Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 10
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 10 of the college season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (7-1, 5-0) – Following the comeback win over Penn State, the Buckeyes are starting to look a lot like the 2014 team that won the national championship, while quarterback J.T. Barrett looks like he’s determined to crash the Heisman Trophy party. That loss to Oklahoma seems like ancient history. Last week: 2.  Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
2. Wisconsin (8-0, 5-0) – There’s one unbeaten team left in the Big Ten and it’s the Badgers. The fact they haven’t played the schedule that others near the top of rankings have is a legitimate gripe, and the not-so-impressive win over an awful Illinois team doesn’t help. For now, the Badgers are taking care of business. Last week: 3.  AP
3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1) – For a while it looked like the Nittany Lions were rolling their way to a big win in Columbus and cementing their spot atop the Big Ten and in the thick of the national championship picture. Instead they’re wondering what happened and are now in the position of needing help to stay alive in the East. Last week: 1.  Jamie Sabau, Getty Images
4. Northwestern (5-3, 3-2) – The Wildcats had a tendency to give up sacks and turn the ball over right up until they got the offense rolling and knocked off Michigan State in three overtimes. That’s three straight wins for a Wildcats team that has taken its time to look like the one some thought could challenge for the West title. Last week: 5.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
5. Michigan State (6-2, 4-1) – The Spartans saw their four-game winning streak end in three overtimes at Northwestern. The offense got rolling late in the game as MSU rallied to force overtime, but plenty of missed opportunities led to the loss that comes the week before back-to-back games against Penn State and Ohio State. Last week: 4.  Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
6. Michigan (6-2, 3-2) – The Wolverines took advantage of having Rutgers on the schedule and whipped the Scarlet Knights while possibly finding a quarterback. Redshirt freshman Brandon Peters provided a spark for the Wolverines and should have time to ease in against Minnesota and Maryland the next two weeks before closing with Wisconsin and Ohio State. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
7. Iowa (5-3, 2-3) – The Hawkeyes hardly were flashy in a victory over Minnesota, but considering it was just their second win in the last five games, they’ll take it. Bowl eligibility might have to wait, however, as the Hawkeyes face Ohio State and Wisconsin the next two weeks. Last week: 7.  Brian Powers, AP
8. Maryland (4-4, 2-3) – If the Terrapins get back to a bowl game this season, they’ll look back at the come-from-behind win over Indiana as a big reason why. On their third quarterback this season, the Terps are scoring points and could make it two straight wins next week with a trip to Rutgers. Last week: 11.  Patrick Semansky, AP
9. Nebraska (4-4, 3-2) – Another team that rallied late for a win that could be critical in reaching the postseason. Of course, that’s not what they shoot for in Lincoln and the Cornhuskers had won just twice in the previous six games. How they finish over the final four games will tell a lot about the future of coach Mike Riley. Last week: 13.  Michael Conroy, AP
10. Indiana (3-5, 0-5) – If there could be a tougher-luck, winless team in any conference, the Hoosiers would like to know who it is. After losing a late lead to Maryland, the Hoosiers have now lost three straight, all by one score. They’ll need three wins in the final four to get to a bowl game, something that’s possible with games against Illinois, Rutgers and Purdue. Last week: 9.  Patrick Semansky, AP
11. Minnesota (4-4, 1-4) – The Golden Gophers couldn’t build off last week’s win and have now lost four of five following a lackluster performance against Iowa. They host Michigan next week and the road is rough in an effort to get to a bowl game as Northwestern and Wisconsin remain on the schedule in the final weeks. Last week: 8.  Brian Powers, AP
12. Purdue (3-5,1-4) – The Boilermakers were the talk of the conference early in the season but have now lost three straight. The silver lining is that Purdue is now competitive, hardly a consolation prize the Boilermakers want, but still a sign of progress. Three wins in the final four games could still happen to get Purdue to a much-desired spot in a bowl game. Last week: 10.  Bobby Ellis, Getty Images
13. Rutgers (3-5, 2-3) – So much for the two-game winning streak and the battle for fourth place against Michigan. It’s about what we expected from the Scarlet Knights. The question is whether they can turn it back around quickly and find a way to squeak out three wins over the final four weeks. Last week: 12.  Tony Ding, AP
14. Illinois (2-6, 0-5) – The Fighting Illini stayed close with Wisconsin but they’ve now lost six straight and there’s no sign that skid will come to an end any time soon. They’ll have a shot, at least, the next two weeks with Purdue and Indiana, but odds are not good the Illini find a Big Ten win this season. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    Entering the big Penn State-Ohio State clash, the Nittany Lions’ Saquon Barkley was getting all the Heisman Trophy frontrunner attention.

    But after Ohio State quarterback J.T Barrett finished 33-of-39 for 328 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ come-from-behind 39-38 victory, he has to be close to or at the top of Heisman list. Barkley, who had a 97-yard opening kickoff touchdown, was held to 44 yards on 21 carries, including one carry for 36 yards.

    Barrett completed his final 16 passes, a school record as was his 423 yards of total offense.

    This season, Barrett has completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 2,166 yards, and he has rushed for 454 yards, 30 total touchdowns (25 passing), and, remarkably, one interception in 246 attempts.

    Ohio State coach Urban Meyer isn’t ready to talk about Barrett and the Heisman. Yet.

    “He said the H-word,” Barrett said, according to Cleveland. com. “I’m going to say the same thing, that H-word. I don’t really focus on it. Next week we’ve got to beat Iowa.

    “That’s what I’ll go focus on.”

    The Buckeyes gained 500-plus yards for a sixth straight game, extending a team record.

    “I’m at a great spot right now,” Barrett said. “It’s my senior year being the quarterback at Ohio State. I love the guys in the locker room, love the brotherhood that we have. I tell you all the time I’m just a little cat from Wichita Falls, Texas. People don’t even know where it is on the map. But other than that, I’m grateful for the position God has put me in, and I can’t say how much I’m blessed.”

    Minimizing Barkley

    The 97-yard touchdown on the opening kickoff was the highlight for Barkley against Ohio State.

    The Buckeyes contained him offensively. He had 44 yards rushing and caught four passes for 23 yards. A week earlier against Michigan, Barkley had 108 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and he had 53 yards receiving and one touchdown.

    “They were blitzing, bringing pressures, added extra hats in the running game scheme-wise,” Barkley told the Centre Daily Times. “That’s really all I really saw. Their D-line made plays. It’s a talented group. I got to find a way to break tackles, got to find a way to fight for extra yards and make plays.”

    Taylor loss a big difference

    When Wisconsin lost freshman tailback Jonathan Taylor with an injury to his left leg in the first half against Illinois, the Badgers offense took a dive in the second half.

    Taylor entered the game — Wisconsin remains unbeaten with the 24-10 victory over Illinois — leading the Big Ten in rushing with 168.5 yards.

    He had 73 yards on 12 carries before the injury. Without him available for the whole game, the Badgers finished with 168 yards rushing on 45 carries, their second-lowest output of the season, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

    It is unclear if he will be ready for the upcoming game.

    Can’t win the close ones

    Purdue lost, 25-24, to Nebraska at Ross-Ade on Saturday night, making four of the Boilermakers’ five losses by eight points or less.

    “It ranks up there pretty high, especially as an offense we were in a position to finish it off and we didn’t do it,” Purdue quarterback David Blough told the Journal & Courier.

    “Small things, missed opportunities. Yeah, it stings a lot.”

    Cornhuskers rejoice

    When Purdue couldn’t put away Nebraska, the Cornhuskers took advantage as quarterback Tanner Lee drove the team 70 yards in eight plays with the winning score with 14 seconds remaining.

    They came back from a 12-point deficit and scored two TDs in the fourth quarter.

    “I don’t know exactly what to say,” offensive lineman Jerald Foster said, according to the Lincoln Journal Star. “We kept pushing, we kept doing what we were supposed to do.”

    Nebraska drove those final 70 yards in the final 82 seconds.

    The Cornhuskers had 203 yards on four, fourth-quarter possessions.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/chengelis

