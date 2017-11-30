North Carolina's Brandon Robinson, right, reaches for the ball with Michigan's Isaiah Livers and Jordan Poole, rear, during the second half. (Photo: Gerry Broome, AP)

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Michigan coach John Beilein knew there was a fatal flaw lurking under the surface.

When the going gets rough, who is going to step up?

It’s a question that went unanswered Wednesday night when No. 13 North Carolina ran past Michigan, 86-71, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the Dean Smith Center.

“It reminds me of a couple years ago we went to SMU and we just couldn't get anything going and we lost our confidence,” Beilein said. “There was a sequence in that first half we couldn't make a play and then that's exactly what I felt this team would be. The weakness this year is when we needed somebody to settle down and make a play that we weren't ready to make a smart play at that time.

“It would turn into hero basketball and it would end up creating offense for them and that's exactly what happened.”

After Michigan kept pace through the first 12 minutes of the game, everything started to snowball after senior forward Duncan Robinson missed a layup in transition. It to a led to a fast-break layup the other way and started an 11-0 run that put the Tar Heels up for good.

More:Poise helps Brooks take point-guard lead at UM

Moritz Wagner (20 points, nine rebounds) and Charles Matthews (12 points) shouldered the load early and helped keep the Wolverines close.

But during the pivotal stretch, neither was able to make a shot when Michigan needed it the most. Wagner missed a jumper and had a turnover, Matthews turned the ball over and Ibi Watson, Robinson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman all misfired on a 3-pointer, Robinson missed 3-pointer.

By the time Jaaron Simmons finally snapped the streak with a 3-pointer, the Wolverines were staring at a 14-point halftime deficit that only continued to grow in the second half.

"We got a great team. I'm not pointing fingers at nobody,” Matthews said. “I'm sticking with my guys till the end. Yes, we did lay an egg today, but I'm still going to ride with those guys until the end.”

Last season, the Wolverines had Derrick Walton Jr., Zak Irvin and D.J. Wilson to lean on in critical moments to help stem the tide when a wave of momentum was building.

But with a young team at hand, Beilein said it’s one of learning experiences that’s expected of most teams.

“In games like this you're playing in a national championship atmosphere,” Beilein said.” You can't be like, I don't know if this matters but let me just try this shot right now or make this play that's not there. Or I'm just going to come out of my stance and tell somebody to switch with me.

“Like I said we went to SMU a couple years ago and it wasn't even a game. It was never a game. We came back, we made the NCAA Tournament with a similar young team like this. It's one that we got to grow from.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/jamesbhawkins