Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski and Angelique S. Chengelis break down Michigan's 33-17 victory over Florida. Detroit News

LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE

Arlington, Texas — The opening test for Michigan’s defense? Not a problem, and frankly, not a surprise. We tried to warn you, Michigan has been stocking fast, athletic players primed for an opportunity.

The opening test for Michigan’s quarterback? OK, that was a problem, and frankly, a bit of a surprise. Wilton Speight is in his second season as the starter, and once again showed why he wins the job, but is often challenged.

Michigan’s 33-17 dismantling of Florida bodes well for the season, as long as the youngsters on defense don’t think they have it all figured out. But the early narrative is apparent — the defense will compensate for the offense — and it’s up to Speight to change it.

Jim Harbaugh certainly isn’t going to bail on Speight, and he shouldn’t. He probably can’t. But here comes the most obvious commentary ever: Speight can’t make gigantic mistakes and keep the job forever. Florida’s defense was good but his inaccuracy was troubling, with more work to do than expected.

Harbaugh yanked his junior quarterback after back-to-back interception returns for touchdowns, and John O’Korn provided more of a pause than a spark. The Wolverines need Speight for his big arm, his size, his experience and his knack for evading a pass rush. They also need him for his composure, and after that awful start, he showed it.

By the end, I don’t think Harbaugh and the coaching staff were overly discouraged by Speight. Concerned? Sure.

Wojo: UM’s young guys on 'D' flex their strength

“It’s always astonished me with quarterbacks,” Harbaugh said. “It really is a sign when a quarterback can have something go really bad and come back from it. … A lot of guys go into the tank. The really good ones got the ability to start the second half and reset like that didn’t happen in the first half. But sometimes it gets so horrifying, some guys just can’t bounce back from it.”

Unraveling commenced

It doesn’t get much more horrifying than this. With Michigan leading 10-3 in the second quarter, Speight threw a deep middle pass that was high and glanced off Kekoa Crawford’s hands. It was picked off by Duke Dawson and returned 48 yards for the tying touchdown.

On Speight’s next pass, he wildly overthrew Grant Perry, and it was picked off by CJ Henderson and returned 41 yards for a touchdown. Despite defensive domination by the Wolverines, they trailed 17-10, and it seemed as if their entire early-season fortunes were teetering.

In a way, they were for Speight. He sat the next two series for O’Korn, as Harbaugh tried to settle his starter down. At halftime, the seriousness of the situation was made clear.

“Basically, (Harbaugh) was just telling me that the vibe of the team is following me, and I can’t go out there and hang my head or have a bad attitude because people feed off this position,” Speight said. “Coach Pep (Hamilton) and Coach Harbaugh said, your next move is crucial, and it can go two ways. And I made sure it went in a positive direction.”

Michigan: Five things we learned

One way would’ve been for Harbaugh to go back to O’Korn, or even try redshirt freshman Brandon Peters. But it must have been apparent in training camp that Peters wasn’t ready, and O’Korn’s pocket presence isn’t ideal.

