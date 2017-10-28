Michigan 35, Rutgers 14
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell after coming off the bench to lead the Wolverines to a 35-14 victory Saturday, Oct. 28, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters throws a pass in the second half. Peters replaced starting QB John O'Korn in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters celebrates his first touchdown with center Patrick Kugler in the second quarter. It was Michigan's second consecutive touchdown drive after Peters replaced starting quarterback John O'Korn in the second quarter. The TD made it 21-7 before the half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in
Michigan running back Kareem Walker runs the ball in the second half. Walker, a sophomore, rushed for 34 yards and his first career touchdown on six carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon breaks away for 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the extra point in the fourth quarter. Higdon led the Wolverines with 158 yards rushing.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group
Michigan running back Karan Higdon and a happy group of alumni marching-band members at homecoming celebrate his 49-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to put the Wolverines up 35-14.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the
Michigan fans, one in a Halloween costume, cheer the Wolverines in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley can't hold on to this pass in the second half while under pressure from Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (a former Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by
Michigan tight end Tyrone Wheatley is tripped up by former teammate and current Rutgers defensive back Ahmir Mitchell (who was a Michigan receiver before transferring).  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during
Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a punt during the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers
Michigan running back Ty Isaac is tripped up by Rutgers defensive backs Jawuan Harris (3) and Tim Barrow (33). Isaac rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled by Rutgers linebacker Trevor Morris after a short gain. Evans rushed for 29 yards on five carries, and he also caught a 20-yard touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tells quarterback Brandon Peters the play call during the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, who is from Plainfield, N.J., is all smiles as he greets players from his home state after the Wolverines beat the Scarlet Knights.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates quarterback Brandon Peters after he throws his first touchdown pass.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the
Michigan running back Ty Isaac rumbles down to the goal line, setting up Michigan's first touchdown during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making
Michigan kicker Quinn Nordin celebrates after making an extra point following Michigan's first touchdown in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during
Rutgers head coach Chris Ash reacts to a play during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback
Michigan linebacker Mike McCray hits Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno after getting rid of the ball.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins eyes the end zone after catching a pass inside the red zone in the second quarter to set up another Michigan touchdown.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone
Michigan running back Karan Higdon finds the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter to put UM up 14-7.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary pressures Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno into throwing an incomplete pass during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters completes a pass to Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry gains some yardage after catching a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters during the second quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst sacks Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno during the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn loses the handle on the ball after fumbling the snap during the first quarter of Michigan's 35-14 win over Rutgers.  LON HORWEDEL, LON HORWEDEL
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John
Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris intercepts a John O'Korn pass intended for Michigan tight end Zach Gentry in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the
A Michigan alumni cheerleader shows he still has the moves during a break in the homecoming game action.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush (10) and defensive lineman Aubrey Soloman (5) tackle Rutgers running back Gus Edwards for a loss in the first quarter. *** Michigan vs. Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday, October 28, 2017. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers
Michigan running back Karan Higdon eludes diving Rutgers densive back Juwan Harris in the first quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in
A Michigan cheerleader tries to rev up the crowd in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Rutgers head coach Chris Ash after the Wolverines beat the visiting Scarlet Knight 35-14 at the Big House in Ann Arbor.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters had plenty to smile about as he walks off the field with Rutgers wide receiver Damon Mitchell following Saturday's UM victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and injured quarterback Wilton Speight watch warmups before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn hugs offensive lineman Jon Runyan before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive
Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno and offensive lineman Patrick Kugler prior to Saturday's kickoff.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown watches players warm up before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the
Michigan defensive back David Long looks up at the crowd filing in before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn throws a pass with freshman QB Dylan McCaffrey looking on before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during
Michigan receiver Eddie McDoom catches a pass during pregame warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled
Early arriving Michigan fans watch warmups while bundled in winter gear due to 38-degree temperatures and a brisk wind before the game.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during
Michigan running back Chris Evans runs the ball during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's
Rutgers helmets don the sidelines prior to Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds
Michigan quarterback John O'Korn adjusts his earbuds during warmups.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tackles Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno, knocking the ball loose in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from
Michigan running back Karan Higdon gets a hugs from offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty after scoring on a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters signals a the line of scrimmage in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive
Michigan medical trainers tend to injured offensive lineman Michael Onwenu in the second half.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on as medical trainers tend to injured running back Ty Isaac in the fourth quarter. Isaac walked off the field and was taken straight to the locker room.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards
Michigan running back Karan Higdon rushed for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns on 18 carries.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters,
Despite being replaced by sophomore QB Brandon Peters, quarterback John O'Korn was smiling along with Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) as they walk off the field after a 35-14 Michigan victory.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor — Jim Harbaugh said it was time. Others might say it was about time.

