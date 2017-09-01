Justin Verlander's trade to Astros ends an era in Detroit
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Justin Verlander waves his hat to the crowd after his
Buy Photo
Justin Verlander waves his hat to the crowd after his first no-hitter, this one at Comerica Park in Detroit against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander acknowledges
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander acknowledges the crowd after throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, May 7, 2011. This was Verlander's second career no-hitter.  Darren Calabrese, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has water thrown
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander has water thrown on him after throwing a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Saturday, May 7, 2011. Verlander had a perfect game going into the eighth inning. He walked J.P. Arencibia with one out in the eighth.  Darren Calabrese, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrates in the locker room after the Tigers advanced to the World Series by defeating the New York Yankees in game four of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park in Detroit, October 18, 2012.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander snarls while he delivers a pitch against
Justin Verlander snarls while he delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in Game three of the 2013 ALCS series.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A young Justin Verlander watches a game from the dugout
A young Justin Verlander watches a game from the dugout at Comerica Park in 2006.  Steve Perez, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander walks past the fan
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander walks past the fan access area on his way to have his picture taken for the Tigers annual spring training photo day at Tiger Town in Lakeland, Florida on Saturday, February 24, 2007.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander's very public dating relationship
Justin Verlander's very public dating relationship with model Kate Upton, seen here at the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in 2016 brought a little bit of glamour to the sports landscape in Detroit. The couple is now engaged.  Frazer Harrison, Getty Images for LACMA
Fullscreen
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch pumps his fist as he congratulates
Tigers owner Mike Ilitch pumps his fist as he congratulates Tigers ace pitcher Justin Verlander during the clubhouse celebration after the Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game Five of the ALDS to advance to face the Texas Rangers in the ALCS.on October 6, 2011.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers ace Justin Verlander, winner of Game Three,
Tigers ace Justin Verlander, winner of Game Three, puffs a cigar during the clubhouse celebration with his girlfriend Emily Yuen after the Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game Five of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Thursday, October 6, 2011.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers ace Justin Verlander puffs a cigar in the visitors
Buy Photo
Tigers ace Justin Verlander puffs a cigar in the visitors clubhouse at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx after the Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-2 in Game Five of the ALDS to advance to face the Texas Rangers in the 2011 ALCS.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' pitcher Justin Verlander waves to the crowd
Tigers' pitcher Justin Verlander waves to the crowd after throwing a shut-out and almost no-hitter in the ninth inning against the Angels on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2015.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander celebrates a sweep of the New York
Justin Verlander celebrates a sweep of the New York Yankees and a trip to the World Series in 2012.  Todd McInturf, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tiger's manager Jim Leyland gets pitcher Justin
Detroit Tiger's manager Jim Leyland gets pitcher Justin Verlander laughing at Spring Training in Lakeland in 2006.  Morris Richardson II, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Covered in something like whip cream Justin Verlander
Covered in something like whip cream Justin Verlander waves to the Comerica Park crowd after pitching a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander waves to the fans as the Detroit Tigers
Justin Verlander waves to the fans as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees in game 4 of the ALCS to advance to the 2012 World Series.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander gets rocked in a game one World Series
Justin Verlander gets rocked in a game one World Series loss to the San Francisco Giants in 2012.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander clowns with Miguel Cabrera's hat during
Justin Verlander clowns with Miguel Cabrera's hat during an interview as the Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees to advance to the 2012 World Series.  Elizabeth Conley, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers starter Justin Verlander delivers the first
Tigers starter Justin Verlander delivers the first pitch of Game 3 of the 2013 ALCS, a strike to Red Sox batter Jacoby Ellsbury, at Comerica Park in Detroit.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander draws a crowd of admiring
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander draws a crowd of admiring young fans during a 2007 spring training game in Lakeland Florida.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger starting pitcher Justin Verlander pitches against
Buy Photo
Tiger starting pitcher Justin Verlander pitches against the Kansas City Royals in 2011.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
(caption) Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander laughs as
(caption) Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander laughs as skipper Jim Leyland relays a joke he told during his press conference earlier in the day. Leyland told reporters that a professor from an un-named New York college told messaged him that he should start Jose Valverde, pitch him five innnings, then have Verlander finish the game. *** Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Doug Fister faces New York Yankees rookie starter Ivan Nova in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York. Photos taken on Thursday, October 6, 2011. ( John T. Greilick / The Detroit News )  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, know for his
Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, know for his love of sports cars, looks over a 1951 Le Sabre Concept two seater convertable at the GM Heritage Center in Sterling Heights, Michigan on January 22, 2016.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Justin Verlander poses on photo day at spring training
Justin Verlander poses on photo day at spring training in 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander jokes around with Lions
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander jokes around with Lions mascot Roary on the sidelines before a Lions game at Ford Field in 2016.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander works in the
Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fourth inning. Detroit Tigers vs Los Angeles Angels of Annaheim at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 26, 2016.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From right, J.J. MacDonald, 8, and Mary Jane Vance,
Buy Photo
From right, J.J. MacDonald, 8, and Mary Jane Vance, 9, both of Taylor cheer after they participate in a dance off with Tigers' Justin Verlander during the Tigers Winter Caravan event at Clarenceville High School in Livonia, Mich. on Jan. 19, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit starting pitcher Justin Verlander waits to
Detroit starting pitcher Justin Verlander waits to be introduced during his final home opener at Comerica Park, in Detroit, April 7, 2017.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitches against the
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitches against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Supermodel and actress Kate Upton and her fiancee Justin
Buy Photo
Supermodel and actress Kate Upton and her fiancee Justin Verlander try on Marine rucksacks and helmets after a 'Marine Week' workout for Kate at the Wayne State University football field in Detroit, Michigan on August 22, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers players including Justin Verlander on left,
Buy Photo
Tigers players including Justin Verlander on left, mob pitch hitter Don Kelly after he hit sacrifice fly to break a tie and beat Oakland in game 2 of the ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan on October 7, 2012.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers ace Justin Verlander rears back to throw a 91-mph
Buy Photo
Tigers ace Justin Verlander rears back to throw a 91-mph strike to Red Sox lead off batter Jacoby Ellsbury for the first pitch of the 2012 baseball season.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers Opening Day starter Justin Verlander strikes
Buy Photo
Tigers Opening Day starter Justin Verlander strikes out Red Sox batter Ryan Sweeney in the seventh inning. Verlander pitched eight scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing just two hits and a walk at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, April 5, 2012.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander tips his cap to the
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander tips his cap to the fans after pitching eight innings allowing one hit against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 9, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitches in a game with
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander pitches in a game with the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander on Tigers photo day
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander on Tigers photo day at Tigertown in Lakeland, Fla. on Feb. 19, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' Justin Verlander presents Michael Fulmer with
Tigers' Justin Verlander presents Michael Fulmer with the Rookie of the Year award before the game at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 11, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the sixth
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher
Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, left, talks with pitcher Justin Verlander in the eighth inning in the game with the White Sox at Comerica Park in Detroit on April 29, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander takes batting practice
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander takes batting practice before the game in preparation for his upcoming start in Arizona. Photos taken at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 3, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander heads to the dugout
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander heads to the dugout during the game with the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, right, congratulates
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, right, congratulates Alex Avila after Avila makes a catch in foul territory to end the top of the seventh inning in the game with the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander congratulates Miguel
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander congratulates Miguel Cabrera, right, after his three-run home run in the third inning with the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fifth
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fifth inning with the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook is congratulated
Tigers center fielder Mikie Mahtook is congratulated by Justin Verlander, right, after Mahtook made a catch to end the top of the fifth inning with the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on June 27, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
From right, Tigers pitchers Justin Verlander, Michael
From right, Tigers pitchers Justin Verlander, Michael Fulmer and Jordan Zimmermann in the second inning with the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the third
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the third inning with the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park in Detroit on May 20, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, in the dugout
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander, left, in the dugout in the seventh inning with the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the first
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 9, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in the dugout in the
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander in the dugout in the fourth inning of the game with the Houston Astros at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 29, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fourth
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fourth inning in the game with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 9, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fifth
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander works in the fifth inning in the game with the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park in Detroit on Aug. 9, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander smiles after Matthew
Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander smiles after Matthew Boyd stumbled a little entering the dugout and it cracked everyone up in the eighth inning.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

    Detroit — He was a rarity and a novelty, a homegrown star who became appointment viewing, a power pitcher who knew the line between competitiveness and showmanship, and drew it for more than a decade.

    Justin Verlander was great, then not so great, then great again, and his career path was unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

    Unfortunately for Tigers fans, it’s something they may never see again. Verlander was the best pitcher in baseball for a stretch, and the best pitcher in franchise history. He won the Cy Young and MVP in 2011, pitched in two World Series, threw two no-hitters, and put fans on no-hit alert way too many times to count.

    Now he’s off to Houston to try to win a World Series for a city and a team that could desperately use a boost, and in cases like this, you don’t realize what you had until it’s gone. Detroit had a star who had it all, from the fierce mentality, to the model girlfriend, to the charisma and the commitment. Along with Miguel Cabrera, the Tigers employed two of baseball’s biggest names, and now Cabrera is left to piece together what’s left as the franchise enters a painful, full-on rebuild.

    GM Al Avila called the Verlander trade at the midnight hour Thursday “sad but necessary,” and it was. So was the deal earlier in the day that sent Justin Upton to the Angels. The Tigers’ contention viability expired at least a year ago, yet it didn’t feel official until Verlander, 34, departed. Fittingly, he helped the team right to the end.

    By turning around his season — 2.41 ERA and .906 WHIP since the All-Star break — he made himself attractive again to suitors, even with $56 million on his contract the next two years. By publicly remaining committed and not demanding to be traded, and displaying his old dominance, he preserved some of the Tigers’ leverage. Avila responded with a fine return, landing three of the top 11 players from the Astros’ rich farm system, including 19-year-old pitcher Franklin Perez, who immediately becomes the Tigers’ top prospect.

    “Because we were prepared to keep JV for the remainder of his contract, when you have that alternative, you can stand pat and say, this is what we want,” Avila said Friday. “Obviously, his performance was a big help.”

    A Detroit icon

    At the final minute, Verlander waived his no-trade clause for a destination that likely wasn’t his first preference, but should suit him very well. The Astros are young and talented, with the best record in the AL, and he instantly raises their championship odds. When the playoffs begin, prepare for the image of a determined, stubble-faced Verlander trying to help lift a storm-ravaged city.

    It could be a remarkable story. It’s just no longer Detroit’s story, and that’s what hits fans in the gut. Verlander would’ve been lost in the messy transition here, and perhaps that makes it easier for fans to accept. The Tigers’ deterioration reduced the normal pushback you’d expect when an icon leaves town.

    Ultimately, it wasn’t just a salary dump, and that’s important. The Tigers reportedly are even paying $8 million per year on Verlander’s contract. That upped the return and made it more palatable, but no less historic.

    Verlander was the Tigers’ most-enduring star since Alan Trammell and Lou Whitaker, and before that, Al Kaline. If he’s not yet a Hall of Famer, he’s trending that way, and if he makes it, it seems certain he’d go in as a Tiger. In 13 seasons here, he was 183-144 with a 3.49 ERA and six All-Star appearances.

    In this city, he was not quite Steve Yzerman or Isiah Thomas, who won championships, but he had that aura. Athletes with that type of competitive spirit and edgy intellect — performers as well as leaders — don’t show up very often.

    It wasn’t just the 100-mph fastball or the icy glare. It was the flair, the 98-mph heater on his final pitch in the eighth inning of a close game, to show he still had it.

    ‘One of the best’

    “Houston’s getting one of the best pitchers in the game, a guy that’s a bulldog, someone who takes the ball every five days and is gonna give you 115 pitches basically every time out,” Ian Kinsler said. “I think that’s what the fans hopefully miss, a guy that’s gonna give you everything he has.”

    There were the dominant years from 2006-12, then the struggles from 2013-15, as he recovered from hernia surgery and had to adjust his mechanics. But he always scoffed at those who said he’d have to bow to age, alter his style, refine his form. At times he challenged fans and media, almost as a way to challenge himself, and once again this season, it worked.

    Since his slow first half, he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the Astros finally came around to recognizing it. They hadn’t fortified their rotation as other contenders had, and Verlander’s rebound forced them to reconsider.

    It took an extra month after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline to convince all sides. The sentiments were apparent pretty much every time Verlander pitched, that it might be his last as a Tiger. Following his final start before the first deadline, he acknowledged the fans’ standing ovation.

    “It was very nice, I felt it, I heard it,” Verlander said then. “These fans have been nothing but stellar to me my entire career. Hopefully they can say the same about me.”

    Stellar and steely, he stirred it up like few athletes ever have around here. It didn’t result in a championship, which is too bad. But for Tigers fans, it was a helluva show.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @bobwojnowski

    1 LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE