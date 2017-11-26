Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2017 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Julio Cortez, AP
1. Wisconsin (12-0, 9-0) – The Badgers finished off a perfect regular season, though there are still plenty of doubters out there when it comes to the Badgers’ place in the College Football Playoff. A win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game should erase any lingering questions. Last week: 1.  Stacy Bengs, AP
2. Ohio State (10-2, 8-1) – The Buckeyes continued their dominance over Michigan and did so with J.T. Barrett suffering a knee injury. His status will clearly be the focus as the Buckeyes look to win the conference title game for the second time and make a bid for a two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff field. Last week: 2.  Carlos Osorio, AP
3. Northwestern (9-3, 7-2) – The Wildcats won seven straight to close the regular season and did so in dominating fashion with blowout victories over Minnesota and Illinois. It sure has them lamenting some early-season struggles, but the reward for a solid season should be a quality bowl game. Last week: 3.  Bradley Leeb, AP
4. Michigan State (9-3, 7-2) – The Spartans completed the flip from a season ago, turning a miserable 3-9 mark from 2016 into a nine-win season in 2017. Rutgers offered little resistance as the Spartans’ offense came to life. The only suspense left is where the Spartans will head for a bowl game, something they missed out on a year ago. Last week: 4.  Julio Cortez, AP
5. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – The Nittany Lions dismantled Maryland to close out their cruise through the final three weeks of the season. They’ll likely end up in a New Year’s Six bowl game, but there’s no doubt the Nittany Lions will look back at the close losses to Ohio State and Michigan State and wonder what might have been. Last week: 5.  Patrick Semansky, AP
6. Michigan (8-4, 5-4) – The Wolverines closed the regular season with two straight losses as the poor quarterback play and lackluster offense continued to be the issue for a team with an outstanding defense. They’ll get a decent bowl spot but there’s no doubt that three years into Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, the middle-of-the-pack finishes are becoming far too routine. Last week: 6.  Tony Ding, AP
7. Purdue (6-6, 4-5) – Two weeks ago, the prospect of reaching a bowl game for the first time in five years seemed like a longshot. But the Boilermakers upset Iowa and then closed out by beating Indiana in a battle of teams looking for that sixth win. It capped a season that just might win Jeff Brohm Big Ten coach of the year honors. Last week: 8.  Michael Conroy, AP
8. Iowa (7-5, 4-5) – The Hawkeyes ended a two-game skid by rolling over Nebraska and locking up a spot in a bowl game. It was the end of a roller-coaster season, one that saw plenty of ups but just as many downs. The win over Ohio State was the highlight, but that’s of little consolation for a team that expects to challenge Wisconsin in the West. Last week: 9.  John Peterson, AP
9. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers really are on the right track under first-year coach Tom Allen and came close to getting that sixth win against Purdue, but the brutal schedule early in Big Ten play proved too much to overcome. There were plenty of good signs, however, and the Hoosiers could be close to at least pushing the other East powers. Last week: 7.  Michael Conroy, AP
10. Maryland (4-8, 2-7) – The Terrapins were battling injuries all season, so it’s no real surprise they closed on a four-game skid. However, after playing Michigan State tough two weeks ago, they got flattened at home by Penn State, giving up 66 points. It was hardly the way they wanted to head into the offseason. Last week: 10.  Patrick Semansky, AP
11. Minnesota (5-7, 2-7) – It was a tough first season for coach P.J. Fleck as the Golden Gophers won just one game in the final five weeks as they joined the parade of teams beating up on Nebraska. The bad sign heading into the offseason was that the Gophers didn’t score a single point in the final two weeks, getting blanked by Northwestern and Wisconsin. Last week: 12.  Hannah Foslien, Getty Images
12. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers closed the season by losing their last four games, and only one was somewhat close. That proved to be the final nail for coach Mike Riley, who was fired on Saturday. Where the Huskers go from here will say a lot about whether they can become relevant in a division that is far from tough. Last week: 11.  John Peterson, AP
13. Rutgers (4-8, 3-6) – The Scarlet Knights had a good stretch in the middle of the season when it won three of four Big Ten games. But they closed with three straight losses and were outscored 116-13. That won’t sit well heading into the offseason, but Chris Ash seems to have breathed life back into the program. Last week: 13.  Julio Cortez, AP
14. Illinois (2-10, 0-9) – The Fighting Illini won the first two games of the season, but that seems like eons ago as they lost 10 straight the rest of the way. It would seem to cast some doubt over the security of second-year coach Lovie Smith, but judging from comments from AD Josh Whitman, it sounds like Smith will get year No. 3. Last week: 14.  Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    Northwestern clearly moved on from an early season loss to Duke and a 2-3 start that generated plenty of criticism toward Pat Fitzgerald and his program.

    The Wildcats lost back-to-back Big Ten games to Wisconsin and Penn State in that stretch but they refocused and finished the season with a flourish and a seven-game winning streak, including a 42-7 dismantling of Illinois last Saturday. 

    They were 9-3 overall, 7-2 Big Ten.

    “This is a pretty attractive team,” Fitzgerald told The Chicago Tribune. “We’re a pretty hot team right now.”

    Fitzgerald made clear that the winning streak came about because the team was willing to work harder and ignore the critics.

    “This doesn’t happen by accident,” he told the Tribune. "There were a lot of people taking shots at (our players). There were a lot of people taking shots at our program, taking shots at the coaching staff.

    "I thought (our players) answered that by shutting the noise off and doing the only thing you can in those circumstances: Go to work. The Chicago work ethic. Roll your sleeves up and go to work. That's what they did and that's why we're Chicago's Big Ten team."

    Purdue stepping up

    Two losses by three points separated Purdue, under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, from being an 8-4 team versus its 6-6 record.

    The Boilermakers lost 14-12 to Rutgers and 25-24 to Nebraska, two winnable games that would have given Brohm a spectacular first season in the Big Ten.

    Purdue wrapped up the season with a 31-24 victory over Indiana for the Old Oaken Bucket. That gave the Boilermakers their six wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2012.

    “I know as a coach, I’d come into the office and bang my head against the wall just for about five minutes to get myself tougher because it wasn’t easy,” Brohm told the Indianapolis Star. “They were two losses, yes, I feel we should’ve won but that sometimes happens.”


    It takes time

    For the first time since 2012, Illinois finished winless in the Big Ten. The Illini were 2-10 overall under second-year coach Lovie Smith.

    Smith told reporters after the loss to Northwestern last Saturday that it takes time to build a program that is dominated by young players.

    “You have to look at what we’re talking about, 15, 16 (freshman starters),” Smith told reporters. “Were you expecting a national championship? Probably not. We knew we had to rebuild our program, and that’s what we’ve been doing. And that’s what I think we will continue to do.”


    What’s next for Nebraska?

    It certainly looks like Scott Frost, who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the 1997 national championship, could potentially take over the head coach job of his alma mater.

    Tom Osborne, the legendary former Nebraska coach, told the Lincoln Journal Star that while he has not reached out to Frost to encourage him to return to the Cornhuskers after the firing of Mike Riley, that he does think he is a great coach.

    Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos confirmed to the paper that he's been in contact with Frost's representatives. Frost has coached UCF to an 11-0 season and will host No. 20 Memphis for the American Conference Championship on Saturday. There could be other programs interested in Frost.

    “He’s getting a lot of attention from several other schools,” Moos told the Journal Star. “Scott is someone I am considering, but I’m being very sensitive to that fact that he’s still coaching a team and he’s having a heck of a run.”

