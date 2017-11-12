Lions 38, Browns 24
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with former Michigan Wolverines, now Cleveland Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, of the 38-24 Detroit victory at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Nevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into
Lions' Nevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the
Browns' David Njoku gets one foot down but not the other, so incomplete in the end zone with Lions' Tahir Whitehead defending in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback
The Lions defense celebrates doesn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson Jr. throws his helmet to the field after Detroit didn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson
The Lions defense celebrates as Browns' Duke Johnson Jr. throws his helmet to the field after Detroit didn't allow Browns quarterback De Shone Kizer to get up after the play running the clock out at the end of the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Browns' Kenny Britt from getting into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah finds some running room for positive yardage in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open receiver in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell throws the challenge flag on a call in the first quarter, but is not overturned.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins
Lions' Darius Slay brings down Browns' Rashard Higgins after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Browns' running back Duke Johnson Jr. in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate works up field after a reception in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred
Lions' Golden Tate works against Browns' Derrick Kindred after a reception and run in the first quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end
Lions running back Ameer Abdullah gets into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.
Lions punter Sam Martin punting in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah
Lions' Anthony Zettel stops Browns running back Isaiah Crowell cold in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar
Lions running back Theo Riddick hops over Browns' Jamar Taylor in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down
Lions' Kevin Lawson picks up a fumble and runs it down the sidelines and in for a touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble
Lions' Kevin Lawson flies into the end zone for a fumble recovery and touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons
Lions' Jamal Agnew and Kevin Lawson celebrate Lawsons touchdown in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson
Lions' Kevin Lawson brings down Browns' Duke Johnson in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback
Lions' Quandre Diggs brings down Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the second quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with
Browns' Bryce Treggs can't pull down a reception with Lions' D.J. Hayden defending in third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone
Lions running back Theo Riddick goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception
Lions Marvin Jones is dragged down after a reception along the sidelines in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry
U.S. Army Air Corps Private First class Frederick Henry and U.S. Army Air Corps Sergeant Preston Jowers, members of the Tuskegee Airmen are honored during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception along Detroits sideline in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and heads up field with some directions from Detroit offensive coordinator Jim Cooter in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes a sweet reception and run past Browns defender Derrick Kindred in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone
Lions Quandre Diggs, nails Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in the ribs after throwing in the third quarter. Kizer left the game but came back late in the fourth.  Connor Houlihan, Detroit News
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field
Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer lays on the field after a hit by Quandre Diggs, eventually going into the locker room but returning late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Cornelius Brown in the third quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is hit hard running out of the pocket by the Browns defense in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a completion under pressure from Browns' Derrick Kindred in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder
Lions tight end Eric Ebron pulls in a over-the-shoulder touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions'
Browns quarterback Cody Kessler is sacked by Lions' Tavon Wilson in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles against Browns' defensive pressure in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns'
Lion quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Browns' Joe Schobert in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack
Lions Cornelius Washington and Anthony Zettel sack Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate
Lions Anthony Zettel and Cornelius Washington celebrate their sack of Browns' quarterback Cody Kessler late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate runs into the end zone for a touchdown with, former Michigan Wolverine, now Browns' defensive back Jabrill Peppers defending, late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception
Lions' Golden Tate salutes after his touchdown reception from quarterback Matthew Stafford in honor of service men and women in the armed forces.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down
Lions corner back Darius Slay carries the ball down the sideline after intercepting Clevelands last chance in the end zone, allowing Detroit to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands
Cleveland offensive linemen Danny Shelton shakes hands with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford as they leave the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate
Lions Golden Tate gets a kiss from his wife Elise Tate as he leaves the field after Detroits victory.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate
Matthew Abbo and his twin brother Luke Abbo, 9 celebrate after getting Golden Tate handed the boys his shoes as he walked off the field.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek
Khyri Thornton and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek talk on the field during stretching.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater
Lions wide receiver Golden Tate and kicker Matt Prater on the field during warmups.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with
Returning from injury, Taylor Decker warms up with offensive linemen before the game against Cleveland.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay grabs a pass during warmups before the game against the Browns.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker
Returning from injury, offensive linemen Taylor Decker warms up before Detroit takes on the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 12, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Wait, this was supposed to be the easy part, right? Ha. There are no easy parts of an NFL season, certainly not for the Lions, and that was the point of this arduous little exercise.

    The Browns are winless, and at key moments Sunday, they were witless. Like when they accidentally ran out of time in the first half with the ball on the Lions’ 2. But they still proved capable of threatening disaster, right up until the time the Lions deftly dodged it.

    If you thought this stretch drive was going to be a stroll, you haven’t been paying attention. The Lions opened the second half of their season by rallying for a 38-24 victory over the Browns, clinching it on Matthew Stafford’s toss to Golden Tate, who scooted 40 yards for the final score with 4:28 left.

    2017 LIONS SCHEDULE 

    As often as Stafford bails out the Lions, Tate has become the dependable accelerator when the engine is idling. He caught six passes for 97 yards on a day when the Lions needed a surprising number of big plays to pull it out. The Browns piled up 413 yards, including a staggering 201 rushing, and those numbers would have been more than enough if these weren’t, you know, the Browns.

    The Lions weren’t apologizing for anything after the victory, and they shouldn’t. But they know they can’t have many slow-starting, incomplete performances like this.

    “There’s not a coach in this league that’ll tell you whoever they’re playing against, we’re going to beat this team,” Jim Caldwell said. “Often times you may hear somebody in college with a matchup like that. But you don’t hear it in this league because they know what it’s all about and how difficult it is. To me, it’s a good win for us, but we still got a long way to go.”

    No cupcakes

    The theory is, this is when the schedule softens and the division doors open like a giant gate. A visit to the 3-6 Bears is next, and of the remaining seven games, only the Vikings and Packers have winning records.

    The reality, is, the Lions have enough playmakers to beat the Browns, but they’re not barging through any gates this way. In fact, those gates might not be opening as widely as hoped, as the Lions (5-4) still trail the Vikings (7-2) and remain tied with the Packers (5-4), both victorious Sunday.

    Justin Rogers’ Lions grades: Stafford, offense get their act together

    There was a bit of bad and a bit of good from pretty much everyone on the Lions, not that it matters on the ledger. It only matters if this is a pattern, not just a case of the blahs against the blah Browns (0-9).

    Stafford was good at the end, but put the Lions in an early 10-0 hole with a sloppy side-armed interception. Cornerback Nevin Lawson returned a fumble 44 yards for a touchdown, but also was beaten by Kenny Britt for a 19-yard touchdown that gave Cleveland a 10-0 lead.

    That’s when the murmurs started in Ford Field, that the Lions could lose a game they couldn’t possibly lose, as a two-touchdown favorite. When the Browns marched 85 yards on the first drive of the second half to tie it 17-17, doom loomed.

    And when DeShone Kizer plowed in from the 1 late in the third quarter to put Cleveland on top 24-17, gloom joined the doom. And let’s be frank here — if Kizer hadn’t left for a while with a rib injury after getting clobbered by Quandre Diggs, the Lions would have been in more trouble. Backup Cody Kessler couldn’t do anything, and when Kizer returned, he was less effective.

    Lady Lucky's pearly whites

    So did the Lions receive some good fortune? Absolutely. The Browns’ buffoonery at the end of the first half was bizarre, as Kizer ran a quarterback draw from the 2 with 15 seconds left and no timeouts. The Lions wisely took their time unpiling and the clock expired before another play could be run. Browns coach Hue Jackson took the blame for his rookie quarterback and the Lions led at the half 17-10.

    But did the Lions also make some good fortune? Absolutely. Stafford was sharp from there, eventually putting them back on top with a nice 29-yard pass to Eric Ebron. Asked how dangerous it seemed when they trailed, Stafford forced a smile that was half-relief, half-confidence.

    More: ​Lions’ Jim Caldwell admits to ‘poor job’ on challenge

    “I’ve played a lot of football in my life, I’ve had a lot of bad situations,” he said. “I knew there was a whole lot more time left, and we had to make some adjustments. Once we made adjustments, we went out and played a whole lot better.”

    The Browns, coming off their bye, hit Stafford with a bunch of unexpected defensive looks, and it took a while to recover. On the 40-yard clincher to Tate, Stafford burned the blitz and Tate did the rest, churning through the Browns with the quick moves and vision that make him so valuable after the catch.

    Of course, it wasn’t all happy news for Tate either, who lost a friendly wager on social media with actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Rock’s Miami Hurricanes beat Tate’s Notre Dame team, and Tate will have to wear Hurricanes gear and post photos to pay up.

    More and more, Tate has been paying off, leading the team with 56 receptions and 659 yards. In addition to his touchdown, he made a great, low grab-and-run for a 35-yard gain. With the returns of left tackle Taylor Decker, who eased his way in for the first time this season, and receiver Kenny Golladay, the Lions are closer to the complete offense that’s supposed to be their strength.

    “When we have a full complement of guys, I feel like we’re tough to defend, if we execute,” Stafford said. “It probably wasn’t our most efficient day, but man, we had some big explosives, and those lead to points.”

    Facing gloom, the Lions’ offense went boom. In the end, the score made it look easier than it was. And the truth is, this probably is going to be tougher than it appears.

    Bob.wojnowski@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com/bobwojnowski

