Skip in Skip
x

Embed

x

Share

CLOSE

Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski and Michigan State beat writer Matt Charboneau break down Michigan State's 27-24 victory. Matt Charboneau, Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — With every perfect pass and every acrobatic catch, with every clutch play in adverse conditions, their confidence grew, and their identity continued to reshape. The Spartans are becoming something different and unexpected and fairly remarkable, and they’re doing it with a passing game that at times looks unstoppable.

Not much is slowing Michigan State’s offense these days, certainly not something as inconsequential as a torrential storm and a 3 1/2-hour delay. The rise is real, vividly confirmed in a soaking, stirring 27-24 victory over Penn State Saturday. The simplest play was the final one — a 34-yard-field goal by Matt Coghlin — but it was preceded by a staggering volume of pressure-packed plays.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised because this is what Mark Dantonio does so well — assess a difficult task, shrug, devise a plan and create something memorable out of it. What began at noon in relative calm ended seven hours later in delirium, and now you have to assess how much this team is capable of achieving behind scorching sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke.

The Spartans (7-2) will he ad to Columbus next weekend to battle Ohio State for first place in the Big Ten East, after a day in which the conference’s purported elite were humbled. The Buckeyes were bludgeoned by Iowa 55-24, while the Nittany Lions lost another heart-breaker. Combine those outcomes and you must acknowledge something that seemed unfathomable before the season — the Spartans can win the division.

And don’t mistake the identity that’s forming here. Although the rain created a mess — and the Spartans beat Michigan in similar soggy conditions — these guys aren’t mudders. In fact, unable to run against the Nittany Lions, they won with precision passing, utterly defying the weather.

“We love the rain,” receiver Felton Davis said. “We just try to bring the storm with us wherever we go.”

Diverse targets

With a quarterback this hot, this mobile and this dynamic, anything is possible. For the second straight game, Lewerke threw for 400 yards — 33-for-56 for precisely 400 — and it almost didn’t matter where he put the ball. Michigan State’s batch of skilled receivers is so deep, Lewerke can choose a different favorite target practically every week.

This time it was Davis, who caught 12 passes for 181 yards, including a diving 33-yard touchdown shortly after the game resumed, tying it 14-14 in the second quarter. When a big play was needed, Lewerke threw and Davis caught. On third-and-18 in the third quarter, Davis grabbed a 36-yarder, and the Spartans were 10-for-18 on third-down conversions.

“He’s just putting the ball where we can get it,” Davis said. “We tell him we’re gonna make plays for him, so Brian has the confidence to give us a chance to go get the ball. With a quarterback, it keeps his confidence high knowing it doesn’t have to be a perfect pass, he doesn’t have to hit you in the chest. That’s what we pride ourselves on — wherever it is, we’re gonna go get it.”

Michigan State 27, Penn State 24
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin (4) watches his
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin (4) watches his walk-off field goal in the fourth quarter that gave the Spartans a 27-24 win at Spartan Stadium, November 4, 2017, Lansing, Mich  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Justin Layne, left, knocks the ball
Michigan State's Justin Layne, left, knocks the ball away from Penn State's Juwan Johnson to save a touchdown in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Hunter Rison (5) makes a catch over
Michigan State's Hunter Rison (5) makes a catch over Penn State's Grant Haley in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott scores a touchdown
Michigan State running back LJ Scott scores a touchdown in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke makes a pass
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke makes a pass in the first quarter against Penn State.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated
Buy Photo
Michigan State's Matt Coghlin (4) is congratulated by teammates, Matt Seybert (80) and Dante Razzano after his winning field goal.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan players walk off the field because of a weather
Spartan players walk off the field because of a weather delay with 7:58 left in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State receiver Cody White makes a catch against
Michigan State receiver Cody White makes a catch against the Penn State defense.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Felton Davis (18) celebrates after
Buy Photo
Michigan State's Felton Davis (18) celebrates after his tying TD in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back LJ Scott is tackled by
Michigan State running back LJ Scott is tackled by Penn Sate's Manny Bowen (43) and Robert Windsor.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Kyonta Stallworth tackles Penn State
Michigan State's Kyonta Stallworth tackles Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartan's Cody White drops a pass in the third quarter,
Buy Photo
Spartan's Cody White drops a pass in the third quarter, as Penn St. Tariq Castro-Fields defends on the play.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Daesean Hamilton outruns Michigan State's
Penn State's Daesean Hamilton outruns Michigan State's David Dowell for a TD in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cody White tries to elude the tackle
Buy Photo
Michigan State's Cody White tries to elude the tackle of Amani Oruwariye after making a catch in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Tyriq Thompson and his teammates celebrate
Buy Photo
Michigan State's Tyriq Thompson and his teammates celebrate their 27-24 win.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch the game during the rain in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Fans watch the game during the rain in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch over Penn
Buy Photo
Michigan State's Cody White makes a catch over Penn State's Amani Oruwariye in the second quarter. After a review the pass was ruled incomplete.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches the
Buy Photo
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches the action in the third quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Felton Davis makes a catch in the
Michigan State's Felton Davis makes a catch in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell tackles Penn State's
Michigan State's Andrew Dowell tackles Penn State's Mike Gesicki.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Naquan Jones celebrates after making
Michigan State's Naquan Jones celebrates after making a tackle in the first quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans fans celebrate their team's win at the end
Buy Photo
Spartans fans celebrate their team's win at the end of the game.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Joe Bachie tackles Penn State's DeAndre
Michigan State's Joe Bachie tackles Penn State's DeAndre Thompkins in the second quarter.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Mike Gesicki runs away from Michigan State's
Penn State's Mike Gesicki runs away from Michigan State's Tyriq Thompson.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke throws a pass during
Michigan State's Brian Lewerke throws a pass during pregame warm-ups.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State's Trishton Jackson makes a catch during
Michigan State's Trishton Jackson makes a catch during pregame warm-ups.  Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Whether rain or shine or darkness of night, the Spartans have developed a knack for delivering. Even in a triple-overtime defeat last week at Northwestern, Lewerke lit it up for 445 yards. In that game, Darrell Stewart caught 11 passes and freshman Cody White had 165 yards receiving. In this game, freshman Hunter Rison had three key receptions for 52 yards, including his own diving grab.

    “In the receiver’s room, we say, see ball, get ball,” Rison said. “Brian, he’s a fearless dude. He’s confident in himself, he’s confident in us. We value that he has his trust in us to go and make a play.”

    Confidence can spread quickly on a young team, and it was everywhere Saturday. Michigan State’s defense stuffed Saquon Barkley (63 yards rushing) and intercepted Trace McSorley three times, but it also faced adversity. When it did, it made a play, none bigger than stopping Penn State on fourth-and-3 from the Spartans 31 with 4:05 left in a tie game.

    Michigan State took over, drove to the Nittany Lions’ 37 and drew a huge roughing-the-passer penalty on third-and-4. A couple plays later, Coghlin was kicking the winner and the crowd was celebrating. Maybe a few thousand were in the stands when the game resumed at 4:38 p.m., but by the end, it had swelled considerably, and made more noise than you could’ve imagined.

    Preparing for adversity

    And now, a Michigan State team that was building for the future suddenly sees its future right in front of it.

    “We have a young football team, but it’s very energetic, very much team-oriented,” Dantonio said. “And starting to become very sure of ourselves.”

    Dantonio wasn’t willing to look ahead yet to the Ohio State game. After the longest day imaginable, the Spartans certainly were allowed to soak it in.

    Here’s the trademark of this team, and really of Dantonio’s program: Adjust, adjust adjust. He says it all the time, and they’re doing it rapidly now. They’re more capable of adjusting to anything because they prepare for everything.

    Wet weather? Not a problem. To prepare for the possibility, the offense conducted its Thursday drills in the rain.

    “Coach D left the offense outside the whole day, soaking wet,” Davis said with a laugh. “I was mad, for sure. I was yelling at Coach D — the defense is dry and we were wet. But it helped us today, you could see it.”

    Third-and-18? Not a problem.

    “In practice, Coach D puts us in extreme situations as an offense, third-and-22, third-and-30, and we gotta go make that play,” Davis said. “It allows you to have the confidence in a game when it’s third-and-15 and third-and-20 and you know what’s being called.”

    This wasn’t necessarily the plan, by the way, to be this free-wheeling offense. Coordinator Dave Warner said the Spartans always want to run the ball, but defenses have kept LJ Scott bottled up. So they let Lewerke heave to all those receivers, burning defenses that try to attack the young quarterback.

    “I felt great,” Lewerke said. “Their defense had a good amount of holes in it, a lot of exotic looks, a lot of blitzes. That left a lot of holes downfield, and I was able to take advantage of it.”

    How cool and smooth did Michigan State’s offense appear? During the long weather delay, some players said they listened to music, some watched the Iowa-Ohio State game, some ate snacks. And most of the receivers took naps, including a two-hour power snooze, according to Davis.

    When it was time to wake up, they awoke, and Dantonio’s program is wide awake again. With a first-place showdown looming, no more sleeping on these Spartans.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE