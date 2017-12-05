Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, shoots over Ohio State's Musa Jallow during the first half. (Photo: Jay LaPrete, Associated Press)

Columbus, Ohio — It’s becoming an all-too-familiar scenario for Michigan the last two weeks, and not in a good way.

When the game is starting to slip away, none of Michigan’s veterans are there to make a play.

It happened against LSU in the Maui Invitational when Michigan led by nine points with 5:11 remaining, only to lose 77-75.

It happened at North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge when a critical first-half swing snowballed into a 14-point halftime deficit it could never recover from in an 86-71 trouncing.

And it happened once again Monday night when Ohio State used a 16-0 flurry to wipe out Michigan’s 20-point lead and a 15-2 run over the final five minutes to hand the Wolverines a deflating 71-62 loss.

“We couldn't make a basket or we couldn't make a really bright play during that time,” Michigan coach John Beilein lamented about his team’s abysmal second-half performance against Ohio State. “When things got a little tough, we really had trouble stepping up. It's a big area we got to work at.

“We got to somehow get them to understand the importance of at that time that people do embrace that part of the game and get it done, but also other times in the game when there are simple plays to be made, we make them. Those are big, big changing moments for the game. Disappointed for our team and disappointed at some of our players who are better than they played in that second half.”

Beilein was referencing fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson, senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and junior center Moritz Wagner, who combined for four points with 0-for-15 shooting in the final 20 minutes.

The lone points came on two free throws apiece from Abdur-Rahkman and Wagner that put Michigan up 60-56 with 4:54 to play, which was a short-lived lead and marked the last time the Wolverines were ahead in the game.

Throw in redshirt sophomore wing Charles Matthews, and the numbers get even worse. Matthews was responsible for Michigan’s only made field goal over the final eight minutes on a dunk with 16 seconds left and one of the team’s five made shots in the entire second half.

Freshmen Eli Brooks and Jordan Poole and sophomores Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske accounted for the other four made field goals.

“I called every number I could call and it didn’t happen,” Beilein said. “Our freshmen and sophomores made some baskets, but there weren't many in the second half.”

Call it growing pains. Call it another harsh dose of reality. But moving forward, somebody has got to eventually answer the call.

“I just want to win,” Robinson said. “It doesn't matter who has what role to me. I think those kind of play themselves out and there's some identity there knowing what you do well, doing it and doing your job.

“But we just got to play better in the second half, specifically, to win and we didn't do that. I'm incredibly disappointed. I think everybody on that bus is incredibly disappointed. I hope it's past disappointed because in Big Ten you don't just give away games like that. Every win is huge and to have a team down 20 or 17 or whatever it was on their home floor and give it away, that's not acceptable.”

