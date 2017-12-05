Ohio State 71, Michigan 62
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ohio State's Kam Williams, left, and Jae'Sean Tate
Ohio State's Kam Williams, left, and Jae'Sean Tate celebrate their win over Michigan after an NCAA college basketball game Monday.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate, right, drives the lane
Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate, right, drives the lane against Michigan's Moritz Wagner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Michigan 71-62.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, right, drives to the basket against Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Zavier Simpson, front left, looks for an
Michigan's Zavier Simpson, front left, looks for an open pass as Ohio State's Jae'Sean Tate defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, left, posts up against Ohio
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, left, posts up against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann shouts to his
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann shouts to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan.te)  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, center, passes the ball as
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, center, passes the ball as Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson, left, and Kyle Young defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach John Beilein signals to his team
Michigan head coach John Beilein signals to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, shoots
Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, left, shoots over Ohio State's Musa Jallow during the first half.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, right, drives the basket
Michigan's Moritz Wagner, right, drives the basket against Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Charles Matthews, left, drives the baseline
Michigan's Charles Matthews, left, drives the baseline against Ohio State's Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan's Charles Matthews, right, shoots over Ohio
Michigan's Charles Matthews, right, shoots over Ohio State's C.J. Jackson during the first half.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop, right, tries to dribble
Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop, right, tries to dribble past Michigan's Duncan Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, left, drives to the basket
Ohio State's C.J. Jackson, left, drives to the basket against Michigan's Charles Matthews during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.  Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Columbus, Ohio — It’s becoming an all-too-familiar scenario for Michigan the last two weeks, and not in a good way.

    When the game is starting to slip away, none of Michigan’s veterans are there to make a play.

    It happened against LSU in the Maui Invitational when Michigan led by nine points with 5:11 remaining, only to lose 77-75.

    It happened at North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge when a critical first-half swing snowballed into a 14-point halftime deficit it could never recover from in an 86-71 trouncing.

    And it happened once again Monday night when Ohio State used a 16-0 flurry to wipe out Michigan’s 20-point lead and a 15-2 run over the final five minutes to hand the Wolverines a deflating 71-62 loss.

    CLOSE

    Michigan coach talks about his team's poor second half in Monday's 71-62 loss. James Hawkins

    “We couldn't make a basket or we couldn't make a really bright play during that time,” Michigan coach John Beilein lamented about his team’s abysmal second-half performance against Ohio State. “When things got a little tough, we really had trouble stepping up. It's a big area we got to work at.

    “We got to somehow get them to understand the importance of at that time that people do embrace that part of the game and get it done, but also other times in the game when there are simple plays to be made, we make them. Those are big, big changing moments for the game. Disappointed for our team and disappointed at some of our players who are better than they played in that second half.”

    2017-18 MICHIGAN MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

    Beilein was referencing fifth-year senior forward Duncan Robinson, senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and junior center Moritz Wagner, who combined for four points with 0-for-15 shooting in the final 20 minutes.

    The lone points came on two free throws apiece from Abdur-Rahkman and Wagner that put Michigan up 60-56 with 4:54 to play, which was a short-lived lead and marked the last time the Wolverines were ahead in the game.

    Throw in redshirt sophomore wing Charles Matthews, and the numbers get even worse. Matthews was responsible for Michigan’s only made field goal over the final eight minutes on a dunk with 16 seconds left and one of the team’s five made shots in the entire second half.

    Freshmen Eli Brooks and Jordan Poole and sophomores Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske accounted for the other four made field goals.

    “I called every number I could call and it didn’t happen,” Beilein said. “Our freshmen and sophomores made some baskets, but there weren't many in the second half.”

    Call it growing pains. Call it another harsh dose of reality. But moving forward, somebody has got to eventually answer the call.

    “I just want to win,” Robinson said. “It doesn't matter who has what role to me. I think those kind of play themselves out and there's some identity there knowing what you do well, doing it and doing your job.

    “But we just got to play better in the second half, specifically, to win and we didn't do that. I'm incredibly disappointed. I think everybody on that bus is incredibly disappointed. I hope it's past disappointed because in Big Ten you don't just give away games like that. Every win is huge and to have a team down 20 or 17 or whatever it was on their home floor and give it away, that's not acceptable.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE