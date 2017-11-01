Buy Photo QB David McCulllum has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,671 yards and 31 touchdowns this year. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The football will be flying around Waterford Mott’s field Friday night when Mott plays host to West Bloomfield in a Division 1 district championship game.

The game will showcase two outstanding quarterbacks in Mott senior David McCullum, who has an offer from Louisville, and Bowling Green-bound Bryce Veasley of West Bloomfield.

McCullum has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,671 yards and 31 TDs (five interceptions), also rushing for 775 yards on 87 carries for seven TDs.

Veasley has completed more than 60 percent of his passes for 2,734 yards and 23 TDs with five interceptions, working with Wisconsin-bound receivers in A.J. Abbott (41 receptions, 988 yards, eight TDs) and Taj Mustapha (50, 711, 6).

“We have to stop David McCullum, he’s a stud,” said West Bloomfield coach Ron Bellamy, whose team has won eight straight since an 0-2 start.

Said Mott coach Chris Fahr: “We have to play disciplined fast football and attack for four quarters and make them defend us and make things as hard on them as possible. They’re going to make plays, we just have to make a few more and do a great job on special teams.”

West Bloomfield has played a tougher schedule which will prepare it for pulling out a close game.

Pick: West Bloomfield by 2.

Canton (9-1) at Belleville (10-0), 7 Friday:

Canton is used to playing big games at this time of the year and has the style to get things done with its smash-mouth brand of play.

No doubt, Belleville has the edge in talent, but will it be tough and physical enough to get the job done against Canton’s running game, led by junior Steven Walker?

Pick: Canton by 6.

Detroit East English (9-1) at Detroit King (9-1), 5 Friday:

You can bet East English has been waiting for a rematch after losing 21-0 in the PSL championship game at Ford Field, failing to convert on all four red zone opportunities.

East English will play much closer, capitalizing on a couple of chances this time around, but look for King’s Jaeveyon Morton to be the difference in all three phases.

Pick: King by 8.

Detroit Cass Tech (7-2) at Dearborn Fordson (9-1), 7 Friday:

Cass Tech has been a roadblock for Fordson the past three years in postseason play and there’s no reason to think this year will be any different.

Look for Cass Tech’s defense to be the difference in this district final.

Pick: Cass Tech by 10.

Rochester Adams (9-1) at Utica Eisenhower (10-0), 7 Friday:

This Division 1 district title bout will be between Adams, the OAA Red co-champs and two-time MAC Red champion Eisenhower.

Eisenhower has the experience advantage with quarterback Max Wittwer back after last year’s run to the state semifinals.

Expect Adams coach Tony Patritto to go for it on a few fourth down situations, and converting them too, but Wittwer will have a big game.

Pick: Eisenhower by 4.