Michigan 33, Florida 17
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates
University of Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter of the 33-17 victory over the Florida Gators at The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida
Michigan's' Chase Winovich knocks the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaires' hands with Michigan recovering and scoring the touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete
Buy Photo
An apparent Jim Harbaugh fan shows his pride complete with Florida Gator during the 33-17 Michigan victory over Florida.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball
Florida quarterback Felepe Franks fumbles the ball with Michigan's Rashan Gary diving for the recover but pushes the ball back into the arms of Franks, who retains possession in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended
Buy Photo
Michigans' Brandon Watson punches away the ball intended for Florida receiver Freddie Swain in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight breaks free of Gators' Taven Bryan and scrambles for a first down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception
Michigan's Kekoa Crawford can't hang onto a reception with Florida's Duke Dawson defending in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along
Buy Photo
Michigans' Tarik Black pulls down a reception along the sidelines in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running
Buy Photo
Michigans' Carlo Kemp helps bring down Florida running back Lamical Perine, for a price, in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the
Buy Photo
Michigan's Ty Isaac runs for a first-down gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in
Buy Photo
Michigan's' Kekoa Crawford pulls in a reception in the end zone, but a penalty nullifies the touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to
Michigan's Wilton Speight celebrates a touchdown to receiver Tarik Black in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball
Michigan'sTarik Black can't pull in a bobbling ball along the sidelines in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco
Michigan's' Chris Evans breaks free of Florida's Marco Wilson and Nick Washington for a long first-down run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines
Buy Photo
Michigan fans celebrate, in unique ways, as the Wolverines lead over the Gators appears safe late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin kicks a field goal in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas'
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn is tripped up by Floridas' Jachai Polite in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense
Buy Photo
Michigans' Ben Bredeson holds off Floridas' defense as quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for
Buy Photo
Floridas' Feleipe Franks trips and downs himself for a loss in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback
Florida's C.J. Henderson intercepts Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight's pass and takes it into the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for
Michigan's Lavert Hill breaks up a pass intended for Florida's' Josh Hammond in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback
Michigan's Josh Metellus forces Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks to fumble with the Wolverines recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Ty Isaac has Foridas' C.U. Henderson heading the wrong way as he makes a move and gets past the defender in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the
Michigan's Lawrence Marshall crawls to recover the fumble by Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, right, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going
Michigan running back Ty Isaac gets some air going for extra yardage before being brought down by Florida's Chauncey Gardner, Jr. in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner,
Michigan running back Ty Isaac breaks around the corner, just out of the grasp of Florida's Jeremiah Moon, in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is sacked by Michigan's Mike McCray, under the pile, and Khaleke Hudson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in
Buy Photo
A fan in the crowd shows his Michigan pride late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida
Michigan's Rashan Gary puts some pressure on Florida quarterback Malik Zaire in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception
Michigan's Lavert Hill almost pulls down an interception with teammate Khaleke Hudson looking for the ball in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Chris Evans picks up a first down before being hauled down along the sidelines by Florida' Nick Washington in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass
Buy Photo
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight throws a long pass to tight end Nick Eubanks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks readies his hands for a first-down reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells out to the field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines
Buy Photo
Florida Gators head coach Jim McElwain on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Michigan punter Will Hart kicks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end
Buy Photo
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after
Florida quarterback Malik Zaire loses the ball after running into teammate Brett Heggie, with Florida recovering for a loss late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball
Michigan's Noah Furbush dives on top of the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown after teammate Chase Winovich, bottom, knocked the ball out of Florida quarterback Malik Zaire's hands late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan
Buy Photo
Brittany Anzivino and Chris Hankinson show their Michigan pride as they make their way into AT&T Stadium for Saturday's game against Florida in Arlington, Texas, on Septe. 2, 2017.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight sits on the bench during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball
Buy Photo
Zach Dziedzic, 10, of Wolverine Lake swats away a ball away from Aaron Henry, 10, of Arkansas as they play ball outside of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone
Michigan running back Chris Evans points to someone in the crowd from the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville
Buy Photo
Chris Hankinson of Grand Haven and Shawn Brown of Gainesville may have family ties but not school ties as the two cousins arrive for the Michigan vs. Florida game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight and running back Chris Evans, wearing an interesting warm-up uniform, before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from
Buy Photo
Kaiden Murphy,12, and dad Ben Murphy, originally from Kalamazoo, are apparently ready for battle as they strike a pose in front of AT&T Stadium before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique
Michigan running back Chris Evans, wearing a unique warm-up uniform, runs out a reception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate
Buy Photo
University of Michigan vs. Florida in The Advocate Classic at AT & T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh throws the ball with Garrett Moores before warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new
Buy Photo
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin warms up wearing the new uniforms for todays game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh chats on the phone as players head out to warm up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight heads out onto the field for warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn
Buy Photo
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches kicker Quinn Nordin during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    So here came the first crucial drive of the second half, and Speight’s necessary response. He was accurate and poised, completing five of seven as Michigan marched 75 yards for a touchdown and a 20-17 lead. The signature throw was a perfect 28-yarder to Perry between defenders to the Florida 10.

    That’s what Harbaugh had to see, and exactly what Speight had to show. With upcoming home games against Cincinnati and Air Force, there’s no excuse if he doesn’t keep it going.

    “Wilton went back in calm, played within the offense and played to his talent, which is a lot of talent,” Harbaugh said. “He throws extremely accurate, and a couple of the high balls, that’s out of character. I thought he did a good job reeling it back and getting under control.”

    Alarming gaffes

    This is the appeal of Speight, that he’s tough enough to shake off just about anything. This is the concern about Speight, that he’s prone to huge mistakes that require shaking off.

    He threw two interceptions at Ohio State last season, including one returned for a touchdown. On the first snap of his career against Hawaii, he threw an interception. Overall last season, Speight was very effective — 61.6 completion percentage, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions — although a few big moments snagged him, and a shoulder injury definitely hampered him.

    Now healthy, he needs to show more on a regular basis. If not, the coaching staff likely won’t just settle for admirable bounce-back ability.

    “I think certain people thought I might have just gone in a shell,” Speight said Saturday. “The first pick, we just couldn’t connect with Kekoa, and I wasn’t going to get down about that. I kind of kicked myself for the second one because it was completely my fault. But going into halftime, I really completely blocked it out, did not remember it whatsoever.”

    Florida running back's words fire up Michigan's 'D'

    It helped that Michigan displayed a solid running game, and the revamped offensive line held up well against Florida’s talented defensive front. Speight completed 11 of 25 passes for 181 yards and was sacked three times, but on the interceptions, he wasn’t under intense pressure. The Gators didn’t provide much push on either side, and Jim McElwain liberally dropped the word “whooped” in his news conference.

    Florida was missing 10 players due to suspension, but not key defensive guys. And lest anyone forget, Michigan was missing 10 defensive starters from last season, although after this smothering performance, I doubt that angle gets touted anymore.

    The primary variable going forward is Speight, who might have found his big-play receiver in freshman Tarik Black. As an experienced player, Speight has to lead the way, and he knows it. And Harbaugh will keep pushing it.

    “There’s really good things to learn from it,” Harbaugh said. “There’s things we can do better. We’ll address them and see if we can’t get there.”

    Speight will have to get there, to a more-comfortable place, for Michigan to go anywhere special. A knack for getting out of trouble is a fine trait. Avoiding trouble is a better one.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

    LINKEDIN 2 COMMENTMORE