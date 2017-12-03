Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel Kinnel had 67 tackles this season, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He also had seven pass breakups and two interceptions. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)



Michigan safety Tyree Kinnel went through concussion protocol last week after suffering a concussion late in the third quarter against Ohio State and said he’s fully healthy now.



Kinnel, speaking Sunday night to discuss Michigan’s Outback Bowl matchup against South Carolina, said he has no recollection of the hit. He didn’t practice last week as he went through the protocol.

“They said I was out for about maybe 10 to 12 seconds, I’m not sure,” Kinnel said. “I don’t remember much from the hit. I do remember people telling me what happened and what was going on. I do remember going into the locker room with the trainers, and they told me what happened. Pretty scary moment, but I’m fine now.



“I’m 100 percent now. I wasn’t this last week, definitely after the game. Took a pretty good shot, but I definitely feel ready to go. I went through concussion protocol this whole last week. I’m back from it now and I’m excited to get back with my team.”

Kinnel had 67 tackles this season, including 4.5 tackles for loss. He had seven pass breakups and two interceptions.



This was the first concussion Kinnel said he’s ever had, and he kept reviewing the play in the days after the game. He was trying to make a play on a throw from OSU backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins.



“I’m pretty sure I’m the guy that watched that play the most,” Kinnel said. “I kept replaying it Sunday, Monday, I just kept watching it to see what was going on. As I kept watching it, I do remember reading the quarterback and throwing it over there to the receiver and Brandon Watson was in coverage.



“I do remember all the plays, I just really remember anything afterwards. It was definitely a scary situation for me, but I’m back 100 percent.”



It was difficult for him watching the play and seeing himself endure a hit like that.



“Things can happen in a blink of an eye,” Kinnel said. “Very grateful for my status right now. Just excited to be back with my teammates and I’m glad the injury wasn’t as worse as it could be.”

He is the third Wolverine to suffer a concussion in recent weeks. Quarterback Brandon Peters was not cleared to play the Ohio State game after a concussion in the Wisconsin game, and cornerback Lavert Hill missed the Wisconsin game because of a concussion.





