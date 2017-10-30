Steelers 20, Lions 15
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet
Lions' Golden Tate covers his face with his helmet after fumbling the ball with Steelers' Artie Burns recovering late in the fourth quarter of the 20-15 Pittsburgh victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 29, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with teammates after passing from the end zone to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who took it all the way down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception
Steelers' Antonio Brown pulls down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Miles Killebrew in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception
Lions' T. J. Jones pulls down a first down reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down
Lions' Quandre Diggs celebrates after bringing down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air
Steelers' Justin Hunter tips a reception into the air and Lions' Darius Slay just misses intercepting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended
Lions' Darius Slay can't intercept a tipped ball intended for Steelers' Justin Hunter in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching
Lions' Jarrad Davis can't stop a pass from reaching Steelers' Jesse James for a reception in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a
Lions' Glover Quin is all smiles after corralling a fumble for Detroit in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a long first down reception all alone along the Steelers sideline with head coach Mike Tomlin looking on in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone with Steelers' Sean Davis defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception
Lions' Darren Fells can't hang onto a touchdown reception in the end zone in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster is all alone on the sidelines for a long complete pass on the first play by the Steelers offense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince
Lions' Golden Tate is taken down by Steelers' Vince Williams and Ryan Shazier in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford doesn't look happy after Detroit picked up a penalty in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 3 in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers'
Lions' Glover Quin intercepts a pass intended for Steelers' Antonio Brown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson brings down Steelers' Le'Veon Bell in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah works through the Steelers defense in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford thinks running back Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but he's stopped short by the Steelers defense including Sean Davis in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone
Lions' Dwayne Washington is heading for the end zone and a touchdown but is stopped short by the Steelers defense including Ryan Shazier in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson
Lions' Matthew Stafford is sacked by Steelers' Tyson Alualu in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two
Steelers Joe Haden pulls down an interception but two penalties on the Pittsburgh defense negate the interception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field
Lions' Eric Ebron makes a reception and heads up field late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the huddle with his offense right before a touchdown pass in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger celebrates with teammates after passing from the end zone to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster who took it all the way down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run
Lions' Theo Riddick scrambles up field during a run in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception
Lions' Golden Tate heads up field after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during
Punter Sam Martin returns from injury and kicks during the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front
Lions Marvin Jones Jr. pulls down a reception in front of Steelers Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers'
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers' Sean Davis but fumbles the ball on the way down with Pittsburgh recovering in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers'
Lions' Golden Tate leaps for a reception over Steelers' Sean Davis but fumbles the ball on the way down with Pittsburgh recovering in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands
Lions' Golden Tate's fumble lands right in the hands of Steelers' Artie Burns in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions
Steelers' Artie Burns celebrate his recovery of Lions Golden Tate's fumble in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hands off the ball to running back Le"Veon Bell in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster makes a reception before being dragged down by Lions Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. is able to stay on his feet after a reception, losing Steelers Mike Hilton in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in
Lions' Golden Tate puts on the brakes and stays in bounds, gaining a few more yards after a reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass
Steelers' Artie Burns is able to tip an end zone pass out of the hands of Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference
On third down, Lions' Darius Slay gets called for interference on a pass intended for Steelers' Eli Rogers, giving Pittsburgh the first down and allowing them to run out the clock in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching
Nadia Jawad of Dearborn enjoys a home-made hooka, watching the earlier games with her friends celebrating her 28th birthday and the Detroit Lions on Sunday.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make
Former Lions Al 'Bubba' Baker and Robert Porcher make their way down the tunnel before the game as former Detroit players gather on the sidelines before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine
Steeler fans Colette Williams, Chris Ivanis and Jeanine Love with Lions fan Iasha Hamell outside Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders says hello to Lions coach Jim Caldwell on the sidelines with other former players before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents,
Woody Steingold grills the lambchops for his parents, Lions fans, his father, Rob Steingold of Grand Rapids, at left, while they fans tailgate in Greektown before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by
Lions kicker Matt Prater gets a pat on the helmet by former Lion Dre Bly during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the
Fans line up before Sunday Night Football with the Detroit Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with
Lions defensive line coach Kris Kocurek chats with former Lion Stephen Tulloch on the sidelines during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland,
Alejandro McClain of Detroit but now living in Maryland, takes a selfie in front of Ford Field before Sunday Night Football.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats
Detroit Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders chats with former Detroit quarterback Erik Kramer on the sidelines.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse
Brian Franklin and wife Misty Franklin, both of Traverse City but born in Detroit, show their teams' pride. Ben switched to a Steelers fan when his was young and Misty is a Steelers fan unless they are playing Detroit, "In out house we cheer for the Steelers but when the Lions are playing, I always cheer for them."  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay
Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman William Gay chats with Steelers corner back Williams Gay on the field during warm-ups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride,
Matt Hornsby and Chris Evatt show their Lions pride, with style, outside Ford Field before the NFL's Sunday night football with the Detroit Lions taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — This is what the Lions still are, until further notice. They’re Paper Lions, capable of fancy catches and shiny stats, but incapable of making the toughest plays at the toughest times.