    You can quibble with the delay but you can’t debate the clock, which officially has been set forward for Michigan. The Wolverines had no choice but to embrace the future, and redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Peters showed why people were clamoring to see it. He was cool and efficient taking over in the second quarter Saturday, and in one important way, the timing worked well.

    Against a lesser opponent, Peters got a chance to step in with confidence and did exactly that, rescuing sluggish Michigan in a 35-14 victory over Rutgers. Much tougher obstacles await, so any immediate proclamations would look silly. But this proclamation isn’t debatable: Peters could wait no longer, and Harbaugh knew it.

    He entered with the score 7-7 after John O’Korn had thrown an interception and bobbled two snaps, and he made a quick impact with decisive throws. Peters finished 10-for-14 for 124 yards with one touchdown, and didn’t suffer an interception or a sack. He stayed composed and took his time, and of his 10 completions, nine went to different receivers.

    The Wolverines (6-2) took their time getting to this point, and Harbaugh said the decision was made last Monday to play Peters at some point in this game. The starting job now is unequivocally his, and at first blush, he calmed the turbulence at the most-important position. You could argue — and some of us have — Peters was overdue to play, but I do get one point. It didn’t make much sense to throw him in last week under pressure at Penn State, and once the Wolverines got past that pasting, there was no plausible reason to wait any longer.

    “I feel really good about the way he played, I feel really good about him taking the next step and being the starting quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “We always look at it as a process, and for a couple weeks now, we felt he was ready. Time to make the bird leave the nest, kids leaving the house. It’s time, it’s time, right dad?”

    Wolverines coach talks about how it was time for redshirt freshman quarterback's time to leave the nest and get some playing time. Angelique S. Chengelis

    Time is right

    Harbaugh gestured to his father, Jack, in the back of the room, a feel-good moment in the midst of a rough season. There never was much doubt about Peters’ arm strength, size (6-foot-5, 220) or mobility, a skill set befitting a four-star recruit. But Harbaugh said he’d been monitoring the quarterback’s low-key demeanor, waiting for him to bust out and be heard, not just seen. Peters had steadily improved since fall camp, and the coaches had debated his role since Wilton Speight went down with a neck injury a month ago.

    Fair to say, the debate is over, rendered completely moot by O’Korn’s continued struggles. From Peters’ first pass — a 15-yarder to tight end Tyrone Wheatley — Michigan’s energy started ratcheting. On his first three drives, the Wolverines moved 77, 49 and 54 yards for touchdowns, and finally stopped playing as if afraid to make a mistake.

    It helped that the offensive line was staunch after getting riddled the week before by Penn State. It helped that Karan Higdon (158 yards) and Ty Isaac (109) ran hard. It helped that Chris Evans made a terrific catch on Peters’ underthrown pass for a 20-yard touchdown late in the first half to boost the lead to 21-7. And yes, it helped Rutgers is just a slightly improved version of regular Rutgers.

    More: Peters, run game lifts Michigan past Rutgers

    Youth steps up

    But Peters showed precisely what Michigan needed to see, and what his teammates say they’ve seen in practice and meetings.

    “Brandon’s a laidback cool kid, you see it in his demeanor right now, that’s what I love the most about him,” Higdon said. “He definitely doesn’t fluctuate — what you see is what you get, and that’s very important, especially at the quarterback position, not panicking when things go wrong.”

    With this offense, lots of things have gone wrong, but there’s no sense holding back the youth now. On this day, Michigan flooded the field with freshmen and redshirt freshmen in more prominent roles. Kareem Walker ran for 34 yards and several true freshmen — receivers Nico Collins, Ambry Thomas and Donovan Peoples-Jones, defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon — played more.

    The key, of course, is Peters, a touted prospect who was supposed to take over, and now has no choice — and no reservation — but to do so.

    “I wasn’t nervous, honestly,” Peters said. “It just was a great opportunity to get out there. I was more excited and confident than nervous.”

    When he talks, you can see why Peters’ soft-spoken manner might have been a concern. He admitted communication was his biggest weakness, and he’s worked on it.

    When he plays, you can see why Harbaugh was enamored with his smooth, steady style. There were a couple of bad throws, including a near-interception, but for the most part, Peters looked the role and played the role. There will be missteps, no doubt, but at least every step now is taken in the right direction.

    bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/bobwojnowski

