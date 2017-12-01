Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight, who announced last Sunday he will transfer for his final year of football eligibility, cleared up a few questions on Friday.

Speight posted on Twitter that he will not be transferring to a Big Ten team or to one of Michigan's non-conference opponents next season, which are Notre Dame, Western Michigan and Southern Methodist.

"Was part of agreement," Speight said on Twitter.

He said he will not be participating in the Wolverines' upcoming bowl because he will be enrolling at his next destination in January. Speight did not make clear if he plans to attend the bowl game, however.

"Couldn't wait til after game leaving 1 week to decide. Love y'all, go blue!" he wrote.

Speight won the starting job the last to seasons and made 16 starts before suffering three fractured vertebrae in the Big Ten opener at Purdue. Although he was cleared by doctors to throw in practice the final two weeks of the regular-season, he was never cleared for contact.

Because he will be a graduate transfer, he will be able to immediately play next fall.

