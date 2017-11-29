North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) struggles for possession of the ball with Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Moritz Wagner (13) during the first half. (Photo: Gerry Broome, Associated Press)

Chapel Hill, N.C. – It seemed like a perfect storm was brewing.

North Carolina was coming off a historically poor offensive showing and returning to the confines of Dean Smith Center, where the Tar Heels looking quickly wipe the bad taste of out their mouths and have been nearly unbeatable the past two seasons.

Michigan used a blistering start to hang around in the early phases of its first true road test but ultimately joined the long list of Chapel Hill casualties, falling to the No. 13 Tar Heels, 86-71, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Mortiz Wagner had 20 points and nine rebounds and Charles Matthews scored 12 for the Wolverines (6-2), which fell to 2-6 in road games in the Challenge and came up short in the first meeting between longtime coaches John Beilein and Roy Williams.

The first five minutes of the game was a shootout as the two teams got out to a fast and furious start. After a turnover on the opening possession, Michigan made eight straight shots but couldn’t slow down North Carolina (6-1) as it held a slim 20-18 lead with 14:21 left in the first half.

Wagner made his first four shots – a pair of jumpers, a layup and a 3-pointer – Eli Brooks knocked down a corner 3-pointer and Matthews threw down a dunk and buried two 3-pointers that beat the shot clock during the opening blitz.

But that only proved to be an aberration and an unsustainable pace.

After the Wolverines missed their first shot on a 3-pointer by Duncan Robinson that rattled out at 13:42 mark, Michigan quickly came crashing back to earth over next four minutes. Matthews missed a pair of jumpers and was called for traveling on a fast break and Wagner misfired on a 3-pointer.

During the stretch, North Carolina rattled off seven straight points on a Sterling Manley tip-in, Garrison Brooks layup and Theo Pinson free throw to take 25-20 lead at 11:20 mark.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman snapped cold stretch with a scooping layup and Michigan continued to hang around as Wagner found Zavier Simpson for 3-pointer before scoring on a twirling layup to tie it at 29 with 8:07 left in the first half.

After North Carolina scored five quick points on a Joel Berry (17 points) 3-pointer and a Luke Maye (27 points) jumper, Robinson nailed a 3-pointer to keep Michigan close and cut it to 34-32 at the 6:49 mark.

But after Robinson missed fast-break layup that could’ve tied it, it triggered a critical swing. North Carolina quickly countered with a fast-break layup of its own by Pinson that ignited an 11-0 spurt as Michigan missed its next four shots and watched the deficit swell to 45-32 with 3:27 left in the half.

Jaaron Simmons knocked down 3-pointer to end a four-minute scoring drought and Wagner hit a layup to temporarily stop the bleeding in the final three minutes as North Carolina took a 51-37 lead into the break.

Yet, the Tar Heels wasted little time ripping the wound back open in the second half and the Wolverines answered with a whimper.

Michigan missed nine of its first 10 shots – including six straight 3-pointers -- and couldn’t get any stops on the defensive end as it was outscored 17-2 over the first seven minutes to fall into an insurmountable 68-39 hole.

The Wolverines shot 3-for-19 from 3-point range in the second half and trailed by at least 20 the majority of the way until Ibi Watson scored seven straight for Michigan in garbage time on a layup, jumper and 3-pointer to cut it to 82-68 in the final minute.