    They were right there at the Pittsburgh 1 twice in the second half, and they might as well have been at the 50, on the cusp but not really close. The Steelers stuffed them and hung on for a 20-15 victory Sunday night at Ford Field, the type of game Pittsburgh always seems to win — and Detroit always seems to lose.

    With four losses in five games, they’re in danger of becoming the pauper Lions (3-4), beaten down physically. Matthew Stafford threw for 423 yards and his receivers made all sorts of scintillating catches, and yet somehow, when the field shrunk, the Lions shrunk with it. They piled up 482 total yards on the NFL’s second-ranked defense and never put the ball in the end zone.

    Three times in the second half the Lions had the ball inside the Steelers 6 and incredibly scored a total of three points. Jim Caldwell and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter kept guessing wrong and Stafford couldn’t make the big play when it was absolutely necessary. In those situations, he has to make the play, because the Lions inexcusably still lack one notable option.

    For way too long, they haven’t brought in a power back or developed a bruising offensive line to smash for short yardage, especially at the goal line. Without a dependable running game of any type, the Lions can’t make the slightest timing errors in the red zone, and can’t pretend to be something they’re not.

    Caldwell made that mistake on the first fourth-and-1 in the third quarter, when a Matt Prater field goal would’ve given them a 15-13 lead, the sensible call to make. Perhaps it was the bravado of a hotly competitive game, or the frustration of already settling for four Prater field goals, but Caldwell made the wrong call, even after given time to think about it when tackle Rick Wagner left briefly with an injury. On fourth down, the Steelers dropped seven guys into the end zone and Stafford couldn’t find anyone open, finally stumbling down at the 2.

    Hitting a wall

    “The fact of the matter is, we gotta be able to get it in, one way or another,” Caldwell said. “We tried several different ways and we gotta keep trying. I think we’re capable, we just didn’t do it.”

    The Lions tried to do what the Steelers do — pound it in after gaining a first down at the 4. Dwyane Washington has been anointed the power back and gained 3 yards and no yards, and Stafford threw an incompletion on second down before his fateful scramble on fourth down. The Steelers then took over and Ben Roethlisberger promptly hit JuJu Smith-Schuster down the middle for 97 yards and the clinching touchdown.

    It was stirring what the Lions did at times against the Steelers’ terrific secondary, with Marvin Jones catching six passes for 128 yards. Golden Tate had seven receptions for 86 yards but lost a crucial fumble at the Steelers’ 24 in the fourth quarter.

    “I think we had some good calls, we were close on Dwayne’s runs twice,” Stafford said. “Rarely is it schemed up perfect, guys just gotta go out there and make plays, that’s me included. … If we’d have put it in the end zone, you’d have called this a breakout performance. We got inside the 10 and didn’t put the ball in the end zone for one reason or another, but from the 20 to the 20, we were playing as good a football as we have this year, I think.”

    Every time the Lions got near, they botched something. It was a shame, really, because Pittsburgh was ripe to be plucked. Roethlisberger missed some wide-open receivers and Le’Veon Bell was punishing but only rushed for 76 yards. Bell is the type of bell-cow who chews yards when an offense otherwise might sputter. Whether it’s a bell-cow, a workhorse or any other label for a power runner, the Lions don’t have it.

    No drive

    Caldwell got testy when asked why the little-used Washington had assumed that role. Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick are nifty backs but they’re complementary, not battering backs, and they combined for only 48 yards rushing.

    The Lions’ personnel pushes Caldwell and Cooter into unconventional positions, amplifying calls that don’t work. Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions again drove for a first down at the Pittsburgh 4, and again tried to hammer it in. After a Stafford incompletion, Washington was stuffed for gains of 2 and 1. This time, Caldwell attempted to correct the earlier mistake and instead doubled down on it. Rather than try for the potential tying touchdown, he sent Prater out for a 19-yard field goal, shaving the Steelers’ lead to 20-15 with 12:54 remaining.

    The Lions were two-for-12 on third downs, and with their latest failures, they’re 0-for-6 on fourth downs this season.

    “We tried to be aggressive and go after it the first time around,” Caldwell explained. “And the game was a little later the next time, so we kicked it. We had a chance to win it a couple times, we just couldn’t get it done.”

    Finally, one more time, the Lions drove to a third-and-5 at the Pittsburgh 6 with 2:06 left. This mistake was on Stafford, who checked into a draw play for Riddick, who was tackled for a 2-yard loss. After the two-minute warning, Stafford was pressured on fourth down and threw short of Eric Ebron.

    That was it, three prime chances in a prime-time game for the Lions to prove they could slug with one of the NFL’s best, and in the tightest corners, they swung and missed. There’s nothing wrong with taking the big swing, but when it’s not who you truly are, you can’t forget what you do better.

    The Lions’ makeshift line, with Brian Mihalik at left tackle, did a decent job protecting Stafford, who was sacked twice. The receivers got open and ran well after the catch. Even Ebron, the subject of trade rumors, got loose for a 44-yard reception on the final, ill-fated drive.

    The Lions have shifty skill-position players, not big, bulky bashers. That’s a flaw that still must be worked around. Until they add those sorely needed elements, they’ll continue to be close, on the edge of something, wondering how they possibly can punch their way in.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

