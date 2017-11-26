Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2017 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off a perfect regular season, though there are still plenty of doubters out there when it comes to the Badgers’ place in the College Football Playoff. A win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game should erase any lingering questions. Last week: 1.  Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued their dominance over Michigan and did so with J.T. Barrett suffering a knee injury. His status will clearly be the focus as the Buckeyes look to win the conference title game for the second time and make a bid for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff field. Last week: 2.  Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven straight to close the regular season and did so in dominating fashion with blowout victories over Minnesota and Illinois. It sure has them lamenting some early-season struggles, but the reward for a solid season should be a quality bowl game. Last week: 3.  Bradley Leeb, AP
Fullscreen
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed the flip from a season ago, turning a miserable 3-9 mark from 2016 into a nine-win season in 2017. Rutgers offered little resistance as the Spartans’ offense came to life. The only suspense left is where the Spartans will head for a bowl game, something they missed out on a year ago. Last week: 4.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled Maryland to close out their cruise through the final three weeks of the season. They’ll likely end up in a New Year’s Six bowl game, but there’s no doubt the Nittany Lions will look back at the close losses to Ohio State and Michigan State and wonder what might have been. Last week: 5.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the regular season with two straight losses as the poor quarterback play and lackluster offense continued to be the issue for a team with an outstanding defense. They’ll get a decent bowl spot but there’s no doubt that three years into Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the middle-of-the-pack finishes are becoming far too routine. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect of reaching a bowl game for the first time in five years seemed like a longshot. But the Boilermakers upset Iowa and then closed out by beating Indiana in a battle of teams looking for that sixth win. It capped a season that just might win Jeff Brohm Big Ten coach of the year honors. Last week: 8.  Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game skid by rolling over Nebraska and locking up a spot in a bowl game. It was the end of a roller-coaster season, one that saw plenty of ups but just as many downs. The win over Ohio State was the highlight, but that’s of little consolation for a team that expects to challenge Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on the right track under first-year coach Tom Allen and came close to getting that sixth win against Purdue, but the brutal schedule early in Big Ten play proved too much to overcome. There were plenty of good signs, however, and the Hoosiers could be close to at least pushing the other East powers. Last week: 7.  Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling injuries all season, so it’s no real surprise they closed on a four-game skid. However, after playing Michigan State tough two weeks ago, they got flattened at home by Penn State, giving up 66 points. It was hardly the way they wanted to head into the offseason. Last week: 10.  Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season for coach P.J. Fleck as the Golden Gophers won just one game in the final five weeks as they joined the parade of teams beating up on Nebraska. The bad sign heading into the offseason was that the Gophers didn’t score a single point in the final two weeks, getting blanked by Northwestern and Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
Fullscreen
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the season by losing their last four games, and only one was somewhat close. That proved to be the final nail for coach Mike Riley, who was fired on Saturday. Where the Huskers go from here will say a lot about whether they can become relevant in a division that is far from tough. Last week: 11.  John Peterson, AP
Fullscreen
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a good stretch in the middle of the season when it won three of four Big Ten games. But they closed with three straight losses and were outscored 116-13. That won’t sit well heading into the offseason, but Chris Ash seems to have breathed life back into the program. Last week: 13.  Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won the first two games of the season, but that seems like eons ago as they lost 10 straight the rest of the way. It would seem to cast some doubt over the security of second-year coach Lovie Smith, but judging from comments from AD Josh Whitman, it sounds like Smith will get year No. 3. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor — With a minute left in Michigan’s loss to Ohio State, senior captain Mike McCray gathered the defensive players and immediately encouraged them to look ahead to the bowl game.

    Michigan held a 14-point lead early in the second quarter but fell, 31-20, to Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines finished the regular season 8-4 overall and 5-4, fourth in the Big Ten East.

