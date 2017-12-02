Michigan 69, Indiana 55
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives on Indiana forward
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives on Indiana forward Collin Hartman (30) in the second half of a 69-55 Michigan victory in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Poole finished with a career-high 19 points.  Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, who scored 19 points for
Michigan guard Jordan Poole, who scored 19 points for the Wolverines, drives on Indiana guard Devonte Green, left, and forward Juwan Morgan (13) in the second half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives on Indiana forward
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) drives on Indiana forward Collin Hartman (30) in the second half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives to the basket
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives to the basket during the Wolverines 69-55 victory over Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, December 2, 2017.  Paul Sancya, AP
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) dunks against Michigan
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) dunks against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.  Paul Sancya, AP
Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) passes the ball after
Indiana forward Justin Smith (3) passes the ball after a floor scramble against Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Michigan head coach John Beilein argues a call in the
Michigan head coach John Beilein argues a call in the first half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Indiana head coach Archie Miller signals against Michigan
Indiana head coach Archie Miller signals against Michigan in the first half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Indiana forward Freddie McSwain Jr. (21) drives on
Indiana forward Freddie McSwain Jr. (21) drives on Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during the first half.  Paul Sancya, AP
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) shoots over Michigan
Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) shoots over Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) in the first half.  Paul Sancya, AP
    Ann Arbor — Michigan delivered a stunning blow in the first half to put Indiana on its heels.

    The Hoosiers recovered and responded with a pair of second-half punches.

    The Wolverines took the shots on the chin and were able to find an answer each time to pull away for a 69-55 win over Indiana in the Big Ten opener at Crisler Center. It marked the fourth straight win for Michigan over Indiana.

    Freshman Jordan Poole had a coming-out party with a career-high 19 points for Michigan (7-2, 1-0). Moritz Wagner added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had eight points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

    BOX SCORE: Michigan 69, Indiana 55

    Juwan Morgan had 24 points but didn’t get much help for Indiana (4-4, 0-1), which trailed the entire game.

    After Michigan got off to a fast start and led by double digits most of the first half, Indiana turned the tables and used a 12-1 flurry that was capped by a Josh Newkirk 3-pointer and Morgan three-point play to trim the deficit to 39-34 at the 14:51 mark.

    But the Wolverines countered with a momentum-shifting 8-0 run to pull ahead, 47-34, with 13:35 remaining. Duncan Robinson started the spurt with a 3-pointer, Jon Teske hit a hook shot in the paint and Eli Brooks buried another 3-pointer.

    Indiana came back with another push and used a 7-2 spurt to cut it to single digits, 54-45, less than six minutes later. Once again, Michigan fended it off and regained control with seven straight points on a Wagner mid-range jumper, a Poole 3-pointer and two Abdur-Rahkman free throws to make it 61-45 with 5:47 to play.

    The Hoosiers never seriously threatened again as Teske made two free throws, Wagner threw down a one-handed dunk and Charles Matthews provided the finishing touches with a 3-pointer down the stretch.

    Michigan used a 3-point barrage to jump all over Indiana early. Poole and Robinson drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to open the scoring thanks to Abdur-Rahkman. Abdur-Rahkman drove to the rim and collapsed the defense to free up Robinson then made an extra pass that led to an open look for Poole.

    Abdur-Rahkman followed with a 3-pointer from the wing to start a string of 10 straight points for Michigan. Poole knocked down another deep ball from the corner, Wagner knocked down a shot inside the 3-point line and Isaiah Livers turned a turnover in a fast-break layup to give Michigan a 16-2 lead with 12:50 left in the first half.

    Indiana couldn’t get anything going on offense and didn’t make its first basket until the 12:28 mark on a Morgan shot to snap Michigan’s run. The Hoosiers opened 0-for-7 from the field with five turnovers.

    Morgan followed with back-to-back baskets to cut Michigan’s lead to 10 but Wagner answered with a reverse layup, Livers scored on a layup, Poole made a jumper and Brooks hit a fadeaway jumper to pull back ahead 26-10 with 7:47 left in the half.

    Indiana scored five straight to whittle the deficit back down to 10 in the final minute but Abdur-Rahkman hit a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left to give Michigan a 34-21 advantage at halftime.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

