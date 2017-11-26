Buy Photo Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight missed eight games after sustaining fractured vertabrae during the team's win at Purdue Sept. 23. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight will transfer to play his final year of college football as a graduate transfer.



Speight, the Wolverines’ starter last season and the first four games this season before suffering three fractured vertebrae that prevented him from playing the rest of the year, revealed via social media on Sunday that he is moving on.



“Thank you, Michigan,” Speight wrote. “These past 4 years have been nothing short of spectacular. Enrolling in January of 2014 as a kid from Virginia I didn’t know what to expect. Four years later I leave a Michigan Man.”

He thanked the Michigan fans who stuck with the team “through thick and thin” and thanked former Michigan coach Brady Hoke who gave “a kid with no offers a chance” for recruiting him to Michigan.



And Speight thanked current Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.



“For coming in and making me a better man and a better quarterback,” Speight wrote. “For understanding this decision of mine and always having my back no matter what.”



Speight said he does not know where he will transfer.



“I’ll use these next four weeks to figure that out,” he wrote. “I’m excited to keep pursuing my dreams in a new jersey, but will forever root for the boys wearing the winged helmet. Go blue!”