    “There was a minute left and we had the ball on offense, (and) he basically said, ‘Let’s win the bowl game,’” defensive end Chase Winovich said. “Our mentality was shifting from dwelling on this loss, the game was a minute left, our offense had the ball, it was virtually over, but we were already forming that mindset — ‘We’ve got to win this game. We’ve got to find a way to win the bowl game at the end of the day.’ Our mind has already shifted toward that.”

    Bowl destinations will officially be announced next Sunday, but there have been strong indications Michigan will play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28 against, possibly, Stanford. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh began his college coaching career at the University of San Diego and then took over at Stanford. The Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 27 also is a possible bowl destination.

    More:Michigan: Five things we learned vs. Ohio State

    Michigan has now lost six straight to Ohio State, so the seniors will leave never having beaten their arch rival.

    “You want to go out as a senior, especially (the) last home game in your stadium, you want to get a win,” fifth-year senior fullback Khalid Hill said. “All the seniors left everything we had on the field. I know I have no regrets in this game. I did everything in my power to help us win. We just came up short.”

    While it’s now about looking forward to the bowl game, the focus is also beyond that and looking ahead to next season.

    Among the fifth-year seniors who have exhausted their eligibility are defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, linebacker Mike McCray, center Patrick Kugler, all starters, and Hill and fellow fullback Henry Poggi. Left tackle Mason Cole, who on Saturday made his 50th career start, is a fourth-year senior who also has used his eligibility.

    Defensive end Chase Winovich said he will weigh his options once the season is over but he does have a year of eligibility remaining. He leads the team in tackles for loss with 17, including a team-best eight sacks and is third in tackles with 73. He also had two forced fumbles this season.

    “It gets old after a while just saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to get better,’” Winovich said after the OSU game. “But at the end of the day, you have two options – you can get worse or you can get better. Part of that is a mentality. So that’s kind of our mentality (that) we’re going to get better. When we say we worked too hard not to be good, you could ask anybody on this team, that holds true that we outwork most teams in terms of practice time logged and the tempo of our practices and the physicality.”

    More:Wojo: Harbaugh can’t get caught short at quarterback again

    With the abundance of youth on the team and the amount of playing time many of them had this season, Hill said he sees the future for Michigan football and it is bright.

    “This team, two, three years down the line, it will be one of the best teams in college football in my eyes,” Hill said. “You’ve gotta understand that these young guys getting their first year of experience, some guys second year.

    “Imagine these guys with three, four years of experience. It’s going to be dangerous, it’s going to be a dangerous team. So I’m looking forward to what these guys do next year and the years following.”

    Hill rattled off some of the names of younger players like sophomores Khaleke Hudson, Devin Bush, and Rashan Gary, who all were regular starters on defense this season, and freshman receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who made six starts.

    More:Wilton Speight declares he will transfer from Michigan

    “Every young guy on this team has played a lot of minutes and also helped us be the team we are today even though we came up short and had some losses,” Hill said. “They helped us a lot. Without them we wouldn’t be here, so I applaud them.”

    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, completing his third season with the Wolverines, has said on multiple occasions how much he likes this team. He was asked after the game Saturday when he has learned about his players.

    “They work, they don’t complain, they don’t whine,” Harbaugh said. “I love coaching them. We’re going to keep going on the same demanding punishing path. And keep improving, keep getting stronger. We’ve been emphasizing it, we need to do what we need to get stronger. Need to get better. That’s our mission.”

    Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters, who got valuable starts late in the season before suffering a concussion at Wisconsin last week, returns, as does freshman Dylan McCaffrey. It is unclear whether Wilton Speight, the starting quarterback last season and the first four games this season before fracturing three vertebrae, will do next season with his final year.

    Winovich spoke of giving everything he had in the game and then said he had a chance to speak to recruits after the game and pointed out why they should want to be at Michigan.

    “I told some of the recruits in the locker room, if anything you should be more motivated than ever to come here, win this game,” Winovich said. “They see our faces in the locker room and how much hurt and know how close we are in my opinion. We could taste it. We’re right there. The whole game we’re battling. We’re a few pieces or inches away in my mind.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE