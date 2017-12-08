Michigan defensive backs coach Brian Smith is leaving to become defensive coordinator at Rice University, according to an ESPN report. (Photo: Lon Horwedel, Special to Detroit News)

Michigan defensive backs coach Brian Smith will be defensive coordinator at Rice, ESPN's Ivan Maisel reported Friday.

New Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren worked with Smith at the New York Jets.

Smith joined Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan in 2016 and coached safeties after spending the three previous seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as assistant linebacker's coach. He was with the Jets for eight seasons (2007-2014).

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts, where he worked for current Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.