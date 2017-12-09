Ole Miss football players Deontay Anderson, left, and Shea Patterson react after entering the arena before Michigan-UCLA at Crisler Center Saturday in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — A trio of potential Ole Miss football recruits made their way as expected to the Michigan-UCLA game during a visit this weekend to the campus.

Quarterback Shea Patterson, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2016 class, Deontay Anderson, a safety, and receiver Van Jefferson arrived in Ann Arbor Friday night and attended the basketball game Saturday afternoon.

Their arrivals were highly anticipated, particularly Patterson's. If they are all eligible to play next fall, he would compete this spring for the starting job with redshirt freshman Brandon Peters and freshman Dylan McCaffrey.

More:Wojo: UM can’t beat best, so why not chase Shea Patterson?

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was in Oxford, Miss., earlier in the week and reportedly met with the three players who are exploring transfer options in light of Ole Miss’ latest NCAA sanctions that include missing another bowl next season.

This season before his knee injury, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Patterson completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 2,259 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Detroit News attempted to interview Patterson, but Michigan officials said transfers are treated like high school recruits and cannot be interviewed on-site during a visit.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis