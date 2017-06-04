Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander lasted two-plus innings Sunday, surrendering six hits and three walks before leaving with a tight right groin. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — At some point, you knew this was going to happen. At some point, the Tigers’ prodigious sluggers were going to slug, and everything would be obscured by the power.

So what the Tigers did to the White Sox over the weekend wasn’t shocking and isn’t defining, but it is reassuring. They’ve generally been a boom-or-bust bunch, encapsulated by Justin Upton’s three-run walk-off bomb in the ninth to beat the White Sox, 7-4, Sunday and sweep the series.

If you wondered whether the Tigers would be invigorated by a homestand featuring fine weather and friendly fans, you got a resounding answer. If you wonder whether it’s sustainable, well, that’s still to be determined. The Tigers are supposed to bash the White Sox, although this was an impressive barrage — nine home runs, 23 extra-base hits in three games.

If inconsistent offense was the reason many wanted to bury the Tigers out of frustration, it’s also the reason you can’t do it. I’ll say it again: The book says the numbers will return, as they did with another home run by J.D. Martinez (his 10th in 22 games) and the winning blast by Upton. Miguel Cabrera was 5-for-11 in the series and is getting his snarl back, barking loudly Sunday at what he perceived to be questionable calls by home-plate umpire Fieldin Culbreth.

It was the Tigers’ first sweep since September of last season, produced their first four-game winning streak of the year and nudged them back to .500 (28-28).

And with another winnable series looming against the Angels, the Tigers should be able to flex more muscle.

“I’m not ready to throw a parade, but I’ve always felt good about this offense,” Brad Ausmus said. “I know people sometimes thought I was crazy, like when we scored zero runs the second game in K.C., but we’ve got too many good hitters to not eventually be one of the better offenses in the AL. We’re built to slug.

“We’ve probably been a little short on home runs overall, and based on track records, it doesn’t surprise me that’s there’s a correction.”

Pitching and fundamentals

In the midst of playing 22 of 32 games at home, the Tigers are due for a correction.

Like I’ve said, if not here and now, then when? Offense shouldn’t be the issue, even though they confound everyone when blanked three times on a trip, or baffled by an unheralded pitcher.

The issue that will decide this team’s fate is still the starting pitching, followed by the bullpen, followed by an overlooked category called the Little Things, where I’ll dump everything else — base-running, fielding, fundamentals. Little things, such as John Hicks’ clever delayed steal of third in the sixth inning, can push a team while it waits for the big things, and big swings.

To sustain it all, the Tigers need their starters to stop fluctuating wildly, and until that happens, this remains an undefinable puzzle. Justin Verlander, who alternates decent and ugly outings, only lasted two-plus innings Sunday, surrendering six hits and three walks before leaving with a tight right groin. The Tigers don’t think it’s serious enough to miss a start, and with a 4.63 ERA, Verlander is due for one of his own classic corrections.

Jordan Zimmermann finally showed positive signs with six innings of one-run pitching Saturday, and Michael Fulmer has been excellent. But Daniel Norris is up and down and Matthew Boyd struggled so badly, he was sent to Toledo to figure things out.

What the Tigers have lacked at times — solid starting pitching, a consistent punishing lineup, a dependable bullpen — isn’t necessarily non-existent. Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson were a bit ragged Sunday, but along with Shane Greene and the Aussie Surprise, Warwick Saupold, the relievers have been effective for a while.

That’s why GM Al Avila made no rash judgments or ominous suggestions after the Tigers returned from their wobbly 4-7 trip. He simply sounded a call for them to do what he thinks they can do, and in another month or so, we’ll see if it’s good enough.

“On certain days, we hit the ball really well, and other days it seems we can’t get a hit,” Avila said. “It’s been a little bit of everything here and there. But it hasn’t been one great huge hole that you say to yourself, how do we fix that? Everything we’ve gone through is fixable right here in-house.”

That’s debatable, but it’s also the only realistic approach at the moment, nearly two months before the trade deadline. The Central still packed tightly, with Minnesota keeping the top spot warm, for now. The Indians have experienced some of the same issues as the Tigers, and track-record corrections will happen in Cleveland, too.

Offense not the issue

The Tigers rank ninth in the AL in batting average (.248) and third in runs after outscoring the White Sox 32-10 in three games, but are only seventh in home runs.

The more Martinez plays, the more Alex Avila slugs, the more Cabrera heats up, the more Upton’s numbers rise to his norm, the more the Tigers should pound the pound-able teams.

Upton leads with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs, and is a notable example of the Tigers’ boom-or-bust construction.

“We know we’re gonna swing the bats, but in the meantime, other things are huge for us,” said Upton, who also leads the team in strikeouts. “Things like Hicks’ stolen base, going first to third, little things that get overlooked, and sometimes we don’t use them as much as we should.

“We played the game the right way this series and got rewarded for it.”

The Tigers had a blast and ended it with a blast, and showed sure signs of summer fun. But blasts don’t often last, and they have to do all the things — large and small — to sustain whatever it is they just started.

bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @bobwojnowski