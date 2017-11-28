JaRaymond Hall (Photo: Detroit News archives)

Freshman offensive lineman JaRaymond Hall, who enrolled early at Michigan after graduating from Oak Park, was granted his release to transfer, according to a report Tuesday by MichiganInsider.com.

Hall did not play this season. He plans to transfer outside the Big Ten, per the report, possibly Iowa State or Arizona. He will have to sit out next season according to NCAA rules and will have three years of eligibility.

Earlier Tuesday, receiver Drake Harris announced he will transfer for his graduate year of eligibility. Quarterback Wilton Speight announced Sunday he will be a graduate transfer.