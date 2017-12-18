2018 Michigan football commitments
Ronnie Bell, a 6-foot-1-inch, 170-pound receiver, from Kansas City, Mo., has committed to Michigan, he confirmed on social media Monday night.
Bell had been committed to Missouri State for basketball, according to the website. The three-star rated prospect by 247Sports had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season.
This is Michigan's 18th commitment. The early signing period begins Wednesday.
I am Beyond Blessed and just Thankful to have received an offer from The University of Michigan 🏈 pic.twitter.com/EDsQI9SHAj— 6 (@RonnieBell24) December 16, 2017
