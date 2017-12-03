Michigan will play a bowl game in Florida for the third straight season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is headed to Tampa to play in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

The Wolverines (8-4) will face South Carolina (8-4), it was announced Sunday during the official bowl pairings show on ESPN. The game will kick off at noon on ESPN2.

This will be Michigan’s third-straight bowl game in Florida under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan defeated Florida, 41-7, in the Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1, 2016, and fell to Florida State, 33-32, in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2016.

“We are honored to represent our University and the Big Ten Conference in the tradition-laden Outback Bowl in Tampa,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our players and staff are excited to face an excellent SEC opponent and look forward to the competition on New Year’s Day.”

Michigan State, ranked 16th in the CFP rankings, was projected to head to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, but after the four-team playoff shook out, with Alabama getting the fourth spot ahead of Ohio State, the bowl dominoes began to fall. The Orange Bowl is required to take the Big Ten’s top-ranked non-champion, so Wisconsin is heading to Miami. With this wrinkle, the Citrus Bowl could not select a Big Ten team.

Michigan was projected for weeks to be headed to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 28, but now Michigan State (9-3) will play there against Washington State.

Part of Michigan’s appeal is strong ticket sales and television ratings — the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 25 drew Fox’s best metered market rating ever for a regular-season college game with a 6.7 rating. Michigan’s night game at Penn State on ABC on Oct. 21 had the best overnight rating across all networks. The Michigan-Michigan State night game on Oct. 7 at Michigan Stadium also was on ABC and was the highest-rated college football game in week six across all networks.

Michigan is coming off a 31-20 loss to Ohio State in the final regular-season game, while South Carolina is coming off a 34-10 loss to Clemson. Michigan and South Carolina shared one common opponent, Florida. The Wolverines won the season-opener against the Gators, 33-17, and the Gamecocks also beat Florida, 28-20.

This is the second straight bowl game for South Carolina, in its second season under coach Will Muschamp. The Gamecocks were 6-6 in the 2016 regular season before losing to USF in the Birmingham Bowl. In 2015 prior to Muschamp’s arrival, South Carolina was 3-9 in 2015.

