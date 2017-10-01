Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

The Lions moved to 3-1 on the season with a gritty, grind-it-out road victory over their division rival.

1 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE

Minneapolis — If this is how they have to do it, well, this is how they’ll do it. And the Lions look increasingly capable of doing it this way, a more brutally effective way.

They did it Sunday with a banging defense and a running game that was more than an afterthought. They went on the road and outslugged a physical opponent again, and when a play had to be made in the closing minutes, the Lions got two spectacular ones from their defense.

See the ball, punch the ball, knock the opponent out. That’s what the Lions did on the clinching play in their 14-7 victory over the Vikings, and that’s what their defense is doing more and more, perhaps redefining what this team is about.

It used to be, if Matthew Stafford wasn’t making miraculous throws in frantic fourth quarters, the Lions weren’t winning. Well, Stafford didn’t do much Sunday, smothered by Minnesota’s defense, and then the strangest thing happened. The Lions defense — missing two starting linebackers — out-smothered the Vikings, who were using backup quarterback Case Keenum, then lost star rookie runner Dalvin Cook to a knee injury.

No mercy, only mayhem from the Lions. They recovered three fumbles, none bigger than a classic dislodge by Glover Quin, who punched the ball out of Adam Thielen’s arms as the Vikings receiver was completing an 11-yard gain to the Lions’ 45 with 1:43 left. Out of timeouts, the Vikings were done, undone by a relentless Lions defense doing things nobody expected before the season began.

Well, almost nobody.

2017 LIONS SCHEDULE 

“Everybody threw us under the bus at the beginning of the year, because you guys don’t live the life we live, you’re not in the locker room with us, you’re not on the practice field with us,” said Anthony Zettel, who collected two sacks and has four this season. “So you guys are slowly starting to realize we have a tough group. … We’re just tough, gritty. We get after it. Everybody’s now pulling in the right direction, and we refuse to lose.”

Frankly, if not for the bizarre touchdown-no-touchdown finish against the Falcons last week, they’d be 4-0. They’re 3-1, with two victories on the road, and nary a single one required late Stafford magic.

Don’t get me wrong. The Lions need Stafford and the offense to be more productive, but when it isn’t, especially against a defense as stingy as the Vikings, they’re not doomed. This might have been the most impressive ho-hum victory the Lions have recorded in a while, and that’s absolutely a compliment. Offensive players were annoyed they didn’t put the game away sooner. Stafford wasn’t happy with his own performance and was sacked six times.

No satisfaction

But the Lions had other options. In the face of a fierce pass rush, they handed the ball to Ameer Abdullah, who scooted for 94 yards, nearly becoming the first Lions runner in 55 games to top 100. Abdullah wasn’t satisfied, calling the running game “borderline good, not great at all,” a sentiment repeated by several.

“We haven’t really even come close to playing our best football,” Stafford said. “As a defense, we’re playing great, special teams are playing really well. But on offense, we have to get it going a little bit more.”

For all its wobbles Sunday, the Lions’ offense dominated time of possession (36-24 minutes), which speaks to the improved running game, which speaks to the steady character of a team that doesn’t cave to its deficiencies.

Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Plenty of As to go around

The defense looked in trouble against Minnesota when rookie Jarrad Davis was inactive due to a concussion, and linebacker Paul Worrilow left early with a knee injury. The Lions were using guys like Steve Longa and Nick Bellore, and got a tremendous effort from Tahir Whitehead, who recovered two fumbles, including the final one forced by Quin.

The Lions star safety saw Thielen catch the ball and turn upfield, and figured he could blindside him.

“Right then, I knew I was going for the punch,” Quin said. “Lot of times that’s where the punch happens, coming from the backside and they don’t see you.”

Opponents are more likely to see the Lions’ defense coming now. That play wasn’t happenstance or luck, although to be fair, some turnovers are, such as a couple of Matt Ryan interceptions last week, which bounced off Atlanta receivers.

Coughing up the ball

But the Lions now have forced 11 turnovers in four games, compared to 14 all last season. There’s been a stronger emphasis by Jim Caldwell and coordinator Teryl Austin on knocking the ball loose. And the truth is, you only get a chance to knock the ball loose if you’re close to the ballcarrier, and the Lions blanketed the Vikings.

The crowd booed whenever a Lions cornerback, often Darius Slay, harassed a receiver but avoided a penalty. Slay was whistled once, and afterward, the Vikings sounded more frustrated by their inability to get open against the Lions’ deep, aggressive secondary.

Rogers: Lions show mettle after gut-punch defeat

“We knew what they were doing, it’s the same stuff they’ve been doing all year,” Thielen said. “They’re a good defense, they got guys that can play in the back end and they get after the quarterback.”

Simply relying on turnovers isn’t necessarily a strategy, more like the byproduct of a physical style. It’s always been entertaining to watch Stafford-led comebacks, but if the Lions were going to become a sounder team, they had to broaden their identity. Through four games, that’s what appears to be happening.

“We’ve been playing good defense except for a little hiccup in the last game, but other than that, our guys have been hanging in there,” Caldwell said. “We’re taking the ball away, and that’s one of the things that made a tremendous difference. We were able to cause some havoc with our guys knocking the ball loose.”

The first two Minnesota turnovers were their own mistakes — a mishandled handoff on a trick play and Cook’s fumble as he was injured. But the last two moments of havoc — Zettel’s clobbering of Keenum and Quin’s well-timed punch — were all about the Lions.

They won a couple games last year with late defensive heroics, including an interception by Slay, so maybe this wasn’t a transformative way to win. But the more often the Lions do it, it’s looking like an affirmative way to win, and confirmation they can beat you all sorts of places, in all sorts of ways.

Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

Lions 14, Vikings 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah stretches out and launches to the goal line in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front
Lions' T.J. Jones runs it into the end zone in front of Vikings' Xavier Rhodes to pick up the two point conversion and go up 14-7 in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case
Buy Photo
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire
Two Detroit Lions players take a knee as the entire team lock arms during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.
Minnesota Viking cheerleaders during the national anthem.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking
Fire engulfs a dragon head on the bow of the Viking ship rolled out during player introductions.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case
Buy Photo
Lions' Anthony Zettel sacks Viking quarterback Case Keenum late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings
Lions defensive tackle Haloti Ngata pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum out of the pocket in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended
Lion cornerback Nevin Lawson breaks up a pass intended for Vikings receiver Adam Thielen in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his teammates at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah races up the field for a big gain in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after being sacked in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. pulls in a long first-down reception in front of Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford calls out to his teammates at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception
Lions' Golden Tate pulls down a long first down reception over Vikings' Mackensie Alexander in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel comes in hard and sacks Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings'
Lions Anthony Zettel and George Johnson sack Vikings' Case Keenum in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.
LIons Golden Tate works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works up field in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder
Vikings' Stefon Diggs brings in an over-the-shoulder reception for a long first down in front of Lions' Tavon Wilson in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings'
Lions tight end Eric Ebron throws off the Vikings' Eric Kendricks after a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tavon Wilson brings down Vikings' Stefan Diggs in the
Tavon Wilson brings down Vikings' Stefan Diggs in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells works against the Vikings
Lions tight end Darren Fells works against the Vikings defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings
Lions receiver Golden Tate works through the Vikings defense in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown
Lions safety Miles Killebrew breaks up a touchdown reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin
Lions' Tavon Wilson forces the fumble on Vikings' Dalvin Cook with Detroits' Darius Slay looking on and Tahir Whitehead, not shown, recovering in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover
Detroits' Tahir Whitehead battles in the pile to recover a Vikings' fumble in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
Viking cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford felt pressure from
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford felt pressure from Vikings' Everson Griffin in the third quarter as well as throughout the entire game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that
Vikings' Jerk McKinnon can't hang onto a pass that hits his hands with Lions D.J. Hayden defending in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph pulls in a long first down reception on the last Viking offensive drive over Lions' Tahir Whitehead in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case
Lions' Anthony Zettel slams Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to the ground for the sack late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings'
Lions Matthew Stafford throws under pressure from Vikings' Everson Griffen in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against
Lions' Steve Long and Graham Glasgow defend against Vikings' Linval Joseph in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell sees something he doesn't like on the field and calls out to his players in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric
Lions tight end Darren Fells can't stop Vikings' Eric Kendricks from sacking Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions punter Jeff Locke kicks in the fourth quarter.
Lions punter Jeff Locke kicks in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls in a first down reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between
A Lions fan cautiously claps as the tight game between Detroit and Minnesota continues into the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions safety Miles Killebrew pressures Vikings quarterback
Lions safety Miles Killebrew pressures Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead
Lions' Miles Killebrew, with teammate Tahir Whitehead defending, knocks away a pass intended for Vikings'David Morgan in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field
Vikings kicker Kai Forbath misses on a 29 yard field goal in the third quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions'
Vikings' Adam Thielen can only lie there as Lions' Tahir Whitehead recovers the fumble and Detroit runs out the clock for the win late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7
Lions' Darius Slay leaves the field after the 14-7 Detroit victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows
A happy Lions fan, apparently of Viking heritage, shows his Detroit pride after the 14-7 victory over Minnesota.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing
Lions corner back Nevin Lawson leaves the field singing after a 14-7 Detroit victory over the Vikings.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate chats with actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key before the Lions take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team
Buy Photo
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay arrives with the team at U.S. Bank Stadium. Golladay was not dressed during warmups and is not expected to play.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receivers Golden Tate, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jared Abbrederis warm up before Sunday's game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver TJ Jones pulls in a one-handed reception warming up before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight
Buy Photo
Minnesota Vikings legend Ahmad Rashad chats with tight end Kyle Rudolph on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions
Buy Photo
Actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key chats with Lions President Rod Wood wearing a sweet Barry Sanders jersey before the game.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter. NFL Lions vs. Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on October 1, 2017. (Image by Daniel Mears / Detroit News).   Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    1 LINKEDIN 1 COMMENTMORE