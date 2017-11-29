Wide receiver Maurice Ways wrote in a letter announcing his departure from the Michigan football program. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Receiver Maurice Ways wrote a letter to Michigan Wednesday night in which he revealed he will be moving on for his final year of eligibility.

"Dear Michigan," he wrote. "I stepped onto campus in 2014 as a young 18 year old kid, anxious to play and filled with excitement. Now, 4 years later.. I’m leaving as a 21 year old man who has matured and learned so much about himself."

Ways joins several teammates who announced they will not return to play for the Wolverines. Quarterback Wilton Speight said Sunday night he will transfer, receiver Drake Harris announced Tuesday he's moving on and quarterback Alex Malzone said earlier Wednesday he will be transferring.

Ways thanked former Michigan coach Brady Hoke for recruiting him and thanked current coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff for teaching him and pushing him beyond his "limits everyday to achieve greatness," he wrote.

He thanked his teammates and Michigan fans.

"I will miss running out of the tunnel and hitting the banner as 'Hail to The Victors' plays while 100,000+ are screaming and yelling 'Go Blue', Ways wrote. "This has been an unforgettable 4 years and I’m excited for the blessings God has in store for me at my next school for my 5th year. THANK YOU MICHIGAN! The BIG HOUSE will forever be Ho〽️e!"

