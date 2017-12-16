Michigan's Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman misses the layup, but teammate Jon Teske follows for a putback in the first half on Saturday. (Photo: Dale G. Young, Detroit News)

Detroit – No Moritz Wagner, no problem.

Wagner, Michigan’s leading scorer, missed his first game as a starter with a right ankle injury, but the Wolverines didn’t miss a beat.

Michigan used a sound defensive effort and 31-6 run to close out the first half to overwhelm Detroit Mercy, 90-58, in the Hitachi College Basketball Showcase Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Charles Matthews scored 20 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for Michigan (10-3), which shot 47.2 percent (34-for-72) from the field and 47.8 percent (11-for-23) on 3-pointers.

Sophomore center Jon Teske made his first career start in place of Wagner and recorded his second career double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Poole and Zavier Simpson each scored 12 and Duncan Robinson added 11.

Kameron Chatman had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Corey Allen scored 11 for Detroit Mercy (4-7), which committed 23 turnovers and has lost five straight.

After both teams got off to a cold start in the first college basketball game played at LCA, Michigan began to heat up and pulled ahead by double digits while Detroit Mercy couldn’t shake its shooting woes.

The Titans missed their first eight shots and didn’t make their first field goal until Allen buried a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 16-7 with 12:13 left in the first half.

But that was as close as the game would get the rest of the way as Simpson quickly countered with a 3-pointer and Teske, who was too much for Detroit Mercy to handle in the post, followed with a layup to make it 21-7 at the 11:18 mark.

Then shortly after a Jaleel Hogan layup pulled Detroit Mercy within 10, the Wolverines rattled off 19 straight points over a four-minute span to jump-start its momentous run to close out the half.

Eli Brooks started the fireworks with a 3-pointer and it soon started raining 3s as Robinson, Simpson and Ibi Watson each knocked down a deep ball on three straight possessions.

Robinson buried another 3-pointer and Teske capped the flurry with a pair of free throws to give Michigan a 42-13 cushion with 4:33 left.

Josh McFolley mercifully snapped Detroit Mercy’s drought with a free throw at the 3:49 mark, but things only continued to get worse as Michigan scored 12 straight – keyed by back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup by Poole – to take a commanding 54-19 advantage into halftime.

Detroit Mercy managed to cut the significant deficit under 30 twice in the second half before Matthews went into takeover mode. He scored nine straight for Michigan on a layup, 3-pointer, jumper and thunderous dunk as the lead swelled to 79-40 with 9:13 remaining.

Michigan led by at least 31 points the rest of the way to coast to its 15th straight win in the series against Detroit Mercy.

