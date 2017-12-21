2018 Michigan football recruits
Go through the gallery to view Michigan's football commitments for the 2018 season. Player capsules written by Angelique S. Chengelis  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo.,
Ronnie Bell: WR, Park Hill High, Kansas City, Mo., 6-1, 170, three stars; He initially committed to Missouri State as a basketball prospect before accepting Michigan's offer. He had 1,605 yards on 89 catches and 25 touchdowns, including 21 receiving, during his senior season. STATUS: Committed.  Twitter @RonnieBell24
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington,
Kevin Doyle: QB, St. John’s College High, Washington, D.C., 6-4, 210, three stars. Doyle was the second quarterback to commit to this class, joining Joe Milton. He had offers from Pittsburgh, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others, but verballed to Michigan in September after taking a visit during the Air Force weekend. Marcus Hammond, his personal quarterback coach, told the Washington Post earlier this year that Doyle runs a 4.7 40 and said the “sky is the limit” for his future. STATUS: Committed.  247Sports
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190,
Sammy Faustin: CB, Naples, Naples, Fla., 6-2, 190, three stars. Faustin is a native of Turks and Caicos, and moved to Florida when he was 11. Weather always comes up as a potential issue for players from warm climates, but he told the Naples Daily News in August after he committed that he will adjust to the Michigan cold. He is ranked No. 51 at his position nationally. After earning considerable playing time as a junior, he received 22 offers from Division I schools. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three
Gemon Green: CB, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 165, three stars. He and twin German committed on April 20. Gemon is a cornerback and will play on the U.S. U-19 national team at the 2018 International Bowl. He is ranked No. 47 at his position by 247Sports. Gemon also has the edge on his brother -- he was born six minutes earlier and is considered the “laid-back” twin. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three
German Green: S, DeSoto, DeSoto, Texas, 6-2, 168, three stars. German and his brother Gemon always wanted to play together in college and had decided early on that they would commit as a package deal, and so they did. German suffered a torn ACL during his junior season, but came back full strength. While his brother is considered the laid-back twin, he's considered the jokester. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202,
Hassan Haskins: RB, Eureka Sr., Eureka, Mo., 6-1, 202, three stars. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Haskins is an old-school back who runs hard, wants the ball a lot and shies away from nothing. He is ranked No. 51 nationally at his position by 247Sports. He started games as a sophomore but his season was cut short by a toe injury five games in. At 6-1, 205, he has good size in addition to solid speed. STATUS: Signed.  Student Sports
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City,
Ryan Hayes: OT, Traverse City West, Traverse City, 6-7, 252, four stars. Hayes, ranked No. 5 in the state and No. 21 at his position by 247Sports, has tremendous upside, and that starts with being an all-around athlete. He's a basketball player and top pitcher on Traverse City West's baseball team. Hayes had several offers, including Notre Dame and Michigan State. STATUS: Signed.  Traverse City West athletics
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6,
Aidan Hutchinson: DE, Divine Child, Dearborn, 6-6, 260, four stars. Hutchinson began his ninth-grade year at 6-1, 160 pounds and as he prepares to leave Divine Child for Michigan, he's now 6-6, 260 pounds. His father, Chris, was an All-American defensive lineman for the Wolverine in the early '90s. Hutchinson, who visited Michigan over the weekend, entered the season as The Detroit News' No. 2-ranked player in the state. He is ranked No. 3 by 247Sports. STATUS: Signed.  Allen Trieu, Scout.com
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids,
Jalen Mayfield: OT, Catholic Central, Grand Rapids, 6-5, 273, four stars. Mayfield is ranked No. 4 in the state by 247Sports and helped set a physical tone this season for Catholic Central, which won the Division 4 state title. He anchored Catholic Central's offensive line and was a key for the team's prolific offense. Mayfield also had a distinguished career on defense as the team’s leading tackler. STATUS: Signed.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis,
Cameron McGrone: LB, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, 6-1, 215, four stars. After tearing the ACL in his right knee as a junior, McGrone didn't think he would have much of a chance to land big-time offers. But when it was clear he would be fully healthy and ready to go, the offers rolled in. He had 20 offers and after early consideration for Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin, he narrowed his choices to Notre Dame, Indiana and Michigan before choosing the Wolverines in July. He is the No. 2-rated player in Indiana and will join some familiar players from Indiana, Brandon Peters and Chris Evans, when he joins the Wolverines. STATUS: Signed.  247Sports
