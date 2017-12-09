Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) comes up with the ball next to UCLA forward Alex Olesinski (0) in the first half. Simpson finished with 15 points as the Wolverines rallied from a 15-point deficit to defeat the Bruins 78-69 in overtime Saturday at Crisler Center. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – With the nonconference play winding down, Michigan was still searching for a signature win.

The hunt is over.

Michigan used a late-second half surge to wipe out a 15-point deficit and pull out a thrilling 78-69 overtime win over UCLA Saturday at Crisler Center.

Moritz Wagner scored 23, Charles Matthews added 20 and Zavier Simpson had 15 for Michigan (8-3), which overcame a poor shooting performance at the free-throw line (8-for-22).

After Michigan used 12 first-half turnovers to hang around at halftime, the game started to slip away as UCLA (7-2) opened the second half on a 16-4 run to pull ahead 46-31 at the 15:59 mark.

But Michigan showed signs of life as Matthews sparked a 10-1 run to cut it back to single digits, 47-41, at the 11:55 mark.

Matthews started the flurry with a personal 8-0 spurt. After he knocked down a 3-pointer, he was fouled on a 3-point shot on the ensuing possession, but could only make one of the three free throws before capping the run with back-to-back driving layups.

Thomas Welsh (22 points) countered with a jumper and Aaron Holiday (27 points) scored five straight on a 3-pointer and two free throws to give UCLA some breathing room, 54-45, with 7:05 remaining.

Michigan had one last push and made five straight field goals to pull within 60-58 at the 4:06 mark and set up a frantic finish. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman started the streak with a 3-pointer, Eli Brooks added a layup and Wagner did the heavy lifting with a pair of 3-pointers and a fast-break dunk.

After Duncan Robinson had a 3-pointer rim out that would’ve given Michigan the lead, Welsh hit a pair of free throws to make it a four-point game.

Simpson answered with a leaning layup to cut it back to two but had a careless turnover on a double dribble to give UCLA the ball back that led to another Welsh bucket and a four-point deficit.

Matthews made the front end of a 1-and-1 and Simpson had a critical steal and layup to pull within 64-63 with 18 seconds left.

After UCLA’s Gyorgy Goloman made one of two free throws to make it 65-63, Eli Brooks was fouled on backdoor feed and made both free throws to tie with 11 seconds left, and Michigan got a stop on the final possession to force overtime.

The Wolverines jumped all over UCLA in overtime, rattling off a 10-2 run to pull ahead and take control, 75-67, at the 2:21 mark. Michigan scored the first six points on 3-pointers from Simpson and Matthews before Wagner scored on a driving layup and Matthews hit a mid-range jumper.

The Bruins never threatened and could only muster one made field goal in the final two minutes as Michigan capped the gritty comeback.

The second half from Ohio State seemed to carry over and follow Michigan into Saturday’s game as the Wolverines struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half against UCLA.

After trading shots throughout the first five minutes of the game, Michigan hit a lull and missed five straight shots to fall behind 16-10 at the 12:36 mark.

Wagner carried the team for a three-minute stretch and scored four straight baskets to tie it at 18 with 8:16 left in the first half. He started it by snapping the drought on an offensive putback and followed with three straight layups, including one in transition and another the and-1 variety.

Michigan took a brief one-point lead after Jordan Poole split a pair of free throws before UCLA’s big man Welsh started to heat up.

He scored 11 straight for UCLA on a 3-pointer, three short jumpers and two free throws to put the Bruins up 29-24 with 1:27 left in the half.

Brooks hit Michigan’s lone shot in the final 3:30 of the half on a 3-pointer at the 1:12 mark to keep the Wolverines close, 30-27, at the break.

Michigan shot 4-for-15 from 3-point range and was outrebounded 26-10 in the first half but was able to hang around due to UCLA’s 12 turnovers.

UCLA was playing for the first time in six days after wildfires in Southern California canceled its home game against Montana on Wednesday.

