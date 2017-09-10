Lions 35, Cardinals 23
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings in a diving 45-yard touchdown reception in front of Cardinals'Justin Bethel late in the fourth quarter of the 35-23 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on September 10, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel brings down Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with
Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel celebrates with Ezekiel Ansah after Zettel's sack of Cardinal quarterback Carson Palmer in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golliday can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Cardinals' Justin Bethel defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn
Lions' Tavon Wilson greets Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams in the lane at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with
Cardinals' J.J. Nelson brings down a reception with Lions' Kevin Lawson defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffford throws in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works his way through the Cardinals' defense after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah runs through a hole for positive yardage in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay goes up over Cardinals' Justin Behel and brings down a touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay celebrates with teammates after his first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center,
Lions rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay, center, celebrating with Travis Swanson and Graham Glasgow, points to quarterback Matthew Stafford after his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and rookie wide receiver Kenny Golladay come together after Golliday's first NFL regular season touchdown in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals'
Lions' Kevin Lawson can't catch up with Cardinals' Andre Ellington, who pulls in a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception
Lions cornerback Darius Slay knocks away a reception to Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald on third down, forcing Arizona to kick it away in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals'
Buy Photo
Lions' Golden Tate brings in a reception under Cardinals' Tyvon Branch late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer is brought down by Lions' A'Shawn Robinsonon on a throw that is intercepted by safety Miles Killebrew and taken into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into
Lions safety Miles Killebrew takes a pick-six into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew
Lions' Jarrad Davis, Ezekiel Ansah and Miles Killebrew celebrate in the end zone after Killebrew's pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford lets out a howl as he welcomes safety Miles Killebrew back to the sidelines after intercepting a Cardinals pass and taking it into the end zone for a pick-six late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty but that still doesn't stop Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga from bringing down Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer to the ground late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty
Cardinals' Mike Iupati gets called for a holding penalty but that still doesn't stop Lions' Jeremiah Valoaga from bringing down Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer to the ground late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking
Lions' Tavon Wilson gets a hand in the mix, knocking the ball away from Cardinals' John Brown after he had it in his hands to stop the two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick and the newest member of the Lions' family, Theo Riddick Jr., 5 months old on the field after the Lions' victory.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball
Buy Photo
Cardinals running back David Johnson fumbles the ball but Arizona is able to recover in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals'
Lions' Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Cardinals' David Johnson in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the
Lions' Tavon Wilson pulls in an interception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after
Lions' Tavon Wilson celebrates with teammates after his first-quarter interception.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has Cardinals' Justin Bethel in his sights after Bethel's interception of a Matthew Stafford pass but can't bring him down in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals'
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford heads back to the sidelines after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who
Lions special teams, including Miles Killebrew who slams Cardinals' Josh Bynes, during a punt in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during
Lions Cheerleaders entertain the Detroit crowd during a break in the action in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown
Cardinals' John Brown can only look on as an overthrown pass goes over his head and is intercepted by Lions' Glover Quin in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Glover Quin brings back an interception intended
Buy Photo
Lions Glover Quin brings back an interception intended for Cardinals' John Brown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard and brought down by Cardinals' Tyvon Branch after a first down scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford signals for a first down after getting brought down after a long scramble in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by
Buy Photo
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah is brought down by Cardinals' Chandler Jones in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate
Buy Photo
Lions' Charles Washington and Tavon Wilson celebrate after Washington hammers a Cardinals special teams players on a punt return in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals'
Buy Photo
Some how Lions Matthew Stafford gets away from Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field for a first down in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford tries tossing a ball up to a receiver under pressure on an incompletion in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second
Buy Photo
Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running
Buy Photo
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald makes a running reception over Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the
Buy Photo
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. makes a reception along the Arizona sideline with Cardinals' Antoine Bethea defending in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater punts in the third quarter. Prater had to do double duty after punter Kasey Redfern left the field on a cart after being tackled in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a
Buy Photo
Lions Cheerleaders entertain Detroit fans during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick stretches out and gets into the end zone, without a knee hitting the turf, in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after
Buy Photo
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Theo Riddick strut after Riddick's diving touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack and runs out of the pile in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone
Lions punter Kasey Redfern runs out of the end zone after losing the ball during a punt in the first quarter. Redfern left the field on a cart after that play.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in a cart after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in
Lions punter Kasey Redfern is taken off the field in a cart after being injured in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford avoids the sack by the Cardinals' Chandler Jones and heads up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down
Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham can't pull down a reception in the end zone with Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis, left, and safety Glover Quin defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal
Lions kicker Matt Prater boots a 58-yard field goal to get the Lions to within 10-9 just before halftime.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a touchdown reception with Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and head coach Jim Caldwell, right, talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother,
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions vice chair Bill Ford Jr. and his mother, owner, Martha Ford are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game
Buy Photo
Lions fans line up for the 2017 season-opening game against the Arizona Cardinals.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown
Buy Photo
Former Lions players Cory Schlesinger and Lomas Brown are on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and head coach Jim Caldwell talk on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford and general manager Bob Quinn talk before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an
Buy Photo
Former Detroit Lions defensive back Lem Barney, an NFL Hall of Famer, blows out a cupcake with the Lions mascot Roary to celebrate Barney's 72nd birthday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head
Buy Photo
The Arizona Cardinals head past a giant MGM Lions head on their way to the field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — For opening rides, this was as crazy as it gets. The Lions went from reeling to rolling in such a flash, it was hard to keep up.

    One moment they were committing so many blunders, the crowd was booing. The next moment, they were racing unimpeded into the end zone from every direction. It was all on display, from the young talent to the veteran quarterback to a defense that played as if in a fury.

    Matthew Stafford turned it around and the defense absolutely turned it on, and the Lions swiped a 35-23 victory over the Cardinals in the season-opener Sunday at Ford Field. This was inexplicable for a few reasons, but mainly because the Lions first showed what they can’t be, and then showed what they could be.

    They unleashed a month’s worth of big plays just in the fourth quarter, including a pair of touchdown passes to rookie Kenny Golladay and a 35-yard interception return by Miles Killebrew. That was after they unleashed a month’s worth of mistakes in the first quarter, including an 82-yard interception return by Arizona’s Justin Bethel on Stafford’s first pass of the season.

    First flub

    “Not fun,” Stafford said with a wry smile. “I’m not fired up having to try to make a tackle on the first pass I throw. But I’ve thrown interceptions in this league and I’ll probably throw another one. We just kept our heads down and kept plugging.”

    This is what the Lions showed at times last season, with eight comeback victories while making the playoffs. They didn’t lose that edge, although they wouldn’t mind losing the sloppy edge.

    Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: D-line, secondary shine

    At the start, they committed penalties, botched a punt, lost punter Kasey Redfern to injury, blew an extra point, flubbed a kickoff return and generally played as if in a fog. But here’s why they came back against a team with the No. 2 defense in the NFL last season and one of the best all-around backs in David Johnson: Because the defense kept it close long enough for Stafford to break it open.

    “One of the things you don’t want to do is, you don’t want to completely implode,” Jim Caldwell said. “Which coaches can very easily do with a group, if you’re not settled. And we had a multitude of issues that popped up. But the great thing about it is, our team showed resiliency. You find some teams in cases like that, they’ll be down 28-0 after the first quarter. Our defense played well, they didn’t lose their poise, they hung in there.”

    That’s been a trademark under Caldwell and Stafford, although this was a bit different. We spent the entire offseason wondering who would make impact plays on defense, and for one afternoon, the answer was, well, everybody.

    The Lions intercepted three passes — Killebrew, Glover Quin, Tavon Wilson — and could’ve had three more, and rookie linebacker Jarrad Davis recovered a fumble. Cardinals veteran quarterback Carson Palmer was under fairly constant pressure, although sacked only once.

    Prater's punting duties take on footnote in time

    This was about busting trends, and perhaps starting new ones. The Lions had lost seven in a row to Arizona. They forced 14 turnovers all of last season, and collected four in this one.

    It was bizarre, because the 37-year-old Palmer was firing passes directly to Lions defenders, although he was feeling heat. Johnson ran for only 23 yards and caught six passes for 68 yards before leaving with an injury.

    “I try to preach to the guys all the time — interceptions don’t come from doing something spectacular,” Quin said. “Nine times out of 10, if you just do your job and be in the spot you’re supposed to be in and hustle, interceptions will come to you.”

    Equally putrid

    That’s pretty much how it went. The first half was awful, frankly, on both sides, as Arizona took a 10-9 lead. It was 17-9 late in the third before Davis scooped up a Johnson fumble, knocked loose by A’Shawn Robinson, and the rally was on.

    Say what you will about the Lions’ perceived strengths and weaknesses, but they don’t panic, and Stafford usually finds his way back to his key receivers. Golladay, the semi-celebrated rookie, wasn’t noticeable early, then caught 10- and 45-yard touchdown passes on consecutive fourth-quarter drives.

    Rogers: Zettel, Ledbetter fuel Lions’ pass rush

    Golden Tate was knocked off his route on Stafford’s first pass of the game, resulting in the interception. By the end, he was the most-dependable target, with 10 catches for 107 yards.

    “We just needed to settle down because we got a bunch of great players, we got some great coaches, we got a fantastic quarterback,” Tate said. “We just need to be us. It didn’t take anything extraordinary, we just need to do our jobs. … We were making some knucklehead mistakes, but we knew once we settle in, we can move the ball with the best of them.”

    That’s the spoken plan this season, to move the ball frequently with Stafford and his array of receivers.

    It’s been more of an unspoken plan with an unproven defense of unknown play-making ability. In this one, Davis led the team with nine tackles and Anthony Zettel was a disrupter with two tackles for loss.

    The game was like two major tests in one. It was the opener, so the Lions showed nerves. And then it got ugly, and the Lions showed nerve. When it was over, they felt they showed all aspects of what they can be.

    “I mean, you guys have seen this team before,” Caldwell said with a smile. “Number one, I know we’re young because we made a whole bunch of young mistakes. Number two, I think the core guys still have that same sort of fight in them regardless of the circumstances. They’ll fight you to the end and get it done, and it’s always good to see them again display that.”

    We saw it all in one frantic afternoon. It was an unexpected wild ride, and if this is what it’s going to be like, you’d better buckle up, and hope the Lions keep buckling down.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE