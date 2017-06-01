It seems quite clear that if the Tigers don’t get it together in June, they could be saying goodbye to J.D. Martinez in July. (Photo: John Sleezer / Tribune News Service)

Detroit — This is what they wanted, one more chance. Well here it is, starting now, if it’s ever to start.

The Tigers aren’t done, although they came a little undone during their exhausting, exasperating, tiring, arduous, odious, hideous, wearying 4-7 road trip. Did I miss any nasty adjectives? We heard it all as the Tigers played 11 games in 10 days amid rainouts and shutouts and 5 a.m. hotel arrivals. Enough with the alibis. It’s June, the schedule lightens, the race tightens and it’s time for the Tigers — especially their veteran players — to show why they craved another shot, and whether they deserve it.

This isn’t trade-deadline month for the rest of baseball, but it essentially is for the Tigers. By the end of June, we’re more likely to know if owner Chris Ilitch and GM Al Avila will commence with the tear-down or allow the band to play on.

And here’s something that doesn’t fit the blow-it-up clamor from frustrated fans: I think the Tigers are better than they’ve shown.

A lot better? Maybe not, but better than 25-28, and they should be better than a mid-season yard sale. Projections and track records mean nothing now, and they have approximately 30 days to change it, starting tonight against the White Sox. Of the Tigers’ next 32 games, 22 are at home, with the Indians the only formidable visitors, for a four-game series June 30-July 2.

Stars’ time to shine

The Tigers can’t wait it out, they have to ride out. With as many accomplished players as they have, they can’t succumb and simply complete a sad trudge to the July 31 trade deadline.

Some observers would say it’s already over, but that’s understandable irritation talking. For all their offensive and starting pitching woes, the Tigers are only 3.5 games behind the first-place Indians. They’ve gotten help from so many unlikely sources — hey, the bullpen fire is out for now! — it’s logical to think they’ll start getting help from logical sources, right?

If not for Alex Avila playing spectacularly at catcher, while slugging seven home runs, and if not for J.D. Martinez leaping off the disabled list to pile up eight home runs and 19 RBIs in 19 games, the Tigers might be done. If not for Michael Fulmer pitching like an absolute ace – and not getting rewarded for it – the Tigers would be in bigger trouble. If not for Justin Wilson, Alex Wilson and Shane Greene stabilizing the bullpen, the Tigers would be in smoldering ruins.

Now it’s time to hear from the big boys, the ones who were ecstatic when the sell-off market didn’t materialize in the offseason and management brought almost everybody back. It made sense then, but the real high-noon reckoning is nigh (no idea why I went cowboy talk there.)

Verlander was excellent his last outing in Kansas City, although naturally, the Tigers took the opportunity to get shut out for the third time on the trip. He still has to be much better, and when staked to a 3-0 lead against a tough team like Houston, he can’t blow it. Verlander has a 4.50 ERA but we’ve seen this type of start before, and seen dominant rebounds, too. For instance, last season.

That’s a track record worth betting on, and I expect Verlander to rebound again. If he doesn’t, the Tigers could be cooked, because youngsters Matthew Boyd and Daniel Norris are experiencing typical second-year struggles, and Jordan Zimmermann has been — no gentle way to put it — a $110-million bust.

Maybe the Tigers will keep getting unexpected boosts from guys like Alex Avila and John Hicks and Jim Adduci, and incredible slugging from Martinez. But that’s not how they’ll win, if they can win.

It has to come from the stars reprising their stardom, from Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez, Justin Upton and Ian Kinsler. And it would help if Nicholas Castellanos (.209 batting average, 11 errors) pulled himself together.

Cabrera (.260) and Victor Martinez (.269, team-leading 28 RBIs) each has five home runs, power numbers that have to rise. Upton (.246, nine home runs) and Kinsler (.239) have been way too erratic, and both are battling muscle pulls.

Cabrera said the other day some hitters are trying to do too much, a common malady when an offense struggles and pressure mounts. But it’s not a huge stretch to suggest the veterans will rise to their norms, is it? If they do, it wouldn’t take much to rise in the standings.

Signs of life

Consider a couple oddities. The Tigers just played 20 of 26 games on the road, and Thursday was their first off-day since May 15. I’ll acknowledge the energy excuse for a moment and recognize they played in less-than-ideal circumstances. And they looked horrible at times, as listless and sloppy as ever under Brad Ausmus. A couple more weeks like that, and Ausmus’ job would be in immediate jeopardy.

But every time they push you away, they pull you back. And you can uncover reasons it might get better. Thanks to the Wilsons and Greene, Ausmus no longer is forced to find something for Anibal Sanchez and Francisco Rodriguez to do. Sanchez, to his credit, is trying to work things out in Toledo. Rodriguez shows a decent inning here, an awful inning there, but at least isn’t losing games at the moment.

The lineup has been occasionally unwatchable, and none of the new outfield candidates has done much, with Tyler Collins finally released. But while the Tigers rank in the middle in most offensive statistics — batting average, runs, OPS — they’re notably third in the majors drawing walks, tied with the World Series-champion Cubs (25-27).

That’s a slight sign of veteran savvy and patience. It also means the Tigers have put enough guys on base, and just haven’t bothered to bring enough home yet. That can change. What the Tigers appeared to be the past month or so — (insert ugly descriptions) — doesn’t necessarily have to be who they are. Up to them. Starting now.

bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/bobwojnowski