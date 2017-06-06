Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio received full support of the Michigan State Board of Trustees, but must answer questions about changing the current culture in his program. (Photo: Dale G. Young / Detroit News)

Three more Michigan State football players will face the scrutiny of the law, charged with sexual assault Tuesday, and that’s the overriding tragedy here. Three alleged perpetrators, one alleged victim, another sad tale of how easily young lives can be wrecked.

It’s not the only tale, though. Michigan State’s program now faces its own harsh scrutiny, and no matter where the latest charges go, the damage is profound. The mess is piling up, and ultimately, three young players — Josh King, Demetric Vance, Donnie Corley — aren’t the only ones on trial here.

Mark Dantonio reacted swiftly Tuesday morning and dismissed all three from the team, even without a conclusion of guilt or innocence. It was a stark, unflinching response that shows how troubling the situation is, and how seriously Michigan State must take it. Some will shriek about a lack of due process, but I think Dantonio had little choice under mounting woes in the biggest crisis of his coaching career.

If this were one case, which led to the dismissal of one staff member, recruiting director Curtis Blackwell, you might suggest it was the type of isolated incident that happens on too many college campuses. But it’s only the latest, and potentially the ugliest.

The allegations in the arrest warrants are heinous and disgusting, and it’s important to note, yet unproven. If untrue, the players might consider themselves victims, as well. If the charges turn out to be accurate, the female victim’s well-being is the first priority. But as we know in these high-profile cases, the program’s well-being will be more thoroughly dissected.

And it should be. There has been a shocking spate of indiscretions in Dantonio’s program the past year, and while they’re not technically linked, they appear to indicate a startling leadership void. That will be the story outside the story, as a sturdy program and a successful coach must deal with its own accountability.

Dantonio and athletic director Mark Hollis received the full support of the school’s Board of Trustees Monday, and school president Lou Anna Simon extolled their handling of the case based on the results of an independent report. Dantonio and his staff followed all university protocol in the aftermath of the alleged crime on Jan. 16, and in fact, Simon was quick to note, “It was above reproach.”

That was good to hear, a sign the Spartans’ problems aren’t necessarily systemic. But it’s not exactly a high bar to jump over right now. On the day before three players are charged with sexual assault, the school readily offers a positive exoneration of the coach and his staff, cleared of wrongdoing? Well, except that Blackwell and the players refused to be interviewed by investigators, and Blackwell was determined to have violated policy.

But hey, he’s gone, the players are gone, and at some point, a program must move forward, right? True enough, although in addition to touting the report, Michigan State officials might have bothered to express a few other things, such as concern about the severity of the allegations, and whether they’re part of a deeper, ugly culture there right now.

You hope justice is served in the criminal cases, whichever way they go. You also hope Michigan State isn’t mired in denial, blindly expecting one exoneration to lead to another. Sorry, saying these things happen everywhere — a common refrain from fans — is a feeble defense.

Dantonio’s incredible run of success seemingly has made him beyond reproach in the school’s view. At least that’s the conclusion you draw as the program spins through a stupefying spate of incidents, from legal matters to discipline issues to player attrition.

If the school is taking seriously the latest allegations, how hard is it to publicly express disappointment in recent developments under Dantonio? You can support the program and also say you’re troubled by what transpired in the past year, without even mentioning the 3-9 record. Is anyone willing to cut through the canned statements and quell the notion of inner turmoil?

Last fall, two players — Demetrius Cooper and Demetrious Cox — were cited for misdemeanor assaults. Cooper allegedly spit on a parking enforcement officer and pleaded no contest. Cox allegedly punched a taxi driver and later reached a plea agreement.

In February, starting linebacker Jon Reschke abruptly left the team after admitting he made a “totally regrettable comment involving a former teammate.” Just last week, defensive backs Kenney Lyke and Kaleel Gaines revealed they were transferring to junior colleges, becoming the seventh and eighth underclassmen to depart since the end of last season.

In the midst of it all, yet another player, defensive lineman Auston Robertson, was charged with raping a woman in an April 9 incident in her apartment. Robertson — a highly ranked recruit who also faced a misdemeanor assault charge in high school in Indiana — was booted off the team by Dantonio on April 21.

For more than a year, players have left the program shrouded in innuendo, with little clarity offered. When 15 players sat out the spring game April 1, Dantonio made cryptic reference to players being “red-locked.” In retrospect, this goes back to the week of the 2014 Rose Bowl, when two-time captain and star linebacker Max Bullough mysteriously was suspended for violating team rules. Bullough was the celebrated face of the Spartans’ rise, and was gone without further explanation.

Last week, it was reported former Spartan receiver Keith Mumphery was expelled from a graduate program in 2016 for violating the school’s Title IX sexual misconduct policy in 2015. And then this irony last weekend: The NFL’s Houston Texans cut Mumphery and Bullough, who was facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The less the program divulges, the less anyone can be held accountable, and that’s a level of denial that has to stop. Dantonio and his staff are not beyond reproach, and never should have been. If they want to pin the program’s culpability on Blackwell and be done with it, who hired Blackwell in 2013 at a time when Michigan State was enhancing its recruiting efforts?

Wild success has a way of numbing the senses, and also pumping the pride. And please, this is no rush to judgment. Michigan State football has gotten every benefit of every doubt for several years, rightly celebrated for all its winning and all its great players and warming stories.

I don’t think we were duped. The narrative was accurate — Dantonio was the perfect coach to stoke the passion of a wayward program, lift it with a feisty edge, collect highly motivated players and begin beating foes mercilessly.

It was impressive, and after years of bashing their rivals, it actually shook Michigan to respond. But just as the Wolverines learned, there is no permanent shield to the brutal realities of the game and the unpredictability of youth, and there is no easy cure for entitlement.

Michigan State had better be doing some honest self-assessment. Is it taking chances with higher-profile recruits that might not fit the system? Is Dantonio’s staff too entrenched and comfortable to flush out problems? Is a shakeup needed?

When one of its stars, quarterback Connor Cook, was ripped by anonymous NFL types for arrogance and other impediments to team chemistry, the report was dismissed by many as a smear. Then the purported first- or second-round pick slipped to the fourth round.

Last year, one-time prized recruit Malik McDowell disappeared from games at times, absent ostensibly for injuries. He was ripped by NFL types for a questionable work ethic, and once projected as a top-10 pick, he slid to the second round.

None of those issues are as serious as the allegations against King, Vance and Corley. And, this is not an attempt to draw a parallel. It’s an attempt to draw a line, to see if it’s fair to connect a series of seemingly unrelated incidents — from lesser to serious — that brought the Spartans from a Rose Bowl victory, a Cotton Bowl victory and a playoff berth, to here, mired in turmoil.

Where is here? It’s the end point of an idyllic story, and a new starting point for Dantonio and his program. It’s time to stop hoping this is an unfortunate cloud that could pop up anywhere, and determine if it’s a culture that must be cleared out.

