25, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Khaleke Hudson, left, and defensive back Tyree Kinnel turn away as Ohio State celebrates its second touchdown of the day in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a first quarter reception ahead of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon can't reach a pass that was overthrown in the end zone in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry makes a catch near the end zone while under heavy coverage in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates the Wolverines' first touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pulls down Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long covers Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin who can't complete this pass in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs back a punt deep into Ohio territory in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus drops what could have been an interception in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is wrapped up by Ohio State defensive end Sam Hubbard in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass to fullback Khalid Hill in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn fumbles the ball in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is tackled by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is under pressure by Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones, left, and defensive end Jalyn Holmes in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is pumped up after fullback Khalid Hill scored a rushing touchdown in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett for a loss in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich is pumped up on the sideline after sacking Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel tries to get the crowd fired up after a big defensive stop in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett tries to recover a botched shotgun snap late in the second quarter. Barrett did recover the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett dives on a shotgun snap that got by him late in the second quarter. Michigan linebacker Mike McCray was not in time to get to the fumble and Barrett recovered.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon plays to the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter to put Michigan up 14-0.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray pressures Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett into an incomplete pass in the first half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer greets Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during pregame warm-ups at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan passing coordinator Pep Hamilton watches quarterback John O'Korn throw a pass during pregame warm-ups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and senior defensive captain Mike McCray (9) leads his teammates in warm-ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner smiles as he watches the Wolverines warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football show outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who status for the game is still unknown after suffering a concussion last week at Wisconsin, arrives smiling with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker and defensive captain Mike McCray arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before his final home game. Mike's dad was a captain at Ohio State, but the younger Mike McCray has never beaten the Buckeyes.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Bowling Green State University students (from left) Riley Steinbock, Kailyn Braun and Haley Jacobs laugh and cheer after winning a game of flip cup while tailgating before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fans watch a broadcast of the Fox College Football show outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
At Michigan alum Tom Anderson's 'Wolverine 1' tailgate party, a tiny Buckeye football helmet dangles from the teeth of a stuffed Wolverine.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary arrives with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight is flanked by tight end Sean McKeon (left) and offensive lineman Jon Runyan (right) as they arrive with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Senior Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst arrives for his final home game with the team at Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
The Ohio State Marching Band marches toward Michigan Stadium before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fan Chris Gaddy of Jackson arrives for tailgating in the 'Wolverine 2' bus.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan alum Tom Anderson of Holland, Michigan greets guests outside his 'Wolverine 1' tailgate bus before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — For periods of the game, Michigan looked like it might finally get over the hump and pull off a stunner of Ohio State.

    But the unranked Wolverines, which had a 14-0 lead early, could not generate much of a run game and stuttered offensively with backup quarterback John O’Korn at the helm. Even when Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett left the game in the second half with an injury, the Wolverines couldn’t take advantage.

    Ohio State won for the sixth straight time in the rivalry, beating Michigan 31-20 on Saturday before 112,028 at Michigan Stadium. The Buckeyes are now 13-1 against the Wolverines the last 14 meetings.


    A late interception by O’Korn cost Michigan a shot at taking the lead in the final minutes.

    O’Korn started because redshirt freshman Brandon Peters, who started the last three games, left last week’s Wisconsin game with a concussion. He was at the stadium Saturday but not in uniform, as was Wilton Speight, last year’s starting quarterback who started the first four games this season before suffering three broken vertebrae at Purdue on Sept. 23.

    An emotional John O'Korn shoulders responsibility for defeat. Angelique S. Chengelis



    O’Korn took over for Speight and started four games before Peters took over in the Rutgers game. He was 17-of-32 for 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception and took five sacks.

    BOX SCORE: Ohio State 31, Michigan 20

    Redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins came in for Barrett and was 6-of-7 for 94 yards.

    Michigan finished Jim Harbaugh’s third season (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten). The Buckeyes are 10-2, 8-1 and will play in the Big Ten championship against Wisconsin.

    The Buckeyes dominated Michigan in the run game, outgaining the Wolverines, 226-100. J.K. Dobbins led Buckeyes with 101 yards on 15 carries. Chris Evans led Michigan with 67 yards on 11 carries and Karan Higdon had 55 yards on 11 carries.

    The Wolverines, who had a 14-0 lead in the first half before the Buckeyes tied the game, regained the lead early in the second half, opening their second series with a 43-yard pass from O’Korn to Kekoa Crawford, who got outstanding blocking from Mason Cole and Sean McKeon. Karan Higdon scored on a two-yard run, but Quinn Nordin's point-after attempt was blocked and Michigan took a 20-14 lead.

    Barrett left the game on Ohio State’s next possession with 6:07 left in the third quarter. He was replaced by Haskins, who didn’t miss a beat. He also got some help from Michigan, when on an incomplete pass the Wolverines were called for a holding, which gave OSU the first down. The Buckeyes gained a 21-20 lead after driving 78 yards on 11 plays and Dobbins scored on a one-yard run.

    Ohio State added a 44-yard field goal by Sean Nuernberger for the 24-20 lead. Nuernberger missed a 43-yard field goal wide left with 2:47 left in the game.

    The Wolverines had a chance to make a game-winning drive and O’Korn, with an inexplicable deep throw, was intercepted by Jordan Fuller. Ohio State added a touchdown to take a 31-20 lead on Mike Weber’s 25-yard run with 1:44 left.

    Michigan took a 14-0 lead before surrendering its first points with 9:50 to go in the first half.

    After both teams went three-and-out to open the game, Michigan drove 77 yards on 13 plays. On third-and-eight, O’Korn, who was 0-for-3 with two overthrows, hit tight end Zach Gentry for a 27-yard gain to the Ohio State 14. Chris Evans ran 13 yards to the 2-yard line, and Khalid Hill scored for the game’s first points.

    The Wolverines defense held Ohio State to another three-and-out on two negative-yardage plays and an incompletion. The Buckeyes could get nothing going on their next possession and at that point had minus-seven yards to Michigan’s 103.

    Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt after the Buckeyes’ third series and went 42 yards with an Ohio State penalty on top of that, giving Michigan the ball at the OSU 5-yard line. On a play fake, O’Korn hit Sean McKeon on a 3-yard pass to go up, 14-0, early in the second quarter. 

    Ohio State began to generate some offense on its next series and drove to the Michigan 14-yard line, when Josh Metellus had an interception in his hands but dropped it. He stood in disbelief while linebacker Devin Bush put his hands on his helmet. After OSU was penalized for a delay of game, Barrett scored on a 21-yard run to pull to 14-7.

    O’Korn took a 10-yard loss on a sack in Michigan’s next drive and fumbled a snap that he picked up and threw incomplete, and the Wolverines had an illegal formation penalty.

    The Buckeyes started the next drive at their 47-yard line and needed only three plays to tie the game, 14-14. Barrett ran for 26 yards and then hit Marcus Baugh for a 25-yard touchdown.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis