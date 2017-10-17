Meet the 2017-18 Detroit Pistons
GUARDS: Reggie Jackson — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208.
GUARDS: Reggie Jackson — Age: 27. Ht: 6-3. Wt: 208. 2016 stats: 14.5 ppg, 5.2 apg, 36% 3FG. Analysis: Jackson is healthy and is looking to get back to his 2016 form. His minutes could be limited early until he gets back to 100 percent, but the hub of the Pistons’ offense is the pick-and-roll — and when he’s on, he’s on.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Avery Bradley — Age: 26. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 180. 2016 stats: 16.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: He was second on the Celtics last season in scoring and could be a catalyst on both ends of the court. Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy says his defensive disposition is infectious, which is a huge boost. He'll be one of the offensive focal points.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Ish Smith — Age: 29. Ht: 6-0. Wt: 175. 2016 stats: 9.4 ppg, 5.2 apg, 27% 3FG. Analysis: He has a defined role as a sparkplug off the bench, but if Jackson is slow to get back to form, Smith could see a boost in minutes. He was the Pistons' most consistent player in the preseason — and that could carry over.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Langston Galloway — Age: 25. Ht: 6-2. Wt: 200. 2016 stats: 7.9 ppg, 1.3 apg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: A versatile combo guard, Galloway will find his way into the rotation if he continues to shoot well from beyond the arc. He shot well in the preseason and is valuable insurance as the third point guard.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Luke Kennard — Age: 21. Ht: 6-6. Wt: 206. 2016 stats (Duke): 19.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 44% 3FG. Analysis: The rookie first-round pick has been better inside the arc than beyond it, but has had a steep learning curve on defense. He'll see some playing time, but will get more if he learns quickly and defends and shoots better.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
FORWARDS: Stanley Johnson — Age: 21. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 245. 2016 stats: 4.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: He’s likely to get the spot as starting small forward and with the increased minutes, he could have a bounce-back season. With the starting group, he won't have to be a bulk scorer and fits nicely on the defensive end with Bradley.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Tobias Harris — Age: 25. Ht: 6-9. Wt: 235. 2016 stats: 16.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 35% 3FG. Analysis: He's slotted to play a little out of position as the power forward; likewise he's a mismatch on the offensive end for bigger forwards. With the reserve group, he also excels, even if it's only for a few minutes.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Jon Leuer — Age: 28. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 228. 2016 stats: 10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: In a crowded frontcourt, he's shown his versatility as a stretch forward and stretch center, who could be an intriguing option behind Andre Drummond and Boban Marjanovic. The challenge will be to play like he did in the first half of last season.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Henry Ellenson — Age: 20. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 245. 2016 stats: 3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 29% 3FG. Analysis: He's made a strong push to get more playing time in the preseason, but with so many varied options, his defense will be the deciding factor. He's improved his drives to the basket and relied less on just shooting from 3-point range.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Reggie Bullock — Age: 26. Ht: 6-7. Wt: 205. 2016 stats: 4.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 38% 3FG. Analysis: Last season, he had a smaller role, but with the way he's shot the 3 and his focus on defense, he could carve out a role as the backup small forward. He’ll start the season with a five-game suspension for violating the NBA drug policy.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Anthony Tolliver — Age: 32. Ht: 6-8. Wt: 240. 2016 stats: 7.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 39% 3FG. Analysis: Van Gundy targeted Tolliver in free agency as a leader, but his 3-point shooting and versatility in the frontcourt also is a huge asset. He's shown in the preseason that he can still play and be effective at either forward spot.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
CENTERS: Andre Drummond — Age: 24. Ht: 6-11. Wt: 280. 2016 stats: 13.6 ppg, 13.8 rpg. Analysis: After sinus surgery in the offseason and some time working on free throws with a personal coach, Drummond has looked energized in the preseason. He's still a double-double machine and, if Jackson is healthy, they'll be a formidable tandem.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Boban Marjanovic — Age: 29. Ht: 7-3. Wt: 290. 2016 stats: 5.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg Analysis: He's slotted as Drummond’s backup, but almost exclusively in favorable matchups against traditional centers. He's been a focal point in the paint and has produced; defensively, he still has some issues, but offensively, he's a force.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Eric Moreland — Age: 25. Ht: 6-10. Wt: 238. 2015 stats: 1 pt, 1.4 rebs. Analysis: He moved from a good summer league to a promising preseason and showed he can play quality minutes with excellent energy and strong rebounding, especially on the offensive end. His minutes will be spotty, but he showed he can handle it.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Detroit — The Pistons keep moving pieces, and now are moving places, back downtown for the first time in decades. And yet, three years into the Stan Van Gundy regime, the question still simmers: Where are they going?

    This is a riddle seeking a rhyme, as the Pistons open the season tonight with another potential cornerstone addition, Avery Bradley, another promising draft pick among five new faces, another push for more.

    When owner Tom Gores gave Van Gundy a five-year, $35-million contract in 2014 to take complete charge of personnel, in addition to coaching duties, he also purchased patience, but not an unlimited amount. Van Gundy is a respected basketball mind who made the playoffs each of his seven full seasons as an NBA coach before taking over a franchise in disarray. Since then, the Pistons have reached the playoffs once in three years and are yet to establish a firm direction.

    2017-18 PISTONS SCHEDULE

    For every positive sign, there’s an uncertainty. No one’s picking them to challenge the best in their conference — Cleveland, Boston — but in the watered-down East, they absolutely have the talent to return to the postseason, and they should. As they leave their longtime home at the Palace of Auburn Hills for glittering Little Caesars Arena, the lights get brighter, and yes, hotter.

    “It’s a world-class arena, a fabulous place,” Van Gundy said. “I do think there’ll be an increased energy, and I think it’ll be a good thing. There’ll be a little more edge to the crowd, and maybe a little bit more pressure, but if you’re running from pressure, why did you go into this business? We’re supposed to go down and win games. I don’t have any problem with people holding us accountable to that.”

    Van Gundy has flipped the entire roster in three years with one exception — Andre Drummond. The coach and the 7-foot center are linked, by contract (Drummond has four years remaining on his $127-million deal) and by circumstance, and both have to make it work.

    Reggie Jackson expects to be back at peak form

    The dilemma is, how much patience can Van Gundy — who can be famously impatient — afford with another revamped roster, topped by two would-be stars. Drummond had sinus surgery that has improved his breathing and increased his stamina, and don’t look now, but his historically poor free-throw shooting (38.6 percent last season) shot up to 80 percent (16-for-20) in the preseason.

    Reggie Jackson is still working his way back to full strength after essentially a four-month break designed to alleviate tendinitis in his left knee. He’ll likely split point-guard duties with veteran Ish Smith, after Van Gundy learned a lesson when he rushed Jackson back late last season.

    “Ready to unleash’

    Let’s not be delusional here. Smith is a perfect fill-in, with the personality and passing skills to get teammates engaged. But if the Pistons are to challenge in the East, Jackson has to be the guy pushing the ball and scoring in the clutch. After missing 30 games last season, he didn’t return with any of his trademark to-the-hoop burst, and he’s not quite there yet.

    “All parties are cautious, especially when I came back last season and never really felt healthy at any point,” Jackson said. “I feel good up to this point. I’m just ready to stick with the plan, ready to unleash as much as they allow me to unleash.”

    Pistons hope Ish Smith’s summer homework pays off

    To be fair, Jackson needs time. And Drummond, still only 24, needs the urgency to hone his all-around game, from defensive aggressiveness to passing to, of course, free-throw shooting.

    The problem is, the Pistons aren’t exactly loaded with time, and if they don’t make the playoffs, it’s troubling. In trading forward Marcus Morris to the Celtics for Bradley, they brought in a defensive whiz with great leadership skills. But Bradley, 26, is in the final year of his contract, and while he says all the right things about loving Detroit, he surely wants to see what’s developing, too.

    It goes back to the original tandem, Van Gundy and Drummond, as the pieces around them keep changing. Last season, Drummond was moody and listless at times, and his scoring (13.6) and rebounding (13.8) averages dropped as he struggled without the injured Jackson.

    “I’ve been in the league for six years, and obviously over time, you’re going to mature and things are going to start becoming more serious,” Drummond said. “For me, I was a kid coming into a lot of money, having fun playing basketball, but at the end of the day this is still a business, and maturity is something that was necessary. … The year I had last year is not who I was. That’s not the player I’m supposed to be, not the player I’m supposed to represent for this city.”

    Lower expectations

    Van Gundy likes what he hears and sees so far. But the Pistons aren’t in position to simply keep waiting for Drummond and Jackson, and Van Gundy has no choice but to push it. The goodwill vibe of the new arena won’t last all season.

    Top Pistons storylines for 2017-18

    Two years ago, when the Pistons broke a six-year drought and made the playoffs, a continued rise with a young roster seemed inevitable. The mantra before last season was “Why not us?” after the Pistons fought Cleveland hard in a first-round playoff sweep.

    “We did a lot of talking,” Smith said. “Now, what expectation does anyone have for us? We gotta take it personally.”

    Injuries and inconsistencies plummeted them to 37-45 and near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, including 28th in 3-point shooting. That’s an issue Van Gundy is still struggling to solve, creating an identity that sticks.

    The Pistons have decent mid-level guys, reflected in their leading returning scorer, Tobias Harris, only 25. But in the absence of bona fide stars, Van Gundy has been hunting for shooters, futilely at times. He traded Morris and let Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leave as a free-agent. He brought back Anthony Tolliver and drafted Duke sharp-shooter Luke Kennard.

    Avery Bradley adds 'credibility, respect' and big defense to Pistons

    In his three drafts, Van Gundy has picked up pieces — Stanley Johnson, Henry Ellenson, Kennard — but no difference-makers yet, although Johnson has the ability to become a fierce defender. At some point, one of the young guys has to make an impact.

    “I think on the defensive end, we got the makings of a team that can be very, very good,” Van Gundy said.

    “We got a lot of guys that are smart and tough, that alone will make you pretty good. … We’re not gonna be a team that’s reliant on one guy. We got a lot of guys capable of getting 20 points, but we’re not gonna come in and just ride one guy night in and night out.”

    Three years after a major overhaul, the Pistons are still looking for someone, or something, to ride night in and night out. Drummond? Defense? Van Gundy’s passion and savvy?

    We know for certain the Pistons are back downtown, where they belong. Beyond that, we’re waiting to learn a whole lot more.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/bobwojnowski

    Hornets at Pistons

    What: Detroit’s first regular-season game in Little Caesars Arena

    When: 7 Wednesday

    TV/radio: FSD/97.1 FM