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230,
Joe Milton: QB, Olympia, Orlando, Fla., 6-5 ½, 230, four stars. Milton is the highest-rated quarterback in this class for Michigan. The four-star prospect is ranked No. 7 at his position nationally and is No. 172 overall by 247Sports. He intends to enroll early at Michigan and has tweeted on several occasions about how much he won't be deterred by competition at the position. Milton is originally from Pahokee, which is where former Michigan running back Vincent Smith grew up. STATUS: Signed.  Brandon Huffman, Scout.com
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City,
Mustapha Muhammad: TE, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas, 6-4, 235, four stars Muhammad, the No. 5-ranked tight end in the country and No. 14 in Texas by 247Sports, has been committed to Michigan since Oct. 20. He chose the Wolverines over Texas, UCLA, LSU, and Clemson. While he did take a visit to Clemson on Nov. 10, he remained committed to Michigan. He recently was given the Houston Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He will participate in the Under Armour All-America Game. STATUS: Signed.  Greg Powers, Scout.com
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206,
Otis Reese: LB, Lee County, Leesburg, Ga., 6-4, 206, four stars. There has been some concern among the Michigan fan base that Reese could flip. He recently visited Georgia, but is still committed to Michigan. He shares an alma mater with Michigan freshman Aubrey Solomon, who played quite a bit this season and earned starts late in the fall. Reese is projected at outside linebacker, but could potentially fill the viper role. STATUS: Committed.  Twitter: @otisreese13
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6,
Luke Schoonmaker: TE, Hamden Hall, Hamden, Conn., 6-6, 225, three stars. Schoonmaker (44) committed to Michigan in late July after posting a video of him removing a Hamden Hall T-shirt to reveal a Michigan shirt. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 35 at his position. Schoonmaker chose Michigan over offers from Indiana, Rutgers, Connecticut and Temple, among others. STATUS: Signed.  Twitter: @LukeSchoonmaker
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four
Myles Sims: CB, Westlake, Atlanta, 6-2 ½, 173, four stars. Sims nickname is “Spider,” a result of how he grew and grew and his spindly length reminded his coaches of a daddy longlegs spider. He was the fourth commitment to Michigan’s 2018 class and is ranked No. 17 nationally by 247Sports at his position. He reportedly will be an early enrollee. STATUS: Signed.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187,
Christian Turner, RB, Buford, Buford, Ga., 5-11, 187, three stars. Turner was one of four Michigan commits among the 166 top recruits selected to compete in the Nike The Opening finals last summer. He is the nation's 23rd-ranked running back and No. 52 in Georgia, per 247Sports. He has said he's been in a Michigan-type offense throughout high school and reportedly has said his strength is his vision. STATUS: Signed.  Scout.com
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5,
Taylor Upshaw: DE, Braden River, Bradenton, Fla., 6-5, 240, three stars. Once Florida fired coach Jim McElwain, Upshaw began to look elsewhere and his landing spot was Michigan. He revealed his commitment on Nov. 24. Upshaw, who reportedly will be an early enrollee, is the son of Regan Upshaw, a first-round NFL selection in 1996 who played defensive tackle in the league through 2004. STATUS: Signed.  Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228,
Ben VanSumeren: FB/TE, Garber, Essexville, 6-3, 228, three stars. VanSumeren committed to Iowa in mid-November, but after being paid a visit last week by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, he decided to flip his commitment three days later. He was Associated Press Player of the Year for Division 5 and 6 this year. He started the season at quarterback before switching back to receiver and had 85 catches, a regular-season state record, 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns. He originally was a Western Michigan commit, but opted out when coach P.J. Fleck left for Minnesota. STATUS: Signed.  Brian King, 247Sports
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6, 248, three stars.
Julius Welschof: DE, Germany, 6-6, 248, three stars. Originally committed to Georgia Tech, Welschof flipped to the Wolverines on the first day of the early signing period. STATUS: Signed.  Isaiah Hole, 247Sports
    The early signing period is wrapping up, and some of us are wrapping gifts. But it’s time for a Michigan mailbag, and for the first time in a long while, there are no questions about quarterbacks, who will be the starter and who might transfer.

    There is one about Shea Patterson and his eligibility, so let’s get to it since I have more wrapping to do.

    ■ Question: What are the legal obstacles ahead of Patterson? Why are we so confident he gets to even play? — @michmike69

    ■ Answer: Mike, I had a story on this about a week ago after speaking to Thomas Mars, the attorney who represented Houston Nutt in his case against Ole Miss and who now is representing about a half-dozen Ole Miss players who are seeking immediately eligibility transfers.

    Patterson, as we know, is in the Michigan fold. Mars said the NCAA, which currently is on break, probably won’t deliver a decision on the transfers and their immediately eligibility until late January or early February. What the NCAA must find — and if NCAA officials read Mars’ filings in the Nutt case, it should be a no-brainer — is whether Ole Miss acted with “egregious behavior” when it allegedly misled recruits about NCAA sanctions.

    Ole Miss got a second bowl ban for the 2018 season on top of their self-imposed ban this year. If the NCAA agrees the athletes were misled and Ole Miss was guilty of egregious behavior, then there’s a strong possibility the transfer rule will be waived.

    “At this point, there’s no room for Ole Miss to deny it unlawfully kept the NOA (NCAA Notice of Allegations) it had just received under wraps for five months while the school misled prospects and their parents about how the NCAA investigation would likely impact the future of the football program and the goals and dreams of the student-athletes who ended up signing with Ole Miss under false pretenses,” Mars told The Detroit News. “At its core, the question these transfer requests will present to the NCAA staff is whether a carefully planned and orchestrated misinformation campaign by a member institution, that involved standardized misrepresentations to the sports media and to an entire class of top-rated high school prospects and their parents — both over the phone, in their homes and during official visits — constitutes ‘egregious behavior’ within the meaning of the waiver rule.”

    It is hard to predict what the NCAA will do, but there seems to be a great deal working in the favor of the transferring players.

    ■ Q. Is Chase gonna come back? — @derek_spaugy

    ■ A. Derek, I don’t know. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Chase Winovich has spoken to him about the course he will take — returning to Michigan for his final year of eligibility or departing for the NFL. Harbaugh said he will allow Winovich to make that announcement.

    Before the football banquet, Winovich said he had been going back and forth as he considered his decision. Frankly, I think he should come back and build on what was a very strong season. He could be a leader on defense and on the team as a whole. Certainly he is weighing the advice of many he respects. He may see this as, how can he top this year? Maybe it’s time to strike the NFL fire while hot.

    He’s certainly a guy who has had fun in college, and now he’s helping raise money for the ChadTough Foundation — he will be dying his hair orange for the bowl game after raising his goal of $15,000 (he wears No. 15).

    More: Wojo: UM, MSU count more commitments than stars

    More: Wisconsin hit left Peters unconscious for '30, 40 seconds'

    ■ Q. Is Toomer banished now? — @rmullen63

    ■ A. Richard, I don’t think so. Frankly, it’s not like Amani Toomer has made a lot of trips to Ann Arbor since his playing days, but regardless, that’s not the first time Harbaugh has been criticized — even by his own fellow former Michigan players — and won’t be the last. My hunch is Harbaugh either doesn’t care about this recent criticism from Toomer, or he does care and wants to know why he felt compelled to talk publicly. Harbaugh may even pick up the phone to chat with Toomer. What he said wasn’t strikingly different than what Harbaugh said at the football banquet about needing to get better, but it did feel a bit like listening to a guy who likes the sound of his own voice.

    ■ Q. Will Michigan football explore new technology like MVP (mobile virtual player) or cryotherapy? — @Theist313

    ■ A. Now that’s interesting Theus. I was at a Michigan State practice last spring and saw the mobile virtual player, which was really cool. I think a lot of smaller schools were using it because it cuts down on injuries. I don’t know that Michigan has that, and I also don’t know if they’ve used cryotherapy, although a lot of people swear by that.

    Michigan is part of Nike’s group using some of the experimental fabrics and John Beliein said they use GPS technology to monitor the basketball players. So with that in mind, I would think Michigan would be open to various forms of technology that can improve endurance and health.

    ■ Q. Any updates on the weight room renovation project? — @StoneSaid

    ■ A. The weight room project and Oosterbaan renovation are supposed to be completed about this time next year. I had a chance to see a bit of the construction project in the summer, and it’s quite an undertaking. It was definitely needed, so really interested to see it as it comes to fruition.

    ■ Q. Have you heard where “Wilt” is transferring to? — @Pstangelo51

    ■ A.  Don’t know, Paul, but I do love your use of “Wilt.” I keep thinking that Wilton Speight could be interested in reuniting with Jedd Fisch wherever Fisch lands, but certainly there is more to it than that, like which programs need a quarterback to step in right away. Perhaps a school like N.C. State?

    ■ Q. Any injuries going into the bowl game to monitor? — @bakingmom14

    ■ A. Michele, not that I’m aware. I have not heard of any new injuries, and it sounds like the guys who were hurt during the season are coming back finally.

    ■ Q. In how many languages is C-3PO fluent? — @theplayerthefan

    ■ A. Why must you bore all of us, Fan, with your silly questions? It’s obvious the Force is not with you.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

