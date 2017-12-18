Receiver Ronnie Bell has committed to Michigan. (Photo: 247Sports)

Ronnie Bell, a 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound receiver, from Kansas City, Mo., has committed to Michigan, he confirmed on social media Monday night.

Bell had been committed to Missouri State for basketball, according to the website. The three-star rated prospect by 247Sports had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season.

This is Michigan's 18th commitment. The early signing period begins Wednesday.