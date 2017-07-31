Inability to trade Miguel Cabrera could wind up hurting the Tigers’ progress. (Photo: Elsa / Getty Images)

Detroit — It’s a rebuild all right, but a classic Detroit rebuild. Inevitable and tedious, with complex pieces and shifting plans.

The Tigers did about all they could at the deadline Monday, all that was expected. They traded their most-tradeable commodities — reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila — to the Cubs for a couple more decent prospects. But GM Al Avila sniffed at underwhelming offers for Justin Verlander, and rather than give him away, he kept him for now, as he should.

For those who craved a full-on demolition, it was unsatisfying. It also was a reminder how difficult this transition will be for the Tigers, whose expensive, aging stars make any quick rebuild problematic.

It feels incomplete because, well, it is. But if the immediate result is that the Tigers are forced to retain a potential Hall of Fame pitcher a while longer, is that really the worst thing? It’s better than the empty alternative of dumping Verlander — owed a combined $56 million in 2018-19 — simply for salary relief, without adding solid prospects. Could the Tigers have paid a chunk of his salary and picked up a prospect or two? Perhaps, but by most accounts, even that market was dry.

“It was limited,” Avila said in New York, where the Tigers opened a series Monday night. “Obviously he’s still a great pitcher, still has his velocity. But at this time, I think most teams are cautious as they move forward. In Verlander’s situation, it’s probably a little easier for a club to make a deal in the offseason when they’re resetting their budgets.”

Understand, the Tigers aren’t doing this gradually out of some false sense they’re close to contending. They’re doing it because of a lack of options. After a decade of going for it, they’re trying to adjust the plan at a time few teams are willing to bid on high-ticket items.

Avila could’ve been bolder, and at some point, he’ll have to be. Verlander and veterans such as Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton and Jose Iglesias could be back on the market in the offseason (although Upton can opt out of his deal), or again at next year’s deadline. Another long shot: Verlander could be placed on waivers in August, when a team might be more amenable to his diminishing 2017 salary.

‘Chipping away’

As they stand now, the Tigers are worse in the short term but not yet in a complete tear-down. They’ve subtracted slugger J.D. Martinez, an excellent closer in Wilson and a backup catcher in Avila, the GM’s son. They added two of the Cubs’ top 10 prospects — third baseman Jeimer Candelario, who’s major-league-ready, and 18-year-old shortstop Isaac Paredes — in addition to three minor-league infielders from Arizona in the Martinez trade.

It shows how desperately the Tigers needed to restock their farm system that they collected five infielders the past two weeks, with the Cubs’ pair especially enticing. Several experts endorsed the deal more enthusiastically than the one with the Diamondbacks, with ESPN prospects guru Keith Law calling the Tigers’ return “very strong.”

“We’re just chipping away,” Avila said. “We’re chipping away at reducing costs and chipping away at adding to our player development, our scouting, our analytics.”

They don’t have much of a choice. In a sense, they’re stuck in a financial cage of their own making. Everyone knew the bill would come due, and when owner Mike Ilitch died in February, there was no longer a pretense of going for it. Christopher Ilitch has tried to protect his father’s legacy, saying a spending reduction isn’t the primary goal, and by declining to sell Verlander cheaply, he backed it up, for now.

But the reality is, a reduction is unavoidable. It’s not a sustainable business model to carry the fourth-highest payroll in baseball and the third-worst record in the AL. The problem is, the Tigers have precisely one big contract they can easily lop off after the season — $16 million owed Anibal Sanchez (erasable with a $5 million buyout). Other salaries already drop off with the departures of Martinez, Francisco Rodriguez, Mike Pelfrey and Mark Lowe.

Some of those deals were gigantic mistakes by Avila, who took over when Dave Dombrowski was abruptly fired two years ago. Dombrowski had just pulled off shrewd deadline moves, dealing David Price and Yoenis Cespedes for a trio of young pitchers, led by new ace Michael Fulmer. The Tigers also have felt the downside of the prospect game, as Daniel Norris and Matthew Boyd have struggled this season.

Tough market

Avila’s deal-making ability remains under question, no doubt. But it’s also apparent the seller’s market hasn’t been strong since he revealed in the offseason his intentions to restructure. The Tigers have to get younger, faster, better defensively, and yes, less expensive. But even high-payroll teams like the Dodgers and Yankees aren’t as willing to be gluttonous. It also didn’t help that the Dodgers, Astros and Nationals have mammoth division leads, and less urgency to upgrade. Two other top relievers — the Orioles’ Zach Britton and the Padres’ Brad Hand — weren’t even dealt at the deadline.

The inconvenient truth is, the Tigers can’t launch a massive rebuild if there’s no market for guys like Verlander, Upton, Miguel Cabrera, Jordan Zimmermann and Victor Martinez. This will be a controlled rebuild, as if in slow motion, theoretically completed over a two- or three-year period with no guarantee of success.

Other than breaking some vague psychological barrier, what would it accomplish to jettison Verlander merely for salary relief? The Tigers aren’t prepared to reinvest in free-agents, so you’d basically be rooting for savings that don’t benefit the roster.

If you’re worried Verlander won’t be as motivated playing out the season, damaging his value even more, that’s not his nature. The last time the Tigers sold pieces in 2015, Verlander was very good after the deadline, determined to prove he wasn’t washed up. He showed it again the second half of last season and nearly won the Cy Young.

Everyone knew this was a possibility when Verlander, Cabrera and others signed their big contracts. The ending wouldn’t be clean and the timetable would be murky. It’s an unsettling consequence, but it happens when attempting to clear sizable land for a sizable rebuild.

Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/bobwojnowski