Michael Jordan is the greatest player of all time regardless of what LeBron James and the Cavaliers achieve in this year’s NBA Finals. (Photo: Tiziana Sorge / Getty Images)

It’s the debate that’s not really a debate, not now, maybe not forever. In the absence of any other compelling angle during these NBA playoffs, it’s rehashed with manic fervor, as if it had never been discussed before.

Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time, and no matter what happens in the Finals that begin Thursday, LeBron James isn’t poised to dethrone him. Oh, if the Cavaliers upset the heavily favored Warriors and win a second straight title, the discussion might gain some legitimacy, but it’s still not close enough to argue.

There’s a renewed rush to anoint James, and it’s mostly about human nature. Everyone wants to say they witnessed the Greatest of All Time, and some tout Bill Russell or Wilt Chamberlain or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Magic Johnson. Differences in eras make for difficult choices, but at least we’re trending toward two, Jordan and James.

Remove the bitterness toward Jordan — speaking to you, Bad Boys Pistons fans — and ignore the hysteria and focus on actual accomplishments. Jordan played in six NBA Finals with the Bulls and won them all (1991-93, 1996-98). James is about to play in his eighth Finals — a remarkable seven in a row — and is 3-4.

And now, here come the justifications. James took lesser teams on deeper runs! His early years with the lame Cavs can’t be held against him! He’s bigger, stronger and less willing to concede to a receding hairline than the bald Bull!

Basketball stars are measured by championships more than any sport because they have more individual impact. They’re one of five starters, playing offense and defense, and while they obviously need help, they’re in control. James shirked that responsibility with the gaudiest ring grab in sports history, fleeing Cleveland for Miami to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He won his first championship in 2012 when he was 27, in his ninth season. Jordan was 28 and in his seventh season when first crowned.

Never defeated

Once Jordan took over, he never let up, his title run halted only by his two-year hiatus. At the start of James’ supposed reign in Miami, the Heat lost as favorites in 2011 to Dallas, featuring aging Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd. Frankly, that six-game defeat should be enough to eliminate James from the discussion.

The Heat rebounded to win two straight championships, although it’s worth noting their rally from a 3-2 deficit against San Antonio in 2013 was made possible by Ray Allen’s miraculous 3-pointer to send Game 6 to overtime. Jordan’s Bulls never were pushed to a Game 7 in the Finals, and rarely were challenged. The only reason this debate still simmers is because Jordan took most of two seasons off after his father’s murder in 1993, played baseball, then returned to win three more championships.

LeBron James made good on his promise to give Cleveland a tritle, but he had to leave the city to win two others. (Photo: Frank Gunn / Associated Press)

That’s why James just passed Jordan as the leading scorer in playoff history. Jordan played parts of 15 NBA seasons after spending three years at North Carolina. James, 32, jumped directly from high school and is in his 14th season.

You can’t hold either circumstance against either player. Jordan shouldn’t get credit for what he “might have” or “assuredly would have” won if he hadn’t skipped nearly two seasons. And James shouldn’t get credit for what he might have accomplished if he didn’t spend his first seven seasons surrounded by marginal talent in Cleveland.

Instead of theories, let’s go to the scoreboard. Jordan won 10 regular-season scoring crowns; James has one. Jordan was league MVP five times; James four times. For being thinner and shorter, Jordan made nine All-Defensive first teams; James has made five.

But … but … Jordan played weaker competition! I’ll acknowledge this — the Bulls never faced a Finals opponent as formidable as Golden State. And if the Cavs beat the Warriors again, with tag-along wagon-jumper Kevin Durant, it would be greater than any Finals victory by Jordan. But what’s the counter-argument if James’ Finals record indeed drops to 3-5?

There’s little enhancement in defeat, just as there’s little downgrading in narrow victory. Remember, the Cavs trailed the Warriors 3-1 last year before Draymond Green’s serial kicking and technical-fouling got him suspended for Game 5.

OK, I just violated my own rule by detracting from one of James’ titles. Objection sustained. The jury is not to take into account anything in the previous paragraph, and is not to use the Cavs’ obvious chunk of good fortune to impugn Mr. James in any way.

Better competition

If you measure quality of competition more objectively, it’s a statistical wash. In the Bulls’ six runs to the Finals, they beat Eastern Conference opponents with a .644 winning percentage. In James’ eight runs, Cavs’ opponents were .633. In the Finals: Jordan’s opponents were .746; James’ were .764.

James’ threats in the awful East have been — who? Chicago, Atlanta, Toronto, a series of flimsy Indiana teams? Boston this season? Ha ha. Outside of the post-prime Pistons in 2007, not a championship-worthy foe in the bunch.

Jordan did have to dethrone the Bad Boys, and won back-to-back titles against the Jazz, who had one of the great tandems (Karl Malone, John Stockton) never to win a championship. In Finals games, Jordan’s Bulls were 24-11; James’ Cavs and Heat are 17-23.

Jordan’s greatness stemmed from his clutch, cutthroat scoring. James’ greatness is his all-around ability, although his overwhelming strength can be a nagging weakness, overly willing to facilitate. While Jordan scored more (30.1-27.1 ppg), James passed more (7.0-5.3 assists per game) and rebounded more (7.3-6.2).

A lot of numbers, I know, but a better gauge than any subjective breakdown of supporting casts. Jordan had Scottie Pippen, an older Dennis Rodman and a series of one-dimensional shooters. I’d argue James’ primary running mates — Wade and Kyrie Irving — are comparable to Jordan’s.

It should be a rousing Finals, and I suspect the motivated Warriors will win in five or six games. At some juncture, James will look like the greatest of all time. In other moments, he’ll defer and get frustrated. When it’s over, the old G.O.A.T. debate should be too, likely for good this time.

Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

NBA Finals

Golden State vs. Cleveland

All games on ABC

Thursday: at Golden State, 9

Sunday: at Golden State, 8

June 7: at Cleveland, 9

June 9: at Cleveland, 9

x-June 12: at Golden State, 9

x-June 15: at Cleveland, 9

x-June 18: at Golden State, 8

x-If necessary