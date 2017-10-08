Skip in Skip
Detroit News staff writers analyze Wolverines' 14-10 defeat to Spartans at Michigan Stadium.

Ann Arbor — Michigan has a quarterback issue, an offensive line issue, a passing-game issue. Just as telling, and just as staggering, the Wolverines still have a rivalry issue.

Reports to the contrary, Mark Dantonio is not ceding control of the state to Jim Harbaugh, not anytime soon. The Spartans are right back where they love to be, where they plan to be, in firm control of their rivals. With their 14-10 victory in Michigan Stadium Saturday night, their rebound officially shot way ahead of schedule, and in the process, knocked No. 7 Michigan way off schedule.

You’re tempted to call it an improbable victory, but with eight wins in the past 10 meetings, the Spartans know exactly what they’re doing. They played like they know they own their rivals, exhibiting methodical assertion, while the Wolverines and quarterback John O’Korn simply fell apart, committing five turnovers.

Michigan State basically won the game before the heavy rain came — grabbing a 14-3 halftime lead — so there are no qualifiers. Dantonio was the savvy coach who took no chances once the Spartans took the lead, and waited for the Wolverines to self-destruct.

And oh, did Michigan ever oblige. This is one of the momentous triumphs in Dantonio’s storied career, considering how low the Spartans sank a year ago. And it’s easily the worst loss in Harbaugh’s two-and-a-half seasons here, as he and his staff looked ill-prepared. At the very least, they didn’t properly prepare O’Korn, who made his first start after Wilton Speight suffered a neck injury that reportedly may be season-ending.

Michigan was coming off a bye week, not that you could tell. Michigan had the touted defense — and it was smothering in the second half — but Michigan State’s defense proved to be more opportunistic.

Michigan defense is great but not good enough

It was apparent through four games the Wolverines’ offensive woes weren’t all tied to Speight, and sure enough, in a game that’s all about gritting and grinding, Michigan had nothing to lean on. The right side of its offensive line is a mess, and there’s a lack of big-play potential at receiver and running back. When the running game did start to churn in the second half, Harbaugh and his offensive staff inexplicably decided to let O’Korn throw, as the rain fell harder and harder.

A slippery rock

It made no sense. The Wolverines froze in the moment, as they tend to do against their rivals, and O’Korn uncorked some awful throws. In fact, after the rain began, O’Korn threw interceptions on three consecutive possessions. Why were they so intent on passing when it was clear O’Korn was hampered by the weather and his line and his own limitations?

“Yeah, you could criticize that,” Harbaugh said. “We were trying to run the ball. We were trying to pieces drives together, that’s what we were trying to do.”

You lose the turnover battle 5-0, you have no business even having one last shot, from 37 yards out, as the Wolverines did. When O’Korn’s final pass was knocked down in the end zone, the Spartans celebrated wildly, as if it never, ever gets old.

Michigan State 14, Michigan 10
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback John O'Korn walk across the field looking grim after a rain-drenched, turnover-plagued loss to Michigan State in Ann Arbor, 14-10.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate with the Paul Bunyan trophy after defeating Michigan 14-10.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey get reacquainted with the Paul Bunyan trophy after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones takes
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones takes a moment to himself after the loss to Michigan State.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (left) intercepts
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie (left) intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the fourth quarter. Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) was also in on the play.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie his fourth quarter
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie his fourth quarter interception of a John O'Korn pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Hail Mary pass by Michigan QB John O'Korn falls incomplete
A Hail Mary pass by Michigan QB John O'Korn falls incomplete on the final play of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Rain-soaked Michigan fans realize the game is lost.
Rain-soaked Michigan fans realize the game is lost.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan Marching Band performs just before kickoff
The Michigan Marching Band performs just before kickoff of the first ever night game between Michigan and Michigan State in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell stops Michigan wide
Michigan State safety David Dowell stops Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry at the goal line on a pass play in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill scores on a one-yard
Michigan fullback Khalid Hill scores on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reacts
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reacts after a Michigan State interception in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates on
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates on the visitors sideline after the Spartans picked up a first down late in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans in the student section seem to be enjoying
Michigan fans in the student section seem to be enjoying the heavy rain in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A MSU fans and a pair of Michigan fans have different
A MSU fans and a pair of Michigan fans have different reactions to a dropped pass by Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom on the Wolverines final drive of the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell makes a fourth quarter
Michigan State safety David Dowell makes a fourth quarter interception intended for Michigan tight end Ian Bunting.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball past Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel, left, and defensive back David Long in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is tackled by Michigan State safety Grayson Miller in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to hand off
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn looks to hand off the ball in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Michigan
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Michigan State safety Khari Willis and cornerback Josiah Scott in the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Paul Bunyan trophy is hoisted for the Michigan
The Paul Bunyan trophy is hoisted for the Michigan State fans to see after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State safety David Dowell runs with the football
Michigan State safety David Dowell runs with the football after a third quarter interception.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at the officials during the third quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off to running back Gerald Holmes in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio looks into
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio looks into the storm from the sidelines in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The teams pile on after Michigan State quarterback
The teams pile on after Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke fumbled the ball in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cheerleaders try to take cover during the downpour
Cheerleaders try to take cover during the downpour in the second half.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their victory.
The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their victory.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hands the ball off
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hands the ball off to running back Karan Higdon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, left, and linebacker
Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne, left, and linebacker Joe Bachie tackle Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke rolls over
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke rolls over his own player which allowed for a first down in the fourth quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The last play of the game was a Hail Mary that Michigan
The last play of the game was a Hail Mary that Michigan State managed to deflect away from Michigan.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and
Michigan State long snapper Collin Caflisch (57) and quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) take the celebration to the MSU fans after the Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles after his Spartans beat the Wolverines 14-10 in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon fumbles the ball while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne late in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell (#6) and safety Khari Willis (#27) in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (#14) is congratulated by teammate wide receiver Trishton Jackson after Lewerke ran the ball in for a touchdown in the first quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn scrambles while looking for an open man in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones can't hold onto this pass while under pressure from Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety David Dowell, left, and cornerback Josiah Scott in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry is tackled by Michigan State safety Khari Willis in the second quarter.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. catches a pass over Michigan defenders, including defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. looks down on Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson after catching a long pass in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for a first down, beating Michigan linebacker Noah Furbush in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio congratulates Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol after a Spartans touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and
Michigan State offensive linemen Brian Allen (65) and Kevin Jarvis (75) lead the way for Michigan State running back Madre London to scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to
Michigan State running back LJ Scott (3) waits to congratulate fellow running back Madre London (28) after London scored a touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41)
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens (41) and defensive end Demetrius Cooper sack Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates
Michigan State defensive lineman Gerald Owens celebrates a sack of Michigan quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away
Michigan State running back Madre London breaks away for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a
Michigan State running back Madre London signals a first down after running for a huge gain in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense
Michigan fans look dismayed after the Spartans defense sacked Michigan quarterback John O'Korn late in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke scrambles away from Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (left) and Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke dives for the goal line and a touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit,
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke takes a hit, but crosses the goal line for the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan
Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry runs away from Michigan State safety David Dowell (6) and Michigan State safety Khari Willis (27) for a first down gain on a reception in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian
The Michigan State's offensive line behind center Brian Allen (65) lines up against the Michigan defensive line and nose guard Maurice Hurst (73) in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after
Michigan State linebacker Chris Frey celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan running back Ty Isaac in the first quarter. Frey is congratulated by Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott (22) and Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn warms up before the game, with freshman QB Dylan Mccaffrey looking on.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary jogs on the field before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their
Michigan State players walk past Michigan fans on their way to the field for pregame warm ups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before
Michigan State cheerleaders practice a routine before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before
Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel warms up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary practices with the goal post before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with his team into the stadium before the start of the game against Michigan State University at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, October 7, 2017.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the
Michigan quarterback Wilton Speight walks into the stadium with the team. Speight is not expected to play due to injury.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio arrives to Michigan Stadium with his team.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell
Michigan State fans and family members scream and yell as the team walks off the bus into the stadium.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of
Michigan and Michigan State fans tailgate outside of Michigan Stadium before the game.  David Guralnick / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit
Michigan fans chat with Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit while tailgating before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, October 7, 2017.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes
Michigan fan Emily Hofner, 13, of Northville, makes a nice catch despite competition from her sisters Erica (left), 13, and Grace, 14, (middle) as fans tailgate outside Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and
Long-time University of Michigan employees Jim and Susan Middlemas of Ann Arbor wear their maize and blue proudly before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter
Michigan alum (1976) Russ Gnau holds his granddaughter Reagan Seguin, 18-months, a Michigan State fan, owing to the fact that her mother, Gnau's daughter, Amanda Seguin and father Colin Sequin both graduated from MSU in 2008. The Gnau's have been tailgating at Michigan games for 49 years, but this is young Reagan's first Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses
Livesey George of Ann Arbor, a 2016 UM alum, tosses a football while tailgating outside Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his
Nate Farnsworth of Salt Lake City, Utah carries his four-year-old son Auggie Farnsworth among the tailgate parties outside Michigan Stadium. Farnsworth is a 2004 Michigan alum.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five,
Spartan super fan Johnnie Spirit tries for a low-five, but members of the Michigan dance team are having none of it before the Michigan vs. Michigan State game in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

    It has to be getting old for the Wolverines. Two years ago, they lost here on the miraculous muffed punt. This time, the Spartans did it slightly less painfully, but almost as surprisingly. There was smart play-calling in the first half from Dave Warner, taking advantage of Brian Lewerke’s mobility to knock back Don Brown’s aggressive defense. Lewerke’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Madre London that made it 14-3 was brilliant, as Lewerke faked a sweep handoff to receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. and hit London with a screen pass the other way.

    But even with all Michigan’s enormous gaffes, starting with Ty Isaac’s fumble on the second drive, the Wolverines had a shot. They had it, and they tossed it away.

    After O’Korn’s 17-yard pass to Grant Perry to the 1 set up the touchdown, the Wolverines trailed 14-10 midway through the third quarter. Just then, the rain began to fall and the wind swirled. After a couple ill-advised passes, the Spartans basically shut it down, and Michigan’s defense helped shut them down.

    Niyo: MSU looks like same old Spartans in upset


    But at the precise moment the Wolverines seemed poised to assert themselves, they abandoned the run. Taking over at the 19 with 6:29 left in the third quarter, Karan Higdon ripped off consecutive runs of 5, 6, 6 and 6 yards. It was first down at the 42, and then Michigan started passing.

    A holding penalty pushed them back, and two plays later, O’Korn threw the first of two interceptions to safety David Dowell. Lesson learned? Hardly.

    On his first six passes after the downpour began, O’Korn tossed three interceptions. The Spartans didn’t get a first down in the second half until 2:13 remained, when Lewerke picked up his own fumble and scooted 4 yards on third-and-3, and that’s all they needed.

    Cast adrift

    Maybe Michigan’s coaching staff put too much stock in O’Korn’s fine fill-in effort against Purdue. Or perhaps Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and passing-game coordinator Pep Hamilton need to ask themselves hard questions about game-planning and play-calling. Because in the biggest game of the season so far, O’Korn looked lost.

    “It was obviously, no secret, a torrential downpour,” O’Korn said. “But both teams have to deal with it, no excuses. … We had plenty of opportunities to move the ball. How many turnovers we have? Five? Six? You can’t expect to win when you turn the ball over that many times, and three of them were 100 percent my fault.”

    It’s considered Harbaugh’s specialty, identifying and refining quarterbacks, but Speight was struggling before his injury, and O’Korn finished 16-for-35 with four sacks. The Spartans brought plenty of pressure and O’Korn often felt it before it arrived. That’s where he needs help from the play-calling and the offensive line, which was juggled again.

    Takeaways set the tone for Spartans in victory

    And no, I don’t think there’s an easy fix somewhere on the bench. Just as Speight earned the starter’s job, you have to believe O’Korn was the clear backup over redshirt freshman Brandon Peters. There’s no indication of any change there, and in the aftermath of another tough loss, no sense of panic from the Wolverines.

    “Everyone probably thinks the season is over — it’s not over,” tackle Mason Cole said. “We got a long season left.”

    So do the Spartans, a more-uplifting 4-1 at the moment. After last year’s 3-9 misery, they’ve rebounded with authority. Even in Saturday night’s punt-a-palooza, the Spartans played under control, which comes naturally for them in this rivalry.

    “We’ve done it eight times,” Dantonio said. “Done it eight times, so I don’t know why there’s a lot of doubt.”

    There shouldn’t be, not ever. And with another swift gut-kick, the Spartans did what they do often, planting a fresh batch of doubt in their rivals.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/bobwojnowski